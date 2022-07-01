UAE Team Emirates' time trial bike: Up close with the new Colnago TT1

We borrowed Marc Soler's time trial bike and checked out the details
(Image credit: Peter Stuart)
Ahead of the Giro d'Italia this year, Colnago launched the TT1, an all-new time trial bike that features some seriously outside-the-box design ideas. It's currently a prototype, so it's not available to buy, but when it finally reaches the market it will replace the K.One.
He also used the K.One for both of the time trials at the 2021 Tour, winning the first (stage 5) by 19 seconds.
Interestingly, as he looks to capture the yellow jersey for the third time, Pogacar will be aboard a totally new stable of bikes. This newly launched TT1 will be his weapon of choice for the two time trial stages, while elsewhere, even his road bike will be a Colnago prototype; the officially titled Prototipo, which we suspect will eventually come to market as a replacement for the V3Rs.
Ahead of the Grand Départ, we spent some time at the UAE Team Emirates hotel, where we spent some time with the new bike, this one belonging to Pogačar's teammate Marc Soler.
Josh has been with us as Senior Tech Writer since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Team Tor 2000. He's always keen to get his hands on the newest tech, and while he enjoys a good long road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium.