Tom Pidcock's World Champion Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo e-MTB - Gallery

Image 1 of 7 SRAM's AXS drivetrain means seamless electronic shifting in the muddy Leogang conditions (Image credit: Specialized ) Image 2 of 7 Pidcock used a 720mm width S-Works carbon handlebar. Narrow for a 150mm fork, but he made it win (Image credit: Specialized ) Image 3 of 7 Specialized's FACT 11m carbon-fibre comprises the S-Works Turbo Levo's frame structure (Image credit: Specialized ) Image 4 of 7 You'll rarely see Specialized Hillbilly downhill specific tyres on short course race circuit bike (Image credit: Specialized ) Image 5 of 7 The Levo's M2-700 specification battery is good for 700W, but motor output was capped at 250W, for the race (Image credit: Specialized ) Image 6 of 7 A Fox shock, with low-friction Kashima coating, controlled 150mm of rear-suspension travel on Tom's bike (Image credit: Specialized ) Image 7 of 7 Tom powering away on his eMTB (Image credit: Specialized)

Tom Pidcock has boosted his status as a prodigiously talented multi-discipline rider, with another UCI World Championship win.

The British cycling prodigy has shown that his track, road and cyclo-cross riding talent is effortlessly transferable to mountain biking. After winning a recent u/23 XC World Cup round in the Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Pidcock decided to give battery-assisted racing a go.

At the e-MTB World Championships in Leogang, Austria, the young British rider managed to dominate, winning by a huge margin.

Despite negligible training time and or an opportunity to deeply familiarise himself with Specialized’s electric bike range, Pidcock illustrated his inherent riding talent in dreadfully muddy mountain bike conditions.

The Austrian World Championship venue was true to seasonal form, with treacherous autumn mud. Pidcock simply displayed all his cyclo-cross racing skills and masterfully slid the Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo around a meaningfully technical course.

His margin of victory was eventually 35 seconds, besting Frenchman Jerome Giloux, whilst Denmark’s Simon Andreassen, a noted mountain biker, completed the podium, 49 seconds adrift of Pidcock.

With the use of a dropper seatpost, aggressive tyre tread and a lot more suspension travel than he would ever have access to on his XC bike, Pidcock revelled in his e-MTB racing experience.

Seeing the Yorkshire rider foot-out around some corners and taxing the Turbo Levo’s 150mm of front and rear suspension, was a treat for spectators willing to brave the cold and muddy conditions.

The specification and features of his S-Works Turbo Levo make for interesting technical reading. His handlebar choice, at only 720mm of width, is much narrower than most mountain bikers would use to leverage and steer a 29er wheeled bike. Especially one with 150mm of suspension.

Tyre choice was dictated by conditions and Tom chose wisely, opting for Specialized Hillbilly downhill tyres in a 29x2.3in casing, instead of the wider 2.6in. The slightly narrow tyre width cuts deeper into soft trail conditions, allowing the tyre to drive into terrain and discover better grip beneath the muddy surface layer.

With large and generously spaced tread blocks, the Hillbilly tyres enabled Pidcock to salvage what little terrain grip there was on the course and delivered sufficient mud-shedding, preventing total clogging of the tread pattern. Specialized’s robust Grid sidewall also provided adequate puncture protection, especially against sniper-roots, which were stealthily hidden amongst the deeply rutted and muddy forest corners.

Assisting the tyres in generating directional control, especially downhill, was a set of SRAM Code RSC four-piston brakes, actuating 200mm rotors at both wheels.

To ensure optimal seated pedalling efficiency and balanced power output throughout the race, Pidcock used an S-Works Power Arc saddle, secured atop the AXS wireless dropper seatpost, with carbon rails.

Leogang’s UCI e-MTB World Championship course included some testing downhill sections and Pidcock’s Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate fork provided 150mm of active damping. With its characteristic red lowers and 35mm stanchion black upper tubes, Pidcock's Lyrik fork looked good whilst getting the job done.

Although e-MTBs might still rankle cycling purists, Pidcock proved that they can deliver great entertainment, for both elite level riders and spectators, in terrible riding conditions.

This latest victory reinforced the broad view that Pidcock is a boundlessly talented cycling and a future British legend in the making. With age very much on his side, much is expected of Pidcock in 2021, when he will be racing for the Ineos Grenadiers.