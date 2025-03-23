‘We didn’t come here for fourth’ – Michael Matthews frozen out of Milan-San Remo podium

'Honestly, my legs were really bad today. I’m really struggling with the cold' says Australian after sprinting to fourth behind podium filling break

PAVIA ITALY MARCH 22 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 116th MilanoSanremo 2025 a 289km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 22 2025 in Pavia Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
A rugged up Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) before the start of Milan-San Remo 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The near misses continued for Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) at Milan-San Remo in 2025 as when Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) split up the race with his inevitable attack on the Cipressa at around 25km to go, the riders who could go with him were the only ones left with a chance at victory and the Australian rider was not among them. 

“We expected what he did today,” Matthews told Cyclingnews and Roleur in San Remo. “I think it was no secret what he was going to do but knowing it and following it is two different things.”

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

