Vuelta a España 2023 stage 10 time trial start times

By Simone Giuliani
published

25.8km time trial around Valladolid sets scene for next GC battle, with advantage leaning to world champion Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) took on the 2022 stage 10 individual time trial in red
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) took on the 2022 stage 10 individual time trial in red, this year it will be Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) who is the last rider to roll out (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first rest day of the Vuelta a España is over and the general classification contenders will have to be straight back on full alert as the only individual time trial of the 2023 edition of the race unfolds over 25.8km from Valladolid.

The course of stage 10, which features a solitary 600m climb at 6.5%, looks set to suit the time trial specialists. It starts in the city centre with the first rider of 162, Jayco-AlUla's Callum Scotson, setting off at 14:01 (CEST). That will mark the start of a battle for the stage podium, time gains on overall rivals and for some perhaps both – particularly in the case of world champion and 2022 Vuelta winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Evenepoel enters the stage fourth on GC, 2 minutes and 22 seconds behind race leader Sepp Kuss, plus the rider in the red leader's jersey has his Jumbo-Visma teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard just a little behind Evenepoel in sixth and seventh place on the overall. The UAE Team Emirates duo of Juan Ayuso and João Almeida are also just inside the top ten and they, along with Roglič and Vingegaard, have an impressive array of powerful results in the race against the clock. 

Still, even though none of these rivals are slouches when it comes to the time trial, the results history and indeed the rainbow striped jersey Evenepoel will be lining up in, provide a clear indicators of the opportunity stage 10 presents for the Belgian to close the gap to Kuss significantly and open it even a little further to others threats. He'll be looking to bring home his advantage in this individual battle as, unlike in the mountains, its one place where rivals like Jumbo-Visma and UAE Team Emirates can't play to their strength in numbers near the top of the leaderboard.

The top 20 riders overall will start rolling out at 16:24, leaving in two minute intervals instead of the one minute gap for those departing earlier. Race leader Kuss will be the final competitor to take off from the start gate at 17:02. 

It's not just those rolling out late that have something to play for, with plenty of those earlier in the day having potential to lay down a time that takes them to the stage podium.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers), who came second to Evenepoel at the World Championships time trial, is of course one of the key favourites for a stage victory and he'll be setting off at 15:09, while Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) is among the early challengers, setting off at 14:25. Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) is another who could also set an early mark, with the Belgian just the seventh rider out of the gate at 14:07. 

