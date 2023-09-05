Vuelta a España 2023 stage 10 time trial start times
25.8km time trial around Valladolid sets scene for next GC battle, with advantage leaning to world champion Evenepoel
The first rest day of the Vuelta a España is over and the general classification contenders will have to be straight back on full alert as the only individual time trial of the 2023 edition of the race unfolds over 25.8km from Valladolid.
The course of stage 10, which features a solitary 600m climb at 6.5%, looks set to suit the time trial specialists. It starts in the city centre with the first rider of 162, Jayco-AlUla's Callum Scotson, setting off at 14:01 (CEST). That will mark the start of a battle for the stage podium, time gains on overall rivals and for some perhaps both – particularly in the case of world champion and 2022 Vuelta winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).
Evenepoel enters the stage fourth on GC, 2 minutes and 22 seconds behind race leader Sepp Kuss, plus the rider in the red leader's jersey has his Jumbo-Visma teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard just a little behind Evenepoel in sixth and seventh place on the overall. The UAE Team Emirates duo of Juan Ayuso and João Almeida are also just inside the top ten and they, along with Roglič and Vingegaard, have an impressive array of powerful results in the race against the clock.
Still, even though none of these rivals are slouches when it comes to the time trial, the results history and indeed the rainbow striped jersey Evenepoel will be lining up in, provide a clear indicators of the opportunity stage 10 presents for the Belgian to close the gap to Kuss significantly and open it even a little further to others threats. He'll be looking to bring home his advantage in this individual battle as, unlike in the mountains, its one place where rivals like Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates can't play to their strength in numbers near the top of the leaderboard.
The top 20 riders overall will start rolling out at 16:24, leaving in two minute intervals instead of the one minute gap for those departing earlier. Race leader Kuss will be the final competitor to take off from the start gate at 17:02.
It's not just those rolling out late that have something to play for, with plenty of those earlier in the day having potential to lay down a time that takes them to the stage podium.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers), who came second to Evenepoel at the World Championships time trial, is of course one of the key favourites for a stage victory and he'll be setting off at 15:09, while Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) is among the early challengers, setting off at 14:25. Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is another who could also set an early mark, with the Belgian just the seventh rider out of the gate at 14:07.
Be sure to stay tuned to Cyclingnews for all the updates before, during and after the winner of stage 10 is decided at the Campo Grande in Valladolid.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Rider
|Start time (CEST)
|1
|Callum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla)
|14:01:00
|2
|Robbe Ghys (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:02:00
|3
|Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:03:00
|4
|Alberto Dainese (dsm-firmenich)
|14:04:00
|5
|Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)
|14:05:00
|6
|Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious)
|14:06:00
|7
|Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|14:07:00
|8
|Davy Clément (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:08:00
|9
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:09:00
|10
|Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers)
|14:10:00
|11
|Thomas Bonnet (Total Energies)
|14:11:00
|12
|Andre Carvalho (Cofidis)
|14:12:00
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Cofidis)
|14:13:00
|14
|François Bidard (Cofidis)
|14:14:00
|15
|Jarrad Drizners (Lotto-Dstny)
|14:15:00
|16
|Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep)
|14:16:00
|17
|Eric Antonio Fagundez (Burgos-BH)
|14:17:00
|18
|Kamil Gradek (Bahrain-Victorious)
|14:18:00
|19
|Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates)
|14:19:00
|20
|Hugo Page (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|14:20:00
|21
|Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:21:00
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|14:22:00
|23
|Otto Vergaerde (Lidl-Trek)
|14:23:00
|24
|Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny)
|14:24:00
|25
|Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost)
|14:25:00
|26
|Jason Osborne (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:26:00
|27
|Sean Flynn (dsm-firmenich)
|14:27:00
|28
|Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:28:00
|29
|Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic)
|14:29:00
|30
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|14:30:00
|31
|José Herrada (Cofidis)
|14:31:00
|32
|Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|14:32:00
|33
|Romain Combaud (dsm-firmenich)
|14:33:00
|34
|Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:34:00
|35
|Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
|14:35:00
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny)
|14:36:00
|37
|Cyril Barthe (Burgos-BH)
|14:37:00
|38
|Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ)
|14:38:00
|39
|Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies)
|14:39:00
|40
|Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)
|14:40:00
|41
|Marijn Van Den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
|14:41:00
|42
|Welay Hagos Berhe (Jayco-AlUla)
|14:42:00
|43
|Sébastien Grignard (Lotto-Dstny)
|14:43:00
|44
|Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies)
|14:44:00
|45
|Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|14:45:00
|46
|Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
|14:46:00
|47
|Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|14:47:00
|48
|Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates)
|14:48:00
|49
|Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën Team)
|14:49:00
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto-Dstny)
|14:50:00
|51
|Kevin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic)
|14:51:00
|52
|Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)
|14:52:00
|53
|Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|14:53:00
|54
|Pieter Serry (Soudal-QuickStep)
|14:54:00
|55
|Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH)
|14:55:00
|56
|Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain-Victorious)
|14:56:00
|57
|Omar Fraile (Ineos-Grenadiers)
|14:57:00
|58
|Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic)
|14:58:00
|59
|Jan Maas (Jayco-AlUla)
|14:59:00
|60
|Michal Schlegel (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|15:00:00
|61
|Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën Team)
|15:01:00
|62
|Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic)
|15:02:00
|63
|Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|15:03:00
|64
|Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek)
|15:04:00
|65
|Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)
|15:05:00
|66
|Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|15:06:00
|67
|Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)
|15:07:00
|68
|Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies)
|15:08:00
|69
|Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers)
|15:09:00
|70
|Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic)
|15:10:00
|71
|Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|15:11:00
|72
|Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH)
|15:12:00
|73
|Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|15:13:00
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic)
|15:14:00
|75
|Damien Touze (AG2R Citroën Team)
|15:15:00
|76
|Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost)
|15:16:00
|77
|Jose Manuel Diaz (Burgos-BH)
|15:17:00
|78
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos-Grenadiers)
|15:18:00
|79
|Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny)
|15:19:00
|80
|Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny)
|15:20:00
|81
|Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:21:00
|82
|Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH)
|15:22:00
|83
|Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|15:23:00
|84
|Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost)
|15:24:00
|85
|Jorge Arcas (Movistar)
|15:25:00
|86
|Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team)
|15:26:00
|87
|Jesús Herrada (Cofidis)
|15:27:00
|88
|Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek)
|15:28:00
|89
|Andrey Zeits (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|15:29:00
|90
|Jonas Koch (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:30:00
|91
|Imanol Erviti (Movistar)
|15:31:00
|92
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar)
|15:32:00
|93
|Fabio Felline (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|15:33:00
|94
|Kenny Elissonde (Lidl-Trek)
|15:34:00
|95
|Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla)
|15:35:00
|96
|Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|15:36:00
|97
|Oier Lazkano (Movistar)
|15:37:00
|98
|Chris Hamilton (dsm-firmenich)
|15:38:00
|99
|James Knox (Soudal-QuickStep)
|15:39:00
|100
|Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|15:40:00
|101
|Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)
|15:41:00
|102
|Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates)
|15:42:00
|103
|Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla)
|15:43:00
|104
|Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:44:00
|105
|Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ)
|15:45:00
|106
|Fernando Barcelo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|15:46:00
|107
|Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies)
|15:47:00
|108
|Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma)
|15:48:00
|109
|Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën Team)
|15:49:00
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:50:00
|111
|Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)
|15:51:00
|112
|Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny)
|15:52:00
|113
|Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën Team)
|15:53:00
|114
|Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën Team)
|15:54:00
|115
|Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)
|15:55:00
|116
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|15:56:00
|117
|Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost)
|15:57:00
|118
|Max Poole (dsm-firmenich)
|15:58:00
|119
|Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|15:59:00
|120
|Javier Romo (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|16:00:00
|121
|Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)
|16:01:00
|122
|Jan Tratnik (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:02:00
|123
|Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis)
|16:03:00
|124
|Michel Ries (Arkéa-Samsic)
|16:04:00
|125
|Jan Hirt (Soudal-QuickStep)
|16:05:00
|126
|Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies)
|16:06:00
|127
|Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:07:00
|128
|Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost)
|16:08:00
|129
|Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious)
|16:09:00
|130
|Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich)
|16:10:00
|131
|Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:11:00
|132
|Mikael Cherel (AG2R Citroën Team)
|16:12:00
|133
|Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:13:00
|134
|Daniel Navarro (Burgos-BH)
|16:14:00
|135
|Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep)
|16:15:00
|136
|Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious)
|16:16:00
|137
|Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:17:00
|138
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
|16:18:00
|139
|Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:19:00
|140
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek)
|16:20:00
|141
|Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers)
|16:21:00
|142
|Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious)
|16:22:00
|143
|Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:24:00
|144
|Rémy Rochas (Cofidis)
|16:26:00
|145
|Cristián Rodriguez (Arkéa-Samsic)
|16:28:00
|146
|Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious)
|16:30:00
|147
|Einer Augusto Rubio (Movistar)
|16:32:00
|148
|Steff Cras (TotalEnergies)
|16:34:00
|149
|Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost)
|16:36:00
|150
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:38:00
|151
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe)
|16:40:00
|152
|David De La Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan)
|16:42:00
|153
|João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
|16:44:00
|154
|Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
|16:46:00
|155
|Enric Mas (Movistar)
|16:48:00
|156
|Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:50:00
|157
|Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)
|16:52:00
|158
|Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious)
|16:54:00
|159
|Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)
|16:56:00
|160
|Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ)
|16:58:00
|161
|Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates)
|17:00:00
|162
|Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)
|17:02:00
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.