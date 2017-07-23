Simon Yates to ride special edition white Scott Addict RC into Paris - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Simon Yates' special edition Scott Addict RC (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 2 of 14 One black one white shoe (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 3 of 14 Simon Yates' Scott RC shoes will match his bike (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 4 of 14 Simon Yates with his pimped out bike (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 5 of 14 Simon Yates will ride a special edition Addict into Paris (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 6 of 14 Yates' Scott Cadence helmet (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 7 of 14 Special edition Scott RC road shoes (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 8 of 14 The left-hand side is black on top and white on the bottom (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 9 of 14 Yates uses a Syncros FL 1.0 narrow saddle (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 10 of 14 Black on one side and white on the other (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 11 of 14 #YatesYouCan (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 12 of 14 The forks are split too (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 13 of 14 Half and half for the handlebars and stem (Image credit: Kristof Ramon) Image 14 of 14 Simon Yates will also be kitted out with a special edition Scott Cadence helmet (Image credit: Kristof Ramon)

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) will ride a special edition Scott Addict into Paris on Sunday as he claims the Tour de France's white jersey. Yates is more than two minutes ahead of his closest challenger Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and only needs to make it to the Champs Elysees to seal the deal.

Yates's Scott Addict has been pimped up for the occasion, and the usually black and green design has been replaced with a white and black paint job. While the bike will be the same on both sides, Scott has flipped the colour layout.

On the left-hand side of the bike, the top tube, seatpost, and seatstay are black, while the fork, downtube and chainstay are white. On the right, the colours are reversed. The stem and handlebars are black on the left and white on the right and has been finished off with white Syncros superlight bar tape.

Yates name has been written on the stem while the top tube has also been emblazoned with the hashtag "Yates You Can." To go with the frame design, Yates will also wear one black and one white Scott RC shoe. His Scott Cadence helmet has also been done-up to match his bike.

Yates' victory in the competition is the second in the family after Yates' twin brother Adam laid claim to the same jersey last season. He has been in control of the competition since the first mountain stage on Planche des Belles Filles. He lost over a minute to Meintjes after getting dropped on stages 16 and 17 but held onto a 2:06 lead over the South African in Saturday's time trial to all but secure the jersey.

"It will take some time, but it is starting to sink in," Yates said after collecting the jersey. "I'm really happy and a little bit relieved that I have pulled it off too.

"I came here with the goal of winning this jersey from day one and that was no secret. For me, it's a great thing, and I'm sure for the team as well. Also with my brother winning it last year, it's nice to keep it in the family, and we hope we can turn them into another colour one day.

"Every day I have needed to, I went deep. I gave it everything, and there were some days that I wasn't good enough but I really tried to fight as much as possible and do everything I could, and finally I have arrived here with the white jersey."

Frame set: Addict RC special edition, small

Saddle: Syncros FL 1.0 narrow

Seatpost: Syncros FL 1.0 SL off set -25mm

Stem: Syncros RR 1.5 Stem 110m – 17°

Handlebar: Syncros RR 1.5 Handlebar 40cm

Groupset: Dura Ace 9150 with Climber shifter

Pedals: Shimano Dura Ace PD R9100

Bartape: Syncros super light

Tires: Continental Competition 25mm tubulars

Wheels: Shimano Dura Ace C 40

Powermeter: SRM Shimano

Seat height: 69.8 cm

Bar height: 48.9cm (hub axle to under bar)

Crank length: 170mm