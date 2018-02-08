Chaotic Dubai sprints and Brailsford's defence of Chris Froome – Podcast

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome is the yellow Saitama Samurai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford Image 3 of 3 Mark Cavendish collects his prize (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Welcome to the Cyclingnews Podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello, and Floyd's of Leadville. This week we listen to David Brailsford as he breaks his silence to the press in Colombia about Chris Froome's on-going salbutamol case, and we discuss Froome's controversial up-coming season debut at the Ruta del Sol.

We also take a look at the action from the Dubai Tour, where so far Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) have shared the spoils. We hear from Cavendish after he claimed his first win of the season and Groenewegen after he lost the lead after being docked 20 seconds for drafting.

This year's Dubai Tour has seen some new and modified sprint trains, and we analyse the winners and losers so far, and who has impressed in the first tests between some of the sprinting elite.

We also discuss the season so far with our two esteemed guests, Ed Pickering and Sadhbh O'Shea, picking their highlights from the early season, including Daryl Impey’s Tour Down Under win, the Cyclo-cross Worlds and Trek-Segafredo's start to their campaign.

