UAE Team Emirates' stunning show at the Tour de Suisse sets the stage for a dominant Tour de France from Tadej Pogačar

By
published

Philippa York on how Adam Yates and João Almeida's dominance highlights strength of Slovenian's supporting cast

VILLARSSUROLLON SWITZERLAND JUNE 15 LR Stage winner Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey and Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Black Points Jersey cross the finish line during the 87th Tour de Suisse 2024 Stage 7 a 1182km stage from VillarssurOllon to VillarssurOllon 1248m UCIWT on June 15 2024 in VillarssurOllon Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Adam Yates and João Almeida dominated the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de Suisse is a big deal. In the hierarchy of stage racing, it sits alongside the Critérium du Dauphiné as one of the main indicators of who is likely to be closely involved in the shake-up at the Tour de France. With less than two weeks to this year’s start in Florence, a rider can’t afford to be in average form. They need to be very good and just about in top shape. They might be able to add a little sharpness, but if you’re lacking stamina here then you will be found wanting in July.

The Swiss race is often a challenge that suits those who can climb, but there are usually a couple of flatter days to give something to the sprinters who have dared to make the voyage. Not at this 87th edition, however. The best the proper fast men could enjoy was a short prologue, as the other seven stages had hills or mountains. Most of them, therefore, were present to reacquaint themselves with Alpine climbs while hopefully not suffering too much in the process.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 