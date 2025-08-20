Vuelta a España start list 2025

Provisional rosters as of August 20, 2025

VILLARCAYO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 07 LR Marc Soler of Spain and UAE Team Emirates Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe Red Leader Jersey Mattias Skjelmose Jensen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek White Best Young Rider Jersey and Kaden Groves of Australia and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Green Points Jersey prior to the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 20 a 172km stage from Villarcayo to Picon Blanco 1491m UCIWT on September 07 2024 in Villarcayo Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The 2025 Vuelta a España is so mountainous that few sprinters have opted to take the start, but that hasn't stopped Jasper Philipsen from joining Alpecin-Deceuninck's team for the Spanish Grand Tour.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) is another top sprinter who will be gunning for stage wins and the green points jersey. Kaden Groves, who won the classification in 2024, is not on the start list.

Of course, the Vuelta a España 2025 contenders will be featured in most of the other stages, with 11 uphill finishes on the menu.

Jonas Vingegaard (Vismal-Lease a Bike) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG) are the top names. Other Grand Tour specialists who will be looking for a top result include Egan Bernal (Ineos), Mikel Landa (Soudal-Quickstep), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).

