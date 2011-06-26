Eight teams interested in Hushovd for 2012

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Eight teams are interested in signing Thor Hushovd for the coming season. The 33 year-old world champion said that he had not yet decided whether he would leave Garmin-Cervelo at the end of the season but confirmed the interest and offers from other teams, and indicated he might be interested in riding for a French team.

“I will not comment on the teams involved. I am not interested in going into it. Now it's time for the (national) championship and the Tour de France. I have people who will take care of it and follow it up for me,” Hushovd told Procycling.no.

The Norwegian website claimed the eight teams include three ProTour teams and five Professional Continental teams.

Hushovd, who rode for Credit Agricole for nine years, is very popular with the French teams, with Cofidis, Saur Sojasun and Francaise des Jeux said to be amongst those interested. Europcar has already said that it has opened negotiations with the Norwegian.

“Yes, most French teams have shown interest in me,” Hushovd confirmed.

“I need a good set-up around me for the races I can win in a season. In addition, it is important to me to have a good equipment, a good economic fuondation and the right attitude. I won't go to a team with a suspect reputation, but I would like to go back to France. I enjoy it there and I know the language from before.”