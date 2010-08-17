Trending

Tour of Utah prologue start order

Start times for all 143 riders

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)18:00:00
2Robbie Squire (Team Holowesko Partners)18:00:30
3Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)18:01:00
4Christopher Jones (Team Type 1)18:01:30
5Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)18:02:00
6Kai Applequist (Exergy)18:02:30
7Robert Lea (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)18:03:00
8Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)18:03:30
9Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)18:04:00
10Aaron Olsen (Cole Sport)18:04:30
11Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)18:05:00
12K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)18:05:30
13David Tanner (Fly V Australia)18:06:00
14David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)18:06:30
15Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)18:07:00
16Scott Tietzel (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)18:07:30
17Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)18:08:00
18Max Durtschi (Team Holowesko Partners)18:08:30
19Maxim Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)18:09:00
20Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)18:09:30
21Taylor Kneuven (Team Rio Grande)18:10:00
22Remi Mcmanus (Exergy)18:10:30
23Joshua Berry (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)18:11:00
24Phillip Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)18:11:30
25Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)18:12:00
26Sam Krieg (Cole Sport)18:12:30
27Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)18:13:00
28Patrick Bevin (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)18:13:30
29Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)18:14:00
30Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)18:14:30
31Phil Mooney (California Giant Berry Farms)18:15:00
32Chase Pinkham (Trek-LIVESTRONG)18:15:30
33Matthew Cooke (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)18:16:00
34Timothy Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)18:16:30
35Danny Summerhill (Team Holowesko Partners)18:17:00
36Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)18:17:30
37Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)18:18:00
38Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)18:18:30
39Kevin Rowe (Exergy)18:19:00
40Phillip Mann (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)18:19:30
41Daniel Ramsey (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)18:20:00
42Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)18:20:30
43Mike Booth (Cole Sport)18:21:00
44James Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)18:21:30
45Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)18:22:00
46Greg Krause (Fly V Australia)18:22:30
47Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles)18:23:00
48Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies)18:23:30
49Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)18:24:00
50Julian Kyer (Trek-LIVESTRONG)18:24:30
51Adam Switters (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)18:25:00
52Alister Ratcliff (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)18:25:30
53Caleb Fairly (Team Holowesko Partners)18:26:00
54Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)18:26:30
55Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1)18:27:00
56Jonathan Garcia (Team Rio Grande)18:27:30
57Jordan Cheyne (Exergy)18:28:00
58Alex Hagman (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)18:28:30
59Christopher Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)18:29:00
60Christopher Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)18:29:30
61Bryson Perry (Cole Sport)18:30:00
62Ivan Dominguez (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)18:30:30
63Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)18:31:00
64Larry Warbasse (BMC Racing Team)18:31:30
65Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)18:32:00
66David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)18:32:30
67Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategies)18:33:00
68Sidney Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms)18:33:30
69Benjamin King (Trek-LIVESTRONG)18:34:00
70Carter Jones (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)18:34:30
71Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)18:35:00
72Andrew Barker (Team Holowesko Partners)18:35:30
73Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)18:36:00
74Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)18:36:30
75Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)18:37:00
76Dan Bechtold (Exergy)18:37:30
77Corey Collier (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)18:38:00
78Eddy Kwon (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)18:38:30
79Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)18:39:00
80Mitchell Peterson (Cole Sport)18:39:30
81Andrew Guptill (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)18:40:00
82Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)18:40:30
83Chad Beyer (BMC Racing Team)18:41:00
84Jay Thompson (Fly V Australia)18:41:30
85Zachary Tittensor (Canyon Bicycles)18:42:00
86Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)18:42:30
87John Bennett (California Giant Berry Farms)18:43:00
88Tim Roe (Trek-LIVESTRONG)18:43:30
89Brian Hill (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)18:44:00
90Alfredo Cruz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)18:44:30
91Lachlan Morton (Team Holowesko Partners)18:45:00
92Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)18:45:30
93Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)18:46:00
94Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)18:46:30
95Christopher Hong (Exergy)18:47:00
96Cesar Grajales (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)18:47:30
97Michael Lanham (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)18:48:00
98Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)18:48:30
99Francis (Gardie) Jackson (Cole Sport)18:49:00
100Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)18:49:30
101Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)18:50:00
102George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)18:50:30
103Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)18:51:00
104Bradley Gehrig (Canyon Bicycles)18:51:30
105Guy East (Kelly Benefit Strategies)18:52:00
106Jesse Millersmith (California Giant Berry Farms)18:52:30
107Alex Dowsett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)18:53:00
108Mike Friedman (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)18:53:30
109Evan Huffman (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)18:54:00
110Taylor Sheldon (Team Holowesko Partners)18:54:30
111Christopher Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)18:55:00
112Valeriy Kobzarenko (Team Type 1)18:55:30
113Jason Donald (Team Rio Grande)18:56:00
114David Talbott (Exergy)18:56:30
115Evan Hyde (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)18:57:00
116Andrew Baker (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)18:57:30
117Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)18:58:00
118Bill Demong (Cole Sport)18:58:30
119Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)18:59:00
120Ian Boswell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)18:59:30
121Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)19:00:00
122Philip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)19:00:30
123Mike Olheiser (Canyon Bicycles)19:01:00
124Zach Bell (Kelly Benefit Strategies)19:01:30
125Julian Martinez (California Giant Berry Farms)19:02:00
126Taylor Phinney (Trek-LIVESTRONG)19:02:30
127Burke Swindlehurst (KFAN Composite p/b teamgive)19:03:00
128Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)19:03:30
129Andrei Krasilnikay (Team Holowesko Partners)19:04:00
130Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)19:04:30
131Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)19:05:00
132Jonathan Mccarty (Team Rio Grande)19:05:30
133Andres Diaz (Exergy)19:06:00
134Nathan O’Neill (On The Rivet p/b Ion Sports Nutrition)19:06:30
135Jonathan Baker (KENDA Pro Cycling Team p/b GEARGRINDER)19:07:00
136Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)19:07:30
137Todd Hageman (Cole Sport)19:08:00
138Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita)19:08:30
139Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling Team)19:09:00
140Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s)19:09:30
141Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team)19:10:00
142Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)19:10:30
143Francisco Mancebo Perez (Canyon Bicycles)19:11:00