Tour de France jersey winners' bikes - Gallery
Special editions for final stage into Paris
As the 2017 Tour de France rolled into Paris yesterday for the final stage, the four jersey winners each rode custom finished bikes to celebrate their successes at this year’s race.
Chris Froome won the yellow jersey for best general classification rider, with fellow Brit Simon Yates taking the white jersey for best GC rider aged 25 or under.
Team Sunweb's Warren Barguil and Michael Matthews won the best climber’s polka dot jersey and green points jersey respectively.
Despite wearing the yellow jersey for fifteen stages of the race, Froome was unable to win a stage — which hasn't happened in the Tour since 2006.
Chris Froome — yellow jersey winner
Chris Froome's yellow jersey edition Pinarello Dogma F10
Froome's bike featured a full yellow paint finish, with the black and blue dot-dash design also on the frame. The bike had a yellow out-front computer mount and yellow bidons too, alongside Froome's yellow Sidi Shots.
Team Sky also won the best team prize, with Froome's teammates running yellow handlebar tape alongside yellow Kask helmets. The British team held the best team prize from start to finish.
Simon Yates — white jersey winner
Simon Yates' white jersey edition Scott Addict
Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) took the white jersey a year after his twin brother Adam. Scott presented Simon with a white and black painted Scott Addict, featuring #YatesYouCan on the top tube alongside a black and white matching stem, handlebars, seat post, saddle, shoes and helmet.
Michael Matthews — green jersey winner
Michael Matthews' green jersey edition Giant TCR
Michael Matthews moved into the green jersey following Marcel Kittel's abandonment after a crash on stage 17 of the race.
Earlier in the race, Matthews rode Giant's aero Propel model, but won both of his stages on the TCR.
Presented with both models in green livery for the Paris stage, Matthews opted to ride the TCR.
Warren Barguil — polka dot jersey winner
Warren Barguil's polka dot jersey edition Giant TCR
Matthews' teammate Warren Barguil also won two stages on the TCR, as well as being agonisingly edged out by Rigoberto Uran to a second place in a photo finish on stage 9.
Several days in the break ensured enough mountain points to take the polka dot jersey and Barguil's TCR received the iconic design.
All four riders were equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets, the only exception being Simon Yates' crankset (a SRM Origin). Tom Dumoulin, also of Team Sunweb, won the Giro d'Italia earlier this year on a R9150 equipped Giant TCR.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a look at the special edition bikes. You can see the bikes used by the riders earlier in the race on our Tour de France page.
