Tour of Utah 2019 prologue time trial start times

Monday's schedule for the 113 riders competing in the 15th annual Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah

Rob Britton on his way to victory

Rob Britton on his way to victory
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

2019 Tour of Utah prologue time trial start times (all times MDT)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antoine Leplingrad (Fra) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team12:30:00
2Antonio Baca (Mex) 303 Project12:31:00
3Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane12:32:00
4Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by BMC12:33:00
5Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B12:34:00
6Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo12:35:00
7Oscar Eduardo Sanchez (Col) Canel's - Specialized12:36:00
8Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-khs pro Cycling12:37:00
9Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy pro Cycling12:38:00
10Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM12:39:00
11Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy12:40:00
12Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12:41:00
13Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon12:42:00
14Marko Pavlic (Slo) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team12:43:00
15Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project12:44:00
16Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane12:45:00
17Miguel Byron (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc12:46:00
18Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B12:47:00
19Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo12:48:00
20Efren Santos (Mex) Canel's - Specialized12:49:00
21Jose Rodriguez (Mex) Elevate-khs pro Cycling12:50:00
22Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy pro Cycling12:51:00
23Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-vini Fantini-faizane'12:52:00
24Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon12:53:00
25Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM12:54:00
26Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy12:55:00
27Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12:56:00
28Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-segafredo12:57:00
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First12:58:00
30Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon12:59:00
31Matthew Zimmer (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team13:00:00
32Flavio Alejandro De Luna (Mex) 303 Project13:01:00
33Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane13:02:00
34Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc13:03:00
35Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B13:04:00
36Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo13:05:00
37Eduardo Corte (Mex) Canel's - Specialized13:06:00
38Eric Young (USA) Elevate-khs pro Cycling13:07:00
39Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy pro Cycling13:08:00
40Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane13:09:00
41Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon13:10:00
42Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM13:11:00
43Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy13:12:00
44Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling13:13:00
45Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-segafredo13:14:00
46James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First13:15:00
47Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon13:16:00
48Eder Frayre (Mex) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team13:17:00
49Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project13:18:00
50Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane13:19:00
51Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc13:20:00
52Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/B13:21:00
53Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo13:22:00
54Ignacio Prado (Mex) Canel's - Specialized13:23:00
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo (Mex) Elevate-khs pro Cycling13:24:00
56Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy pro Cycling13:25:00
57Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane13:26:00
58Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon13:27:00
59Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM13:28:00
60Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy13:29:00
61Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling13:30:00
62Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo13:31:00
63Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First13:32:00
64Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon13:33:00
65Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team13:34:00
66Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project13:35:00
67Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane13:36:00
68Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc13:37:00
69Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/b Maxxis13:38:00
70Gabriel Francisco Rojas (CRc) Aevolo13:39:00
71Pablo Andrés Alarcon (Chi) Canel's - Specialized13:40:00
72Samuel Bassett (USA) Elevate-khs pro Cycling13:41:00
73Emile Jean (Can) Worthy pro Cycling13:42:00
74Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane13:43:00
75Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon13:44:00
76Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM13:45:00
77Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy13:46:00
78Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling13:47:00
79Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Trek-segafredo13:48:00
80Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First13:49:00
81Oliver Flautt (USA) Team DaunerlAkkon13:50:00
82Travis Samuel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling13:51:00
83Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project13:52:00
84Tyler Londorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane13:53:00
85Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc13:54:00
86Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/b Maxxis13:55:00
87Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo13:56:00
88Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's - Specialized13:57:00
89George Simpson (USA) Elevate-khs pro Cycling13:58:00
90Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy pro Cycling13:59:00
91Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:00:00
92Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon14:01:00
93Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM14:02:00
94Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy Israel Cycling Academy14:03:00
95Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling14:04:00
96Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo14:05:00
97Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner|Akkon14:06:00
98Gregory Daniel (USA) Dc Bank pro Cycling Team14:07:00
99Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project14:08:00
100Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe|Hincapie Powered by Bmc14:09:00
101Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation pro Cycling p/b Maxxis14:10:00
102Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo14:11:00
103Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's - Specialized14:12:00
104Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM14:13:00
105Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane14:14:00
106João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon14:15:00
107Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14:16:00
108Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo14:17:00
109James Piccoili (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling14:18:00
110Serghei Tvetcom (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling14:19:00
111Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy14:20:00
112Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First14:21:00
113Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling14:22:00

 

