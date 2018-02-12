Tom Southam's cycling dream team - Podcast
'We'd be cool, eclectic but not a win at all costs team'
Welcome to the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville.
Related Articles
Peter Sagan, Ewan, Tour Down Under and De Gendt – Podcast
Hot hot heat at the Tour Down Under - Podcast
Tour Down Under: Impey secures overall success as Greipel takes stage win 18 - Podcast
Inside Marcel Kittel's Katusha-Alpecin lead-out train - Podcast
Chaotic Dubai sprints and Brailsford's defence of Chris Froome – Podcast
This week, with the Cyclingnews team scattered around the globe at various races in Colombia, Oman and Spain, we thought we'd bring you another one of our cycling dream teams.
Last month it was the turn of Marco Pinotti and this time we sit down with Tom Southam. The former rider, turned directeur sportif with EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, had a colourful career, and although he never made it on the WorldTour stage, he represented Great Britain and rode for some of the smaller, yet more fascinating teams on the circuit.
It's often the case that the riders who struggle the most, and who rarely taste high-profile success have the most interesting stories, and Southam fits that bill. The former Amore & Vita, Barloworld, Drapac and Rapha rider has picked a team of home-grown riders and mercurial European talents, including Steve Cummings and former Banesto sprinter Jeremy Hunt.
Procycling Trumps have once again designed some fantastic graphics for us. For more of the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy