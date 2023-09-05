Vuelta a Espana stage 10 Live: GC contenders face off in Valladolid

Refresh

This was the moment Scotson rolled down the start ramp. Stage 10's individual time trial is underway! The first rider to roll down the ramp in Valladolid is: Scotson

Among the main GC favourites, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) trails by 2:22, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) by :’29, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Enric Mas (Movistar) by 2:33’, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) by 2:43 and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) by 2:55. The GC battle will surely look very different after the time trial.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) kept the race leader's La Roja jersey on Sunday and the time trial is key for his potential GC ambitions. The American climber leads Marc Soler (UAE) 43 seconds and Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) by 1:02. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There he goes! Jayco-AlUla's Callum Scotson is off.

161 riders are expected to start today, with Astana announcing that Javier Oliver won’t continue the race due to a fracture in L3 vertebra after his crash in Stage 9.

Lots of riders are already warming-up for their effort.

We're getting close the moment Jayco-AlUla's Callum Scotson, sets off at 14:01 (CEST).

This the map of the Valladolid time trial. (Image credit: La Vuelta)

This morning riders went out for a quick recon ride of the course. This is what Geraint Thomas thought of it. Action resumes today at #LaVuelta23 with the stage 10 time trial. G has checked out the course and gave us his thoughts.

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the time trial, with a stage report and rider reaction from Valladolid.

Stage 10 offers Evenepoel a chance to close the gap on Kuss significantly and open it even a little further to others threats. He'll be looking to bring home his advantage in this individual battle, the one place where rivals like Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates can't play to their strength in numbers near the top of the leaderboard. The top 20 riders overall start the time trial from 16:24 CEST, leaving in two minute intervals instead of the one minute gap for those departing earlier. Race leader Kuss will be the final competitor to take off from the start gate at 17:02. Remco Evenepoel in action in the 2022 Vuelta time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evenepoel is fourth on GC, two minutes and 22 seconds behind race leader Sepp Kuss, with his Jumbo-Visma teammates Roglič and Vingegaard just a little behind Evenepoel in sixth and seventh place on the overall.

This is the only individual time trial of the 2023 edition of the race and unfolds over 25.8km around Valladolid. The course features an early solitary 600m climb at 6.5% and then is flat and fast, so it should suit the time trial specialists like Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) but also Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) as he clashes with Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Everything is set in Valladolid for the very important TT. Riders will begin departing the starting ramp at 14:01 CEST.