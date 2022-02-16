Zwift communities: Virtual cycling doesn’t have to be lonely

Often when we think about indoor cycling, we imagine someone suffering alone in their ‘pain cave’, maybe with loud music, maybe staring at a screen, while traversing the many virtual worlds of Zwift. Of course, this lone suffer-fest appeals to many who just want to get their heads down and train hard, but what about those of us who enjoy a good old group ride?

If you’re the kind of person who thrives when they ride with others, sharing the struggle, celebrating the wins, and just having fun together, then the idea of sweating it out alone on one of the best turbo trainers must sound like your worst nightmare.

Thankfully, indoor cycling doesn’t have to be a solo sport. Among the many indoor cycling apps around, Zwift offers a virtual world, with multiple tracks and climbs to explore in both real and fictional places, and you have the option to do this alone or with others.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that as a result of the lockdown periods at the start of the pandemic, there was a huge increase in the number of people taking to their turbo trainers and best exercise bikes. It wasn’t long before folks who missed riding with their friends started taking advantage of the group riding on Zwift, and began their own virtual clubs and communities. Many of them have continued to grow, as it’s opened up the possibility of cycling alongside people all over the world.

Whether it’s joining public events, in which you ride alongside people across the globe also partaking in the same race as you, or setting up a private group ride for you and your friends, the fact remains that you don’t have to Zwift alone. In fact, there are huge communities that have formed around Zwift group rides that have not only provided company and motivation for many, but actually a place of belonging for those who feel like outsiders in the cycling community overall. Here are just a few examples that will maybe inspire you to join a group, or start your own.

We spoke to Australia-based Mandie Durack about Misfits CC International, an online cycling community she co-founded with an Instagram friend in the UK, and which has grown exponentially ever since.

“We kept talking about how awesome it would be to cycle with people from across the globe and so between the two of us, we decided the best way to do this would be to Zwift. Originally it was intended to be the two of us, but then we thought that we would open it up to other people, and so we posted about it in our [Instagram] stories and other cyclists expressed an interest.

“There were so many, we started a chat to divide logistics with cyclists joining from the UK, Europe, Canada, America, New Zealand and Australia. I was reading the chat group one night and I saw this little community coming together, and I thought, ‘what a truly diverse group of people' and on a whim I changed the chat name to ‘Misfits’ and it stuck.

"We started Zwifting together but more importantly, we started regularly communicating with each other. I loved that people genuinely cared and supported each other, regardless of whether they were racing or absolute novices. It was humbling to see some of the interactions. The Misfits was the right choice of name because a lot of the people in the group (myself included) had at some point or other felt disconnected from the cycling community or felt that they didn’t fit into this sometimes elitist male-dominated sport. Here was a ‘safe’ community where everybody was and is welcome. A non-judgemental platform for everybody.

“The key thing about our group is that we welcome everybody. That is our main goal. [It is a] group of people who care about each other, support each other and encourage each other. It’s been great to watch that unfold and people have got behind it because it is 100 per cent authentic about that.

“Since we’ve expanded, other people like Josh Brandwene have really started to take the Misfits forward. We have a club kit that Stolen Goat helped us to develop and get into production, but it’s totally optional if you purchase it or not. We don’t make money from the kit and Stolen Goat gives a small percentage of the kit [profits] to charity. As a group we chose a global mental health charity because a lot of us have fought or are fighting mental health issues and it’s important to us. A lot of our members cycle to stay mentally healthy, myself included, so you will see the mental health green ribbon on our kit."

“I would describe the Misfits as a community of like-minded individuals who want to break down the stereotypical view of cycling and be a supportive, ‘safe’, community where cyclists (and I mean all cyclists - road, MTB, e-bikes, etc.) can feel part of a non-judgemental community that encourages people. I like to think of us as a ‘no drop’ group. We don’t discriminate. We don’t care how fast you go, what bike you ride, whether you race or don’t race, or how old you are. We welcome all, as diversity allows each of us to experience cycling in a different way, and sometimes you get insight through that, as a group and as an individual. We are the anti-cycling club group! We don’t say you have to be riding at a certain level or at a certain speed. We don’t care, if you love cycling, ride your bike and cycle for fun, wellbeing and mental health, you are our kind of [person].

“The best thing that has come out of it is the community of people that we are building and the way we interact with each other and support each other. Honestly, on a personal level, these people have encouraged me up the Alpe du Zwift, given me advice and guidance, checked in on me when I was going through a difficult period, and made me feel like I do belong. I hope other people feel the same. I know that they have my back and they know I have theirs.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me saying they love cycling, but tried clubs [and] felt that they were not strong enough or not fast enough, and were made to feel ‘less than’ as a cyclist. We need to change this culture in cycling. Cycling clubs are not inclusive! If you join a club and the ‘slow’ ride expects you to ride at 25km/h - how realistic is that, and how totally demoralising?

