Top riders at Milan-San Remo left disappointed after being dropped in Cipressa attack

Many of the pre-race favourites had very little to write home about after La Classicissima

Romain Grégoire after the finish at Milan-San Remo 2025
“It’s another disappointment” says Romain Grégoire after a promising showing on the Cipressa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional cycling can be cruel at times, or at least that was probably what a lot of the top riders that lined up at Milan-San Remo were left thinking after they saw their hopes and dreams of a Monument victory shattered before their very eyes on the slopes of the Cipressa.

The infernal pace set by UAE Team Emirates-XRG followed by Tadej Pogačar’s searing attack with 25km to go saw many of those who had been labelled as contenders before the race unable to hold the wheel in front of them.

