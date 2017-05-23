Tom Dumoulin's Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 - Gallery
Detailed shots of the Giro d'Italia race leader's bike
Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) clung onto the race lead in a thrilling queen stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Dutchman's rivals put on the pressure following an untimely nature break, with Vincenzo Nibali taking the stage in a sprint finish with Mikel Landa.
Related Articles
Ahead of the queen's stage, Cyclingnews took a detailed look at the bike Dumoulin will ride for the last few difficult stages ahead of the race crescendo and final time trial in Milan.
The Giant TCR frame features an integrated seat mast, as opposed to a traditional seat post and clamp, with the saddle attached to clamp at the top of the seat mast.
Giant produce the majority of the finishing kit for Dumoulin's bike, with the saddle, stem, handlebars and computer all from the Taiwanese brand. Dumoulin opts for a carbon, oversized stem measuring 120mm.
Shimano provide the groupset and wheels for the bike and whilst the crankset is a Dura-Ace 9000 series piece, the remainder of the drivetrain, shifters, brakes and wheels are the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series.
The crankset is equipped with a dual-sided Pioneer power meter, whilst Giant's Ride Sense sensor gives the speed and cadence reading to the computer.
Dumoulin rode traditional 53/39T chainrings, despite nearly 6,000m of climbing on the day.
A sleek touch is the electronic gearing junction box underneath the cockpit, which is held in place with a Fouriers mount doubling up as a spacer. A Fouriers out-front computer mount holds the Giant computer.
The race leader opts for pink handlebar tape to match the leader's jersey, whilst Italian brand Elite celebrates this further with pink bottle cages and bidons.
Full specification
Frame: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0
Fork: Giant Advanced SL Grade
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/Shifter levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with Pioneer power meter, 53/39T chain rings
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular
Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR carbon
Stem: Giant Contact SLR carbon, 120mm, 8 degree
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle: Giant Contact SLR
Seat post: Integrated
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus, pink edition for Giro d'Italia leader
Computer: Giant Neos Track
Other accessories: Fouriers junction box and computer mounts
Critical Measurements
Rider's height: 1.85m
Rider's weight: 69kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy