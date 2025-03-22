Milan-San Remo Men - LIVE
The first Monument of the season will again start in Pavia as the peloton tackles 289km race route to San Remo
There’s been much talk about the weather during the build-up to the race, and the news is that it’s a cold and wet one - for now. Riders at the start are adorning rain jackets and multiple layers.
The riders are on the move, and making their way in the neutralised one. We'll be racing soon!
The finale of Milan-Sanremo is often described as the most perfectly-balanced in cycling. It’s not hard enough for the strongest rider in the race (which in recent years has so often been Pogačar and Van der Poel) to simply ride away from the field; but neither is it easy enough for pure sprinters to reel in the late attacks for a group finish. It presents a conundrum for all kinds of riders, as only one of the many contenders who fancy their chances can win.
This is a race that ignites more pre-race discussion than almost any other classic, largely due to just how hard it is to predict, and how many different ways it can take shape.
Will an individual be strong enough to escape solo as Mathieu van der Poel did in 2023? Can a sprinter win from a small group, à la Jasper Philipsen last year? Can a surprise name slip away unmarked in the vein of Jasper Stuyven in 2022? Or can a master descender use the downhill of the Poggio to get a decisive gap, as Matej Mohoric did to triumph at the 2022 edition?
It’s time for one of the most exciting races of the season - Milan-San Remo.
The cycling world has been abuzz with anticipation for this race for several weeks, with many of the top contenders showing great form in its run-in at races like Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, with this, the first monument of 2025, their end goal.
Hello and welcome to the 2025 Milan-San Remo!
