Tom Southam's cycling dream team - Podcast

Image 1 of 3 Tom Southam's cycling dream team (Image credit: Pro Cycling Trumps) Image 2 of 3 Cyclingnews Podcast (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 3 Tom Southam is a DS with Cannondale-Drapac (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This week, with the Cyclingnews team scattered around the globe at various races in Colombia, Oman and Spain, we thought we'd bring you another one of our cycling dream teams.

Last month it was the turn of Marco Pinotti and this time we sit down with Tom Southam. The former rider, turned directeur sportif with EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, had a colourful career, and although he never made it on the WorldTour stage, he represented Great Britain and rode for some of the smaller, yet more fascinating teams on the circuit.

It's often the case that the riders who struggle the most, and who rarely taste high-profile success have the most interesting stories, and Southam fits that bill. The former Amore & Vita, Barloworld, Drapac and Rapha rider has picked a team of home-grown riders and mercurial European talents, including Steve Cummings and former Banesto sprinter Jeremy Hunt.

