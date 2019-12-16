The latest cyclo-cross tech from the USA cyclo-cross nationals - gallery
A closer look at the bikes and kit used at the USA cyclo-cross national championships
The USA Cycling Cyclo-Cross National Championships took place this weekend, and Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood, Washington provided a sublime setting for testing tech in the mud-filled subsection of competitive cycling.
Mud, sand and roots tested the riders and their kit, but in cyclo-cross terms, the weekend remained comparatively filth-free.
At a competitive setting like a National Championships, riders and their equipment were always going to be pushed to the limit, and for a particularly unfortunate individual, that very limit was exceeded with wheel- and race-buckling consequences.
One of the major themes of the weekend was custom paint, with many riders taking the spray gun to their pride-and-joy. Katie Compton's fifteen-year winning streak might've finally come to an end, but she'll always have the stars on board to remind her of her outstanding career, along with Pixie the rottweiler to keep her company.
Patrick Malach from Cyclingnews was on hand to snap some of the newest equipment being employed during the weekend, where 23-year-old Clara Honsinger took the win putting an end to Katie Compton's 15 consecutive years on the top step and 22-year-old Gage Hecht took the stars-and-stripes from Stephen Hyde.
In the U23 races, Eric Brunner took the men's U23 race, and Katie Clouse claimed the women's U23 event.
Originally from Bude but now based out of Exeter, Josh is the former eCommerce manager of the Bike Shed in Devon. After racing cross-country with friends as a youth, he soon turned to road cycling. Nowadays, 27-year-old Josh is a Cat 1 road racer for Team Tor 2000. While he enjoys a good road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium. He dabbles in fair-weather cyclocross and will happily slog out a century if you reward him with cake. Oh, and in his spare time, he writes about tech and deals for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect. Rides: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Disc, Trek Emonda ALR, Specialized Crux.
Originally from Bude but now based out of Exeter, Josh is the former eCommerce manager of the Bike Shed in Devon. After racing cross-country with friends as a youth, he soon turned to road cycling. Nowadays, 27-year-old Josh is a Cat 1 road racer for Team Tor 2000. While he enjoys a good road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium. He dabbles in fair-weather cyclocross and will happily slog out a century if you reward him with cake. Oh, and in his spare time, he writes about tech and deals for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect. