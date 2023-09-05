Vuelta a España 2023 stage 10 time trial start times

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) took on the 2022 stage 10 individual time trial in red, this year it will be Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) who is the last rider to roll out

The first rest day of the Vuelta a España is over and the general classification contenders will have to be straight back on full alert as the only individual time trial of the 2023 edition of the race unfolds over 25.8km from Valladolid.

The course of stage 10, which features a solitary 600m climb at 6.5%, looks set to suit the time trial specialists. It starts in the city centre with the first rider of 162, Jayco-AlUla's Callum Scotson, setting off at 14:01 (CEST). That will mark the start of a battle for the stage podium, time gains on overall rivals and for some perhaps both – particularly in the case of world champion and 2022 Vuelta winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Evenepoel enters the stage fourth on GC, 2 minutes and 22 seconds behind race leader Sepp Kuss, plus the rider in the red leader's jersey has his Jumbo-Visma teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard just a little behind Evenepoel in sixth and seventh place on the overall. The UAE Team Emirates duo of Juan Ayuso and João Almeida are also just inside the top ten and they, along with Roglič and Vingegaard, have an impressive array of powerful results in the race against the clock.

Still, even though none of these rivals are slouches when it comes to the time trial, the results history and indeed the rainbow striped jersey Evenepoel will be lining up in, provide a clear indicators of the opportunity stage 10 presents for the Belgian to close the gap to Kuss significantly and open it even a little further to others threats. He'll be looking to bring home his advantage in this individual battle as, unlike in the mountains, its one place where rivals like Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates can't play to their strength in numbers near the top of the leaderboard.

The top 20 riders overall will start rolling out at 16:24, leaving in two minute intervals instead of the one minute gap for those departing earlier. Race leader Kuss will be the final competitor to take off from the start gate at 17:02.

It's not just those rolling out late that have something to play for, with plenty of those earlier in the day having potential to lay down a time that takes them to the stage podium.



Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers), who came second to Evenepoel at the World Championships time trial, is of course one of the key favourites for a stage victory and he'll be setting off at 15:09, while Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) is among the early challengers, setting off at 14:25. Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is another who could also set an early mark, with the Belgian just the seventh rider out of the gate at 14:07.

Be sure to stay tuned to Cyclingnews for all the updates before, during and after the winner of stage 10 is decided at the Campo Grande in Valladolid.