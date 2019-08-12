Tour of Utah 2019 prologue time trial start times
Monday's schedule for the 113 riders competing in the 15th annual Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah
2019 Tour of Utah prologue time trial start times (all times MDT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antoine Leplingrad (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|12:30:00
|2
|Antonio Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|12:31:00
|3
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|12:32:00
|4
|Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by BMC
|12:33:00
|5
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B
|12:34:00
|6
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|12:35:00
|7
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez (Col) Canel's - Specialized
|12:36:00
|8
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|12:37:00
|9
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy pro Cycling
|12:38:00
|10
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|12:39:00
|11
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|12:40:00
|12
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12:41:00
|13
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon
|12:42:00
|14
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|12:43:00
|15
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|12:44:00
|16
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|12:45:00
|17
|Miguel Byron (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|12:46:00
|18
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B
|12:47:00
|19
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|12:48:00
|20
|Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|12:49:00
|21
|Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|12:50:00
|22
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy pro Cycling
|12:51:00
|23
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-vini Fantini-faizane'
|12:52:00
|24
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:53:00
|25
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|12:54:00
|26
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|12:55:00
|27
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12:56:00
|28
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-segafredo
|12:57:00
|29
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|12:58:00
|30
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon
|12:59:00
|31
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|13:00:00
|32
|Flavio Alejandro De Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|13:01:00
|33
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|13:02:00
|34
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|13:03:00
|35
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B
|13:04:00
|36
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|13:05:00
|37
|Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|13:06:00
|38
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|13:07:00
|39
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy pro Cycling
|13:08:00
|40
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|13:09:00
|41
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:10:00
|42
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13:11:00
|43
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:12:00
|44
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|13:13:00
|45
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-segafredo
|13:14:00
|46
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|13:15:00
|47
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon
|13:16:00
|48
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|13:17:00
|49
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|13:18:00
|50
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|13:19:00
|51
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|13:20:00
|52
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B
|13:21:00
|53
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|13:22:00
|54
|Ignacio Prado (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|13:23:00
|55
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|13:24:00
|56
|Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy pro Cycling
|13:25:00
|57
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|13:26:00
|58
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:27:00
|59
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13:28:00
|60
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:29:00
|61
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13:30:00
|62
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13:31:00
|63
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|13:32:00
|64
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon
|13:33:00
|65
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|13:34:00
|66
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|13:35:00
|67
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|13:36:00
|68
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|13:37:00
|69
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|13:38:00
|70
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas (CRc) Aevolo
|13:39:00
|71
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon (Chi) Canel's - Specialized
|13:40:00
|72
|Samuel Bassett (USA) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|13:41:00
|73
|Emile Jean (Can) Worthy pro Cycling
|13:42:00
|74
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|13:43:00
|75
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|13:44:00
|76
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|13:45:00
|77
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13:46:00
|78
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|13:47:00
|79
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Trek-segafredo
|13:48:00
|80
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|13:49:00
|81
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team DaunerlAkkon
|13:50:00
|82
|Travis Samuel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling
|13:51:00
|83
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|13:52:00
|84
|Tyler Londorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|13:53:00
|85
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|13:54:00
|86
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|13:55:00
|87
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|13:56:00
|88
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|13:57:00
|89
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-khs pro Cycling
|13:58:00
|90
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy pro Cycling
|13:59:00
|91
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:00:00
|92
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14:01:00
|93
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|14:02:00
|94
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy Israel Cycling Academy
|14:03:00
|95
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14:04:00
|96
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14:05:00
|97
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon
|14:06:00
|98
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team
|14:07:00
|99
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|14:08:00
|100
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc
|14:09:00
|101
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|14:10:00
|102
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|14:11:00
|103
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's - Specialized
|14:12:00
|104
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|14:13:00
|105
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|14:14:00
|106
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|14:15:00
|107
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14:16:00
|108
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|14:17:00
|109
|James Piccoili (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|14:18:00
|110
|Serghei Tvetcom (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
|14:19:00
|111
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|14:20:00
|112
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|14:21:00
|113
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|14:22:00
