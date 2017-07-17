Trending

Waiting for the Tour de France - Gallery

From the publicity caravan to oddities along the route, there's no shortage of diversions for spectators

Image 1 of 46

Vive le Tour!

Vive le Tour!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

This high-wire performer has nothing on the balancing act the UCI commissaires have had to pull off so far this year

This high-wire performer has nothing on the balancing act the UCI commissaires have had to pull off so far this year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

This wheel definitely has a hidden motor

This wheel definitely has a hidden motor
Image 4 of 46

Apparently she doesn't know what's going on either

Apparently she doesn't know what's going on either
Image 5 of 46

Bic lighters are big in Europe

Bic lighters are big in Europe
Image 6 of 46

The podium hostesses also have time to kill waiting for the peloton.

The podium hostesses also have time to kill waiting for the peloton.
Image 7 of 46

A pizza chef in search of his oven

A pizza chef in search of his oven
Image 8 of 46

Special delivery at the 2017 Tour de France

Special delivery at the 2017 Tour de France
Image 9 of 46

This yellow jersey is hard to miss in the caravan

This yellow jersey is hard to miss in the caravan
Image 10 of 46

Keeping the crowd pumped up before the race flies into town

Keeping the crowd pumped up before the race flies into town
Image 11 of 46

Bonjour!

Bonjour!
Image 12 of 46

You don't want to play chicken on the road with this vehicle

You don't want to play chicken on the road with this vehicle
Image 13 of 46

Citrus on wheels

Citrus on wheels
Image 14 of 46

Everything Bic is big at the Tour de France

Everything Bic is big at the Tour de France
Image 15 of 46

French fries?

French fries?
Image 16 of 46

This rig wants spectators to MAKE SOME NOISE!

This rig wants spectators to MAKE SOME NOISE!
Image 17 of 46

The local canines don't want to be left out when the Tour comes to town

The local canines don't want to be left out when the Tour comes to town
Image 18 of 46

A nice spot for these spectators 350 metres from the finish

A nice spot for these spectators 350 metres from the finish
Image 19 of 46

Keeping the Tour de France rolling, one rooster car at a time

Keeping the Tour de France rolling, one rooster car at a time
Image 20 of 46

A father and son take in the sights on one of the climbs during stage 12

A father and son take in the sights on one of the climbs during stage 12
Image 21 of 46

Is Peter Sagan driving that tractor?

Is Peter Sagan driving that tractor?
Image 22 of 46

Big wheels rolling though the Pyrenees.

Big wheels rolling though the Pyrenees.
Image 23 of 46

A water cannon cools down spectators as temperatures soar

A water cannon cools down spectators as temperatures soar
Image 24 of 46

Gendarmes are on site to ensure everything goes smoothly as the race passes by.

Gendarmes are on site to ensure everything goes smoothly as the race passes by.
Image 25 of 46

Bringing out the vintage transportation machines at the 2017 Tour de France

Bringing out the vintage transportation machines at the 2017 Tour de France
Image 26 of 46

Towns along the route dress up for the Tour and their chance to shine

Towns along the route dress up for the Tour and their chance to shine
Image 27 of 46

A gendarme keeps watch as marketers ply their wares

A gendarme keeps watch as marketers ply their wares
Image 28 of 46

This guy's gotten a bit big-headed.

This guy's gotten a bit big-headed.
Image 29 of 46

More free products for the waiting throngs

More free products for the waiting throngs
Image 30 of 46

"I love a parade"

"I love a parade"
Image 31 of 46

The Tour peloton can't slow down the machines of agriculture

The Tour peloton can't slow down the machines of agriculture
Image 32 of 46

The Tour de France loves sunflowers!

The Tour de France loves sunflowers!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Marcel Kittel's collection of daily green jersey plushy toys sit in the Quick-Step bus

Marcel Kittel's collection of daily green jersey plushy toys sit in the Quick-Step bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Dedicated fans remain for the podium as Simon Yates gets another white jersey

Dedicated fans remain for the podium as Simon Yates gets another white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Flying the French flag for the equine fans

Flying the French flag for the equine fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Even the local livestock get dressed up for the occasion.

Even the local livestock get dressed up for the occasion.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Straw bales provide a viewing platform for these young fans

Straw bales provide a viewing platform for these young fans
Image 38 of 46

Singing while swinging at the Tour de France

Singing while swinging at the Tour de France
Image 39 of 46

FDJ and lucky No. 13

FDJ and lucky No. 13
Image 40 of 46

Vittel is a prominent sponsor of the 2017 Tour de France

Vittel is a prominent sponsor of the 2017 Tour de France
Image 41 of 46

Spinning up some water along the route

Spinning up some water along the route
Image 42 of 46

Spectators along the road are eager for freebies from the publicity caravan

Spectators along the road are eager for freebies from the publicity caravan
Image 43 of 46

When the Tour de France goes past your house

When the Tour de France goes past your house
Image 44 of 46

The ubiquitous helicopter lets you know when the peloton is approaching

The ubiquitous helicopter lets you know when the peloton is approaching
Image 45 of 46

Peter Sagan is still at the Tour in spirit

Peter Sagan is still at the Tour in spirit
Image 46 of 46

Two-time Tour de France stage winner Leon Van Bon is now a photographer at the Tour de France

Two-time Tour de France stage winner Leon Van Bon is now a photographer at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bike racing fans are a dedicated lot, packing myriad sundry items into the car or onto the bike and then heading into the nether regions of rural France to catch a brief glimpse of the Tour de France. They line the roadsides in towns, farmland and mountain passes to cheer on the peloton as it rushes headlong toward the next sprint or crawls painfully up to a finish line among the clouds.

Related Articles

InCycle: A look at the 2017 Tour de France contenders - Video

Tour de France: Rest Day Round-up II - Podcast

Tour de France: GC battle ready to reignite in Alpine double-header - Preview

Waiting for the peloton is anything but sedate, however. Among the picnics and partying, the Tour's ubiquitous publicity caravan is out on the course hours ahead of the peloton, passing out treats and samples for companies looking to cash in on a captive audience eager for entertainment. Locals along the route also get into the act, spicing up the roads with decorations and their own brand of regional humour.

Although it's true that every day on the Tour is different, it's also true that some things never change. Vive le Tour!