“The Misfits want to ‘pay it forward’. We want people to feel welcome. We want people to join us on Zwift rides and not feel pressured or scared that they will be dropped. The future… Well, we want to continue to grow our awesome community, we want to continue to support mental health charities. We’ve started our Zwift and Strava clubs and we have regular social rides in Zwift. Personally, I really want to start an Australian chapter of the Misfits. A group ride that encourages people to get on the bike, that allows people to ride together in a social and no-pressure way. Where the pace is set by the slowest person and that’s really ok and that every person on that ride feels a sense of achievement at the end of it and walks away feeling great that they are a cyclist. That they don’t feel looked down upon or judged for lack of speed or fitness. Where we not only encourage each other on the bike but support each other off the bike too. I’d like the group to champion cycling for mental health and wellbeing. I’ve often felt like an outsider looking in.

“It put me off cycling with groups. I used to get panic attacks riding in groups because some cyclists openly judged me. Instead of applauding me for being on the bike and training four times a week, I was told that it didn’t count because I wasn’t doing epic rides and big elevations. Basically, I wasn’t a 'proper cyclist'. That attitude is everything I hate about cycling, [and] it’s more prevalent than people think. I know this because of the stories people tell me. So, my goal is to have a club where people never feel less than or judged and can just ride and be happy with like-minded people.”

Muslim Women’s Zwift Rides

Shuhena Islam may be a familiar face for many. Ever since she appeared in the 2020 Rapha Women’s 100 campaign, her presence as a cycling role model for other Muslim women has soared. She founded the Sisters Cycling Club in July 2021, as a space where Muslim women cyclists could connect with each other. Soon afterwards, she was hosting Zwift rides over Zoom. In a recent post on Instagram, she talked openly about her motivation for doing this:

“For observant Muslim women, the outdoors is difficult to navigate, because of the added layers of clothing that need to be both aero and functional, as well as breathable. Last year I hosted [Zwift] rides with Zoom video chats, which has allowed me to create a safe space with other women, whether they cover or not, where we can have an identity with our hair and bodies. It is also helping these women build up the confidence and experience they need to go ride outside if they so desire.

“I’ve always been passionate about building safe spaces for women. Before I started cycling, I used to hire dance studios, and private instructors to host choreographed dance parties so that women like myself who cover could be free in front of other women. To translate this into cycling, I hosted global Muslim Women’s Zwift Rides. When I hosted my first [virtual ride], our youngest rider was aged 16 and using her dad’s Wattbike, and our eldest lady was aged 58. We have Muslim women join us from Malaysia and Australia, so I always have to factor in the time difference.

“I have loved creating this parallel universe of friendships and community, with women who share the same heritage, who can wear whatever they like to my rides, to build confidence and have an enjoyable indoor experience. I love being able to throw in some 90s karaoke with a girl from Manchester while we ride, or be inclusive of the woman who kept yelling to her children throughout the ride. For me, it truly brings home that cycling is for everyone.”

Shuhena’s Muslim Women’s Zwift Rides will be returning soon, with details still to come.

Ayesha McGowan made history last year, becoming the first African American woman in pro cycling, and she races for the Liv Racing Xstra WorldTour team. Outside her role as a pro racer, she blogs and podcasts as A Quick Brown Fox , and has held numerous events, summits and virtual rides to encourage more Black people to discover the joy of cycling.

Back in 2019, McGowan started a virtual activity challenge called Do Better Together, which runs through the first few months of each year. Do Better Together 2022 is currently in progress and aims to help people set themselves goals and achieve them together, virtually. As part of this, she hosts group Zwift rides.

McGowan told Zwift in a 2019 interview :

“I wanted to create this space where you had a reason to do things – just whatever reason at all. I wanted it to be a very low barrier to entry, and I wanted to make sure that it wasn’t exclusive as to who can participate and how you can participate.

“It’s not just Zwift and it’s not just riding inside. That can be part of it! I encourage you to ride with me, because that’s really awesome that I get to directly connect with people in that way. But you can also ride outside, or you can do group rides, or you can ride with friends.

You create your own individualised goals, and that means whatever is important to you. Some folks will ride a certain number of miles or a certain amount of time. One of my husband’s goals is, “I want to ride once in February when it’s cold outside.” That’s a real barrier! He does not go outside and ride in the cold. That doesn’t seem like a lot, but if you hate riding in the cold, it’s a huge endeavour.

“It’s about creating goals that are challenging for you, whatever they may be. You literally create whatever you want to overcome for yourself, and that’s awesome.

“I understand that setting your own goals and self-motivation is not always the biggest incentive for people. So I was really happy to be able to offer other incentives – like a new bike! – to keep up the interest a little bit more.”