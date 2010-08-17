Tour of Utah prologue start order
Start times for all 143 riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|18:00:00
|2
|Robbie Squire (Team Holowesko Partners)
|18:00:30
|3
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|18:01:00
|4
|Christopher Jones (Team Type 1)
|18:01:30
|5
|Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
|18:02:00
|6
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|18:02:30
|7
|Robert Lea (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|18:03:00
|8
|Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|18:03:30
|9
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18:04:00
|10
|Aaron Olsen (Cole Sport)
|18:04:30
|11
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|18:05:00
|12
|K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|18:05:30
|13
|David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
|18:06:00
|14
|David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
|18:06:30
|15
|Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|18:07:00
|16
|Scott Tietzel (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)
|18:07:30
|17
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|18:08:00
|18
|Max Durtschi (Team Holowesko Partners)
|18:08:30
|19
|Maxim Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|18:09:00
|20
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|18:09:30
|21
|Taylor Kneuven (Team Rio Grande)
|18:10:00
|22
|Remi Mcmanus (Exergy)
|18:10:30
|23
|Joshua Berry (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|18:11:00
|24
|Phillip Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|18:11:30
|25
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18:12:00
|26
|Sam Krieg (Cole Sport)
|18:12:30
|27
|Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|18:13:00
|28
|Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|18:13:30
|29
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|18:14:00
|30
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|18:14:30
|31
|Phil Mooney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|18:15:00
|32
|Chase Pinkham (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|18:15:30
|33
|Matthew Cooke (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)
|18:16:00
|34
|Timothy Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|18:16:30
|35
|Danny Summerhill (Team Holowesko Partners)
|18:17:00
|36
|Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|18:17:30
|37
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|18:18:00
|38
|Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
|18:18:30
|39
|Kevin Rowe (Exergy)
|18:19:00
|40
|Phillip Mann (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|18:19:30
|41
|Daniel Ramsey (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|18:20:00
|42
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18:20:30
|43
|Mike Booth (Cole Sport)
|18:21:00
|44
|James Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|18:21:30
|45
|Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|18:22:00
|46
|Greg Krause (Fly V Australia)
|18:22:30
|47
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles)
|18:23:00
|48
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18:23:30
|49
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|18:24:00
|50
|Julian Kyer (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|18:24:30
|51
|Adam Switters (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)
|18:25:00
|52
|Alister Ratcliff (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|18:25:30
|53
|Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners)
|18:26:00
|54
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|18:26:30
|55
|Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1)
|18:27:00
|56
|Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande)
|18:27:30
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Exergy)
|18:28:00
|58
|Alex Hagman (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|18:28:30
|59
|Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|18:29:00
|60
|Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18:29:30
|61
|Bryson Perry (Cole Sport)
|18:30:00
|62
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|18:30:30
|63
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|18:31:00
|64
|Larry Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)
|18:31:30
|65
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|18:32:00
|66
|David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
|18:32:30
|67
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18:33:00
|68
|Sidney Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms)
|18:33:30
|69
|Benjamin King (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|18:34:00
|70
|Carter Jones (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)
|18:34:30
|71
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|18:35:00
|72
|Andrew Barker (Team Holowesko Partners)
|18:35:30
|73
|Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|18:36:00
|74
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|18:36:30
|75
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|18:37:00
|76
|Dan Bechtold (Exergy)
|18:37:30
|77
|Corey Collier (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|18:38:00
|78
|Eddy Kwon (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|18:38:30
|79
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18:39:00
|80
|Mitchell Peterson (Cole Sport)
|18:39:30
|81
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|18:40:00
|82
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|18:40:30
|83
|Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team)
|18:41:00
|84
|Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)
|18:41:30
|85
|Zachary Tittensor (Canyon Bicycles)
|18:42:00
|86
|Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18:42:30
|87
|John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms)
|18:43:00
|88
|Tim Roe (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|18:43:30
|89
|Brian Hill (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)
|18:44:00
|90
|Alfredo Cruz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|18:44:30
|91
|Lachlan Morton (Team Holowesko Partners)
|18:45:00
|92
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|18:45:30
|93
|Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
|18:46:00
|94
|Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
|18:46:30
|95
|Christopher Hong (Exergy)
|18:47:00
|96
|Cesar Grajales (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|18:47:30
|97
|Michael Lanham (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|18:48:00
|98
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18:48:30
|99
|Francis (Gardie) Jackson (Cole Sport)
|18:49:00
|100
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|18:49:30
|101
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|18:50:00
|102
|George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
|18:50:30
|103
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|18:51:00
|104
|Bradley Gehrig (Canyon Bicycles)
|18:51:30
|105
|Guy East (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18:52:00
|106
|Jesse Millersmith (California Giant Berry Farms)
|18:52:30
|107
|Alex Dowsett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|18:53:00
|108
|Mike Friedman (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)
|18:53:30
|109
|Evan Huffman (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|18:54:00
|110
|Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners)
|18:54:30
|111
|Christopher Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|18:55:00
|112
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1)
|18:55:30
|113
|Jason Donald (Team Rio Grande)
|18:56:00
|114
|David Talbott (Exergy)
|18:56:30
|115
|Evan Hyde (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|18:57:00
|116
|Andrew Baker (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|18:57:30
|117
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|18:58:00
|118
|Bill Demong (Cole Sport)
|18:58:30
|119
|Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|18:59:00
|120
|Ian Boswell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|18:59:30
|121
|Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)
|19:00:00
|122
|Philip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|19:00:30
|123
|Mike Olheiser (Canyon Bicycles)
|19:01:00
|124
|Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|19:01:30
|125
|Julian Martinez (California Giant Berry Farms)
|19:02:00
|126
|Taylor Phinney (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|19:02:30
|127
|Burke Swindlehurst (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)
|19:03:00
|128
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|19:03:30
|129
|Andrei Krasilnikay (Team Holowesko Partners)
|19:04:00
|130
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|19:04:30
|131
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|19:05:00
|132
|Jonathan Mccarty (Team Rio Grande)
|19:05:30
|133
|Andres Diaz (Exergy)
|19:06:00
|134
|Nathan O’Neill (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)
|19:06:30
|135
|Jonathan Baker (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)
|19:07:00
|136
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|19:07:30
|137
|Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)
|19:08:00
|138
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|19:08:30
|139
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)
|19:09:00
|140
|Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s)
|19:09:30
|141
|Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team)
|19:10:00
|142
|Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
|19:10:30
|143
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Canyon Bicycles)
|19:11:00