Be sure to stay tuned to Cyclingnews for all the updates before, during and after the winner of stage 10 is decided at the Campo Grande in Valladolid.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Vuelta a España stage 10 time trial start times
Header Cell - Column 0 RiderStart time (CEST)
1Callum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla)14:01:00
2Robbe Ghys (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:02:00
3Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:03:00
4Alberto Dainese (dsm-firmenich)14:04:00
5Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)14:05:00
6 Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious)14:06:00
7Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)14:07:00
8Davy Clément (Groupama-FDJ)14:08:00
9Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:09:00
10Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers)14:10:00
11Thomas Bonnet (Total Energies)14:11:00
12Andre Carvalho (Cofidis)14:12:00
13Davide Cimolai (Cofidis)14:13:00
14François Bidard (Cofidis)14:14:00
15Jarrad Drizners (Lotto-Dstny)14:15:00
16Casper Pedersen (Soudal-QuickStep)14:16:00
17Eric Antonio Fagundez (Burgos-BH)14:17:00
18Kamil Gradek (Bahrain-Victorious)14:18:00
19Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates)14:19:00
20Hugo Page (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)14:20:00
21Samuel Watson (Groupama-FDJ)14:21:00
22Boy Van Poppel (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)14:22:00
23Otto Vergaerde (Lidl-Trek)14:23:00
24Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny)14:24:00
25Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost)14:25:00
26Jason Osborne (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:26:00
27Sean Flynn (dsm-firmenich)14:27:00
28Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:28:00
29Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic)14:29:00
30David Gonzalez Lopez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)14:30:00
31José Herrada (Cofidis)14:31:00
32Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan)14:32:00
33Romain Combaud (dsm-firmenich)14:33:00
34Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:34:00
35Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)14:35:00
36Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny)14:36:00
37Cyril Barthe (Burgos-BH)14:37:00
38Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ)14:38:00
39Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies)14:39:00
40Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)14:40:00
41Marijn Van Den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)14:41:00
42Welay Hagos Berhe (Jayco-AlUla)14:42:00
43Sébastien Grignard (Lotto-Dstny)14:43:00
44Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies)14:44:00
45Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)14:45:00
46Julius Van Den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)14:46:00
47Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe)14:47:00
48Domen Novak (UAE Team Emirates)14:48:00
49Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën Team)14:49:00
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto-Dstny)14:50:00
51Kevin Ledanois (Arkéa-Samsic)14:51:00
52Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH)14:52:00
53 Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)14:53:00
54Pieter Serry (Soudal-QuickStep)14:54:00
55Jesus Ezquerra (Burgos-BH)14:55:00
56Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain-Victorious)14:56:00
57Omar Fraile (Ineos-Grenadiers)14:57:00
58Elie Gesbert (Arkéa-Samsic)14:58:00
59Jan Maas (Jayco-AlUla)14:59:00
60Michal Schlegel (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)15:00:00
61Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën Team)15:01:00
62Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic)15:02:00
63Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Qazaqstan)15:03:00
64Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek)15:04:00
65Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek)15:05:00
66Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)15:06:00
67Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek)15:07:00
68 Alan Jousseaume (TotalEnergies)15:08:00
69Filippo Ganna (Ineos-Grenadiers)15:09:00
70Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic)15:10:00
71Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)15:11:00
72Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH)15:12:00
73Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)15:13:00
74Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic)15:14:00
75Damien Touze (AG2R Citroën Team)15:15:00
76Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost)15:16:00
77Jose Manuel Diaz (Burgos-BH)15:17:00
78Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos-Grenadiers)15:18:00
79Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny)15:19:00
80Andreas Kron (Lotto-Dstny)15:20:00
81Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ)15:21:00
82Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH)15:22:00
83Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)15:23:00
84Diego Camargo (EF Education-EasyPost)15:24:00
85Jorge Arcas (Movistar)15:25:00
86Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën Team)15:26:00
87Jesús Herrada (Cofidis)15:27:00
88Bauke Mollema (Lidl-Trek)15:28:00
89Andrey Zeits (Astana-Qazaqstan)15:29:00
90Jonas Koch (Bora-Hansgrohe)15:30:00
91Imanol Erviti (Movistar)15:31:00
92Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar)15:32:00
93Fabio Felline (Astana-Qazaqstan)15:33:00
94Kenny Elissonde (Lidl-Trek)15:34:00
95Matteo Sobrero (Jayco-AlUla)15:35:00
96Joe Dombrowski (Astana-Qazaqstan)15:36:00
97Oier Lazkano (Movistar)15:37:00
98Chris Hamilton (dsm-firmenich)15:38:00
99James Knox (Soudal-QuickStep)15:39:00
100Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)15:40:00
101Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)15:41:00
102Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates)15:42:00
103Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla)15:43:00
104Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ)15:44:00
105Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ)15:45:00
106Fernando Barcelo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)15:46:00
107Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies)15:47:00
108Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma)15:48:00
109Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën Team)15:49:00
110Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers)15:50:00
111 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)15:51:00
112Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny)15:52:00
113Dorian Godon (AG2R Citroën Team)15:53:00
114Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën Team)15:54:00
115Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)15:55:00
116Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana-Qazaqstan)15:56:00
117Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost)15:57:00
118Max Poole (dsm-firmenich)15:58:00
119Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe)15:59:00
120Javier Romo (Astana-Qazaqstan)16:00:00
121Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)16:01:00
122Jan Tratnik (Jumbo-Visma)16:02:00
123Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis)16:03:00
124Michel Ries (Arkéa-Samsic)16:04:00
125Jan Hirt (Soudal-QuickStep)16:05:00
126Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies)16:06:00
127Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma)16:07:00
128Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost)16:08:00
129Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious)16:09:00
130Romain Bardet (dsm-firmenich)16:10:00
131Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:11:00
132Mikael Cherel (AG2R Citroën Team)16:12:00
133Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:13:00
134Daniel Navarro (Burgos-BH)16:14:00
135Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep)16:15:00
136Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious)16:16:00
137Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:17:00
138Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)16:18:00
139Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)16:19:00
140Juan Pedro Lopez (Lidl-Trek)16:20:00
141Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers)16:21:00
142Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorious)16:22:00
143Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma)16:24:00
144Rémy Rochas (Cofidis)16:26:00
145Cristián Rodriguez (Arkéa-Samsic)16:28:00
146Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious)16:30:00
147Einer Augusto Rubio (Movistar)16:32:00
148 Steff Cras (TotalEnergies)16:34:00
149Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost)16:36:00
150Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:38:00
151Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe)16:40:00
152David De La Cruz (Astana-Qazaqstan)16:42:00
153 João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)16:44:00
154Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)16:46:00
155Enric Mas (Movistar)16:48:00
156Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)16:50:00
157Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)16:52:00
158Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious)16:54:00
159Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)16:56:00
160Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ)16:58:00
161Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates)17:00:00
162Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma)17:02:00

