Waiting for the Tour de France - Gallery

Image 1 of 46 Vive le Tour! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 This high-wire performer has nothing on the balancing act the UCI commissaires have had to pull off so far this year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 This wheel definitely has a hidden motor Image 4 of 46 Apparently she doesn't know what's going on either Image 5 of 46 Bic lighters are big in Europe Image 6 of 46 The podium hostesses also have time to kill waiting for the peloton. Image 7 of 46 A pizza chef in search of his oven Image 8 of 46 Special delivery at the 2017 Tour de France Image 9 of 46 This yellow jersey is hard to miss in the caravan Image 10 of 46 Keeping the crowd pumped up before the race flies into town Image 11 of 46 Bonjour! Image 12 of 46 You don't want to play chicken on the road with this vehicle Image 13 of 46 Citrus on wheels Image 14 of 46 Everything Bic is big at the Tour de France Image 15 of 46 French fries? Image 16 of 46 This rig wants spectators to MAKE SOME NOISE! Image 17 of 46 The local canines don't want to be left out when the Tour comes to town Image 18 of 46 A nice spot for these spectators 350 metres from the finish Image 19 of 46 Keeping the Tour de France rolling, one rooster car at a time Image 20 of 46 A father and son take in the sights on one of the climbs during stage 12 Image 21 of 46 Is Peter Sagan driving that tractor? Image 22 of 46 Big wheels rolling though the Pyrenees. Image 23 of 46 A water cannon cools down spectators as temperatures soar Image 24 of 46 Gendarmes are on site to ensure everything goes smoothly as the race passes by. Image 25 of 46 Bringing out the vintage transportation machines at the 2017 Tour de France Image 26 of 46 Towns along the route dress up for the Tour and their chance to shine Image 27 of 46 A gendarme keeps watch as marketers ply their wares Image 28 of 46 This guy's gotten a bit big-headed. Image 29 of 46 More free products for the waiting throngs Image 30 of 46 "I love a parade" Image 31 of 46 The Tour peloton can't slow down the machines of agriculture Image 32 of 46 The Tour de France loves sunflowers! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Marcel Kittel's collection of daily green jersey plushy toys sit in the Quick-Step bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Dedicated fans remain for the podium as Simon Yates gets another white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Flying the French flag for the equine fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Even the local livestock get dressed up for the occasion. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Straw bales provide a viewing platform for these young fans Image 38 of 46 Singing while swinging at the Tour de France Image 39 of 46 FDJ and lucky No. 13 Image 40 of 46 Vittel is a prominent sponsor of the 2017 Tour de France Image 41 of 46 Spinning up some water along the route Image 42 of 46 Spectators along the road are eager for freebies from the publicity caravan Image 43 of 46 When the Tour de France goes past your house Image 44 of 46 The ubiquitous helicopter lets you know when the peloton is approaching Image 45 of 46 Peter Sagan is still at the Tour in spirit Image 46 of 46 Two-time Tour de France stage winner Leon Van Bon is now a photographer at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bike racing fans are a dedicated lot, packing myriad sundry items into the car or onto the bike and then heading into the nether regions of rural France to catch a brief glimpse of the Tour de France. They line the roadsides in towns, farmland and mountain passes to cheer on the peloton as it rushes headlong toward the next sprint or crawls painfully up to a finish line among the clouds.

Waiting for the peloton is anything but sedate, however. Among the picnics and partying, the Tour's ubiquitous publicity caravan is out on the course hours ahead of the peloton, passing out treats and samples for companies looking to cash in on a captive audience eager for entertainment. Locals along the route also get into the act, spicing up the roads with decorations and their own brand of regional humour.

Although it's true that every day on the Tour is different, it's also true that some things never change. Vive le Tour!