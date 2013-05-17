Tour of California Women's Time Trial start list
Official starters as of May 17, 2013
|1
|Alison Powers (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|5
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
|6
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO
|8
|Rhae Shaw (Can) Vanderkitten
|9
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Kristin McGrath (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
|11
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO
|12
|Robin Farina (USA) NOW and Novartis for MS
|13
|Julie Dibens (GBr)
|14
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|15
|Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy