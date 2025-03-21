Milan-San Remo escapes risk of rainstorms and strong winds

By published

Latest weather forecasts predict dry, cold conditions with a modest tailwind to San Remo

It won&#039;t be sunny at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, but riders are set to avoid previously forecast rainstorms
It won't be sunny at Milan-San Remo on Saturday, but riders are set to avoid previously forecast rainstorms (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the initial ​​apocalyptical weather forecast for this year's Milan-San Remo and Milan-San Remo Women, the latest weather models suggest both the men and women will avoid the rain that is expected in Italy at the weekend, with a slight tailwind blowing the riders along the Mediterranean coastline. 

The sky above Milan was grey and still on Friday as teams began to arrive at their hotels south of the city, with similar conditions in Genoa, where the women will stay before their race. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

