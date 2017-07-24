Tour de France jersey winners' bikes - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 The Dogma has the blue and black dot-dash design as featured on the team jersey and equipment (Image credit: Russ Ellis / Team Sky) Image 2 of 18 Chris Froome's yellow jersey edition Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Russ Ellis / Team Sky) Image 3 of 18 #YatesYouCan adorns the top tube (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott) Image 4 of 18 The stem and handlebars also received customisation (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott) Image 5 of 18 Simon Yates' white jersey edition Scott Addict (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott) Image 6 of 18 Barguil opted for aero wheels on the flat stage into Paris (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 7 of 18 Even Barguil's handlebar tape received the polka dot treatment (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 8 of 18 Barguil won two stages of the 2017 race (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 9 of 18 Warren Barguil's polka dot jersey edition Giant TCR (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 10 of 18 Michael Matthews' green jersey edition Giant TCR (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 11 of 18 Green detailing throughout the bike (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 12 of 18 An integrated seat mast on the TCR results in a clean seat cluster (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 13 of 18 The red and white of Sunweb still features on the forks (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 14 of 18 Matthews takes a look at his custom finished bike (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 15 of 18 Michael Matthews was presented with a green Giant TCR ahead of the final stage into Paris (Image credit: Cor Vos / Giant Bicycles) Image 16 of 18 The head tube cluster retains 'Froomey' and an outline of a rhino (Image credit: Russ Ellis / Team Sky) Image 17 of 18 The top tube appears to have a personal touch from Fausto Pinarello (Image credit: Russ Ellis / Team Sky) Image 18 of 18 A Syncros seat post and saddle were also decorated with the black and white design (Image credit: Kristoff Ramon/Scott)

The article originally appeared on BikeRadar

As the 2017 Tour de France rolled into Paris yesterday for the final stage, the four jersey winners each rode custom finished bikes to celebrate their successes at this year’s race.

Chris Froome won the yellow jersey for best general classification rider, with fellow Brit Simon Yates taking the white jersey for best GC rider aged 25 or under.

Team Sunweb's Warren Barguil and Michael Matthews won the best climber’s polka dot jersey and green points jersey respectively.

Despite wearing the yellow jersey for fifteen stages of the race, Froome was unable to win a stage — which hasn't happened in the Tour since 2006.

Chris Froome — yellow jersey winner

Chris Froome's yellow jersey edition Pinarello Dogma F10

Froome's bike featured a full yellow paint finish, with the black and blue dot-dash design also on the frame. The bike had a yellow out-front computer mount and yellow bidons too, alongside Froome's yellow Sidi Shots.

Team Sky also won the best team prize, with Froome's teammates running yellow handlebar tape alongside yellow Kask helmets. The British team held the best team prize from start to finish.

Simon Yates — white jersey winner

Simon Yates' white jersey edition Scott Addict

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) took the white jersey a year after his twin brother Adam. Scott presented Simon with a white and black painted Scott Addict, featuring #YatesYouCan on the top tube alongside a black and white matching stem, handlebars, seat post, saddle, shoes and helmet.

Michael Matthews — green jersey winner

Michael Matthews' green jersey edition Giant TCR

Michael Matthews moved into the green jersey following Marcel Kittel's abandonment after a crash on stage 17 of the race.

Earlier in the race, Matthews rode Giant's aero Propel model, but won both of his stages on the TCR.

Presented with both models in green livery for the Paris stage, Matthews opted to ride the TCR.

Warren Barguil — polka dot jersey winner

Warren Barguil's polka dot jersey edition Giant TCR

Matthews' teammate Warren Barguil also won two stages on the TCR, as well as being agonisingly edged out by Rigoberto Uran to a second place in a photo finish on stage 9.

Several days in the break ensured enough mountain points to take the polka dot jersey and Barguil's TCR received the iconic design.

All four riders were equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets, the only exception being Simon Yates' crankset (a SRM Origin). Tom Dumoulin, also of Team Sunweb, won the Giro d'Italia earlier this year on a R9150 equipped Giant TCR.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a look at the special edition bikes. You can see the bikes used by the riders earlier in the race on our Tour de France page.