Tour of California Women's Time Trial start list

Official starters as of May 17, 2013

Elite women
1Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
5Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
6Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO
8Rhae Shaw (Can) Vanderkitten
9Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
11Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO
12Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
13Julie Dibens (GBr)
14Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
15Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy TWENTY16