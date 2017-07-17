Tour de France: Rest Day Round-up II - Podcast

Fabio Aru (Astana) sitting close to Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the Col de Peyra Taillade during stage 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With just six stages left to race at the Tour de France, a surprising five riders are currently within two minutes or less of Team Sky's Chris Froome and his yellow jersey, making for one of the closest GC battles in recent Tour memory.

The second week of racing at the Tour brought plenty of excitement, with Froome losing yellow and then re-taking it as rivals like Fabio Aru (Astana) and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) put the three-time winner under pressure. With only one mountaintop finish left, it remains to be seen whether there are enough opportunities for the GC hopefuls to shake up the overall leaderboard.

The Recon Ride looks into where things stand at the Tour as of the second rest day, and glances ahead to the final six days on the horizon as the race makes its way toward Paris.

