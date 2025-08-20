Vuelta a España start list 2025

The 2025 Vuelta a España is so mountainous that few sprinters have opted to take the start, but that hasn't stopped Jasper Philipsen from joining Alpecin-Deceuninck's team for the Spanish Grand Tour.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) is another top sprinter who will be gunning for stage wins and the green points jersey. Kaden Groves, who won the classification in 2024, is not on the start list.

The race is also the last gasp for teams either hoping to avoid WorldTour relegation or be promoted, and Picnic-PostNL will be counting on Casper van Uden to challenge in the flat stages.

Of course, the Vuelta a España 2025 contenders will be featured in most of the other stages, with 11 uphill finishes on the menu.

Jonas Vingegaard (Vismal-Lease a Bike) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) are the top names. Other Grand Tour specialists who will be looking for a top result include Egan Bernal (Ineos), Mikel Landa (Soudal-Quickstep), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

