The legend of the disappearing trophy - Why this melting award is one of the most coveted in off-road racing

Awards come in all shapes, sizes, materials, and flavors, with bottles of Ihana Shiraz set to uncork the celebrations of off-road racing for 2025 on January 24, the limited-release wine from McLaren Vale, South Australia going to winners of RADL GRVL.

While prize money does pay the bills, cash is not always on offer at endurance off-road events. The adventure itself is the ultimate reward in many cases, but what are the most renowned and alluring physical awards for massive physical achievements?

How about an award that vanishes? Not taken away or lost, but transformed into a puddle of water, would that be epic enough?

"Because we're so focused on goal-oriented work throughout the year, getting something that you know is going to disappear but is still a goal, is a very interesting concept," three-time Iceman Cometh Challenge champion Alexey Vermeulen told Cyclingnews about the Ice Trophy.

"As a Michigan kid growing up in cycling, I always heard it was an iconic crazy race that my neighbors went to and talked about how horrible the sand was and how crazy the drinking was at the end. Then to do the race the first time, when I was still on the road, just suffer through it, be like 'wow, this atmosphere is crazy', and win, it's just epic."

Cyclingnews reached out to a dozen elite athletes who compete across gravel and mountain bike events around the globe to find out what awards they found most interesting. This led to the identification of a spectrum of spoils, ranging from beverages and foods, cowboy hats and hand-knit sweaters, pirate swords and multi-function knives, and more. The 'disappearing' Ice Trophy was mentioned most often, either earned or desired.

"I think winning an ice trophy that you can barely hold above your head is amazing," said two-time elite women's Iceman winner Deanna Mayles, the November point-to-point mountain bike race she has called "the best day of the year".

Reigning Leadville Trail 100 champion Melisa Rollins won Iceman in 2024 and said it was one of the "coolest" prizes she has ever won, pun intended.

From beer in Belgium and wine and cheese baskets in Switzerland, Haley Smith noted that a special Swiss Army knife and an Australian boomerang were two memorable awards from her efforts in mountain bike stage races. She and Rollins are in Australia this month for RADL GRVL.

"It’s really common to win huge beers in Europe; I won a bunch of big Chouffe beers in Belgium last year," Smith said. "[I've also won] a Swiss Army knife at the Swiss Epic and traditional boomerangs at the eight-day stage race, Croc Trophy, sadly, last year its last iteration. I love those reminders of the cool places we've raced."

Three-time Gravel Worlds winner and 2023 Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame inductee Ali Tetrick echoed a common thread about a wall full of reminders of "cool places" carrying a lot of value for her personally. She only had to look around her living room to find her favorites, from a belt buckle earned at Unbound Gravel 200, a collection of Gravel Worlds pirate swords, and a Viking horn from The Rift in Iceland.

"I love when awards are tied to the culture and character of an event—they carry so much more meaning than a traditional trophy. Each one reminds me of the incredible day I had on the bike, the people I met, and the community I shared it with," Tretrick told Cyclingnews.

"Winning The Rift in Iceland earns you a stunning Viking horn, a piece rich in history and culture. It can be used as a drinking vessel, musical instrument, or signaling device. It pairs beautifully with the Icelandic wool sweater I also won, which is as cozy as it is gorgeous."

Other 'hardware' with honourary mentions included a Leadville miniature mining cart, an electric guitar at Rad Dirt Fest, a mini tree from Ranxo Gravel, and the F1 helmet presented on the podium by pro race car driver Valtteri Bottas at FNLD GRVL, a race he co-founded with Tiffany Cromwell and Amy Charity.

Solid block of ice

The disappearing Ice Trophy grows in legend across the years for the long-lasting celebration that continues well past the finish line while it withers away. The chunk of ice is paraded around Traverse City, conjuring similarities to a FIFA World Cup victory parade.

"What's cool is that everyone follows the ice trophy. Last year, Deanna and Alexey, and the last year before that as well, went around with the ice cup and it just brings all the riders together, even though you were just battling it out earlier in the day," said Paige Onweller, a Michigan native who has finished fourth two times.

"So for me, I think that's why it's cool because everyone is there. They follow the ice trophy, it's just what you do. It's really fun to see all the riders who have been competing against each other kind of band together and have fun. So this is a good way to celebrate, bringing everyone together."

The custom-made, giant chalice weighs more than 40 pounds and must be hoisted high in the air, preferably overhead, once filled with Bell's Brewing beer. The trophy itself has a rich 20-year history and may be more of an ordeal to replicate each year than the 30-mile race itself.

"The ice chalices have had many renditions over the years. Currently, they are carved by our friends out of Ice Creations in Napoleon, Ohio. These trophies are driven up in dry ice on the day of the race. They are heavy, roughly 40 to 50 pounds each, a solid block of ice that is hollowed out just in the top," said Kat Paye, CEO of The Festival Foundation which oversees multiple events in Traverse City including Iceman Cometh Challenge.

Paye said only two trophies are created each year, one for each elite category, and the 280-mile transfer from Ohio to Michigan is orchestrated for the items to arrive at the Travese City 'celebration zone' roughly three hours before the finish.

"The trophies end up with their own stories at the end of this adventure because after the winners get their awards, the ice trophies leave with the winners and visit all the local bar and restaurant establishments. They are taken inside and outside and through the buildings, creating puddles."

Michigan native Paige Onweller is still in search of the elusive Iceman victory. She finished third overall at Unbound Gravel 200 this past year and noted that the trophy celebration was as rewarding as the trophy itself.

Three-time Mid South winner Payson McElveen agreed about the celebration, and a chance to hoist the cup himself.

"My dream scenario? The ice trophy would certainly be up there. I love that it disappears," he said, his best finish at Iceman sixth in 2016. "I've been on a bar crawl with Howard [Grotts] with the ice trophy. And when I retire, that'll be one of the top three post-race nights of my life, for sure."