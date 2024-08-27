Vuelta a España stage 10 Live - Racing resumes with chance for the breakaway in Galicia

Refresh

Marc Soler getting involved now for UAE Team Emirates as the action heats up on the lower slopes of this first climb. Ineos Grenadiers also getting into the latest small move through Oscar Rodriguez.

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) is off the back of the peloton and struggling already. He was left confused at his lack of form after dropping out of GC on stage 7 to Cordoba. 'It's not normal, my legs feel numb' – Cian Uijtdebroeks searching for answers after latest setback at Vuelta a España

The riders are now onto the Alto de Fonfría (15.3 km at 4.3%) climb and the Van Aert group has been reabsorbed with things all back together. Quickly the next wave of attacks have been launched.

Van Aert launches another move with two riders joining him - Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan) and Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-B&B Hotels). They have eked out a small advantage ahead of the foot of the climb.

150km to go Still no splits but it's all out racing in this opening 10km. We are closing in on the first climb of the day, where the difference can easily be made and the break should form.

Green jersey Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is now close to the front as the next move tries to pull away.

First few attacks are cancelled out by lots of interest behind. Next waves coming each and every time someone is brought back. UAE still looking very focused on being represented.

Big group of riders trying to bridge across to McNulty and form a strong group in front before the first climb of the day - the Alto de Fonfría.

After that first move was marked, UAE are showing clear intentions with another move through Brandon McNulty. After their success with Yates on stage 9 and losing key GC rider João Almeida, they are clearly sticking to this aggressive stage-hunting plan.

Flag waved and it's time to go racing! UAE Team Emirates kick things off with an attack through Jay Vine and the rest of those wanting to get going early follow.

160KM TO GO Stage 10 of the 2024 Vuelta a España is fully underway!

Lots of riders are right up alongside the race director's car ready for the flag to drop. Should be fireworks right from the go here in Galicia.

Stage 10 start Riders are gone from the unofficial start and will complete the neutralised roll out before the start proper in around 12 minutes time.

Race leader Ben O'Connor arrives for the second week and stage 10 of the Vuelta looking resplendent in the red jersey. Can he hold onto it and take an historic victory? Today will be the first challenge with a tricky day to control and the potential for someone on GC very strong to get into the breakaway. Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) looking sharp at the start in Ponteareas. He's sat fifth on GC heading into stage 10, 5:17 off the lead of O'Connor. Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) at the start of stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

15 minutes away from what should be an explosive start and big fight to get into the breakaway with the climbing arriving almost straight from the flag.

Catch up with how Yates took his stunning first win at the Vuelta below: Vuelta a España: Adam Yates stamps authority on stage 9 with solo victory Yates wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Jorge GUERRERO / AFP / Getty Images)

Here's how the GC standings currently sit after a thrilling ninth stage into Granada won solo by Adam Yates from the break, who moved up 20 places to seventh, with Richard Carapaz also making a big move up to third overall thanks to his long-range attack out of the GC group. GC standings after stage 9 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Make sure to read expert Philippa York's analysis of the first week of racing at the Vuelta: Under Pressure - Roglič's gamble and the unpredictable battle ahead at the Vuelta a España

The DNS list grows as covid continues to work its way through the Vuelta peloton with Laurens De Plus pulling out for the Ineos Grenadiers. Laurens De Plus won’t start stage 10 of #LaVuelta24. Laurens reported feeling unwell this morning and he’s subsequently tested positive for a Covid 19 infection. Wishing you a speedy recovery Laurens. pic.twitter.com/jcE15Qh8KVAugust 27, 2024

Reminder that Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) leads the Vuelta heading into the second week by 3:53 over three-time winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Read what he had to say on yesterday's rest day below: 'I just love racing from the front' - Ben O'Connor relishes his unexpected lead in Vuelta a España

There are two non-starters known so far in Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty) and Harold Martín López (Astana Qazaqstan), with the former struggling from a crash on stage 6 and illness and the latter testing positive for COVID-19. So sad to leave my main goal of the season like this. But sometimes life sucks and it is what it is. Time for a reset and focus on the last races of the season. https://t.co/NyC7okIonxAugust 27, 2024

Riders are completing sign-ons in Ponteareas ahead of the neutralised roll out which is scheduled for 13:30 local time in Spain, ahead of the flag drop and official start at 13:42.

Here's the profile of stage 10, with four categorised climbs lining the route and offering up the potential for a strong break or hopeful GC rider to make it in and make a difference. (Image credit: La Vuelta a España)

It's a tough stage to get things going again from Ponteareas to Baiona over 160km on uphill roads with a great chance for the breakaway to get away on the Alto de Fonfría, a 15.4km climb that averages 4.2% gradient, which arrives in the opening 30km of racing.

Racing is back at the Vuelta after the first rest day and a chaotic, thrilling and blazing hot first week. After a near 1000km transfer up from Granada on the south coast to the northwest of the country in Galicia, the temperatures have mercifully dropped but the racing should be no less exciting.