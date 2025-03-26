Martin Svrček's harrowing crash on Cipressa descent in Milan-San Remo sparks call for new safety measures

Slovakian suffered multiple injuries after crashing unnoticed over a guardrail on descent

MARGUERITTES FRANCE FEBRUARY 06 Martin Svrcek of Slovakia and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 2 a 16583km stage from Domessargues to Marguerittes on February 06 2025 in Marguerittes France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Martin Svrček in action at the Etoile de Besseges in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré has called for greater safety at races following Martin Svrček's crash at Milan-San Remo, which left the Slovakian with a fractured collarbone, scapula, and ribs.

Svrček crashed on the descent of the Cipressa late in the 289km Monument, going over a guardrail and falling three metres down the other side. Since his crash came as he was chasing back to the peloton alone, his accident went unnoticed, though luckily, he remained conscious and was able to contact his team via radio.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

