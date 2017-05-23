Tom Dumoulin's Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 - Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Tom Dumoulin's Giant TCR SL 0 for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 19 The team's motto sits on the top tube in site of Dumoulin whilst riding (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 19 Each frame that is raced at a UCI event needs to be approved for safety by the governing body (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 19 Dumoulin opts for regular 53/39T chainrings despite nearly 6,000m of climbing for the stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 19 Electronic Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 derailleurs and a Dura-Ace cassette and chain combination for Dumoulin (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 19 Dual-sided Pioneer power meter and Giant Ride Sense speed and cadence sensor (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 The majority of the components are 9100 series Dura-Ace, however Dumoulin has a 9000 series crankset with a Pioneer power meter (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 19 Giant's Contact SLR finishing components (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 Fouriers also provide a neat Di2 junction box holder, which doubles up as a spacer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 Dumoulin is also running a Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series wheelset (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series brakes front and rear (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 Pink bidons and bottle cages provided by Italian brand Elite (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 19 A closer look at the seat cluster (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 The entire cockpit is made up of Giant components, excluding the Fouriers computer mount (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 Subtle pink touches for the race leader (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 The finishing kit is all produced in-house by Giant (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 Giant's TCR features an integrated seat mast as opposed to a traditional seat post (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 The Dutchman's name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 19 Giant's oversized carbon Contact SLR stem (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) clung onto the race lead in a thrilling queen stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Dutchman's rivals put on the pressure following an untimely nature break, with Vincenzo Nibali taking the stage in a sprint finish with Mikel Landa.

Ahead of the queen's stage, Cyclingnews took a detailed look at the bike Dumoulin will ride for the last few difficult stages ahead of the race crescendo and final time trial in Milan.

The Giant TCR frame features an integrated seat mast, as opposed to a traditional seat post and clamp, with the saddle attached to clamp at the top of the seat mast.

Giant produce the majority of the finishing kit for Dumoulin's bike, with the saddle, stem, handlebars and computer all from the Taiwanese brand. Dumoulin opts for a carbon, oversized stem measuring 120mm.

Shimano provide the groupset and wheels for the bike and whilst the crankset is a Dura-Ace 9000 series piece, the remainder of the drivetrain, shifters, brakes and wheels are the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series.

The crankset is equipped with a dual-sided Pioneer power meter, whilst Giant's Ride Sense sensor gives the speed and cadence reading to the computer.

Dumoulin rode traditional 53/39T chainrings, despite nearly 6,000m of climbing on the day.

A sleek touch is the electronic gearing junction box underneath the cockpit, which is held in place with a Fouriers mount doubling up as a spacer. A Fouriers out-front computer mount holds the Giant computer.

The race leader opts for pink handlebar tape to match the leader's jersey, whilst Italian brand Elite celebrates this further with pink bottle cages and bidons.

Full specification

Frame: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0

Fork: Giant Advanced SL Grade

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/Shifter levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with Pioneer power meter, 53/39T chain rings

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular

Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR carbon

Stem: Giant Contact SLR carbon, 120mm, 8 degree

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Saddle: Giant Contact SLR

Seat post: Integrated

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus, pink edition for Giro d'Italia leader

Computer: Giant Neos Track

Other accessories: Fouriers junction box and computer mounts

Critical Measurements

Rider's height: 1.85m

Rider's weight: 69kg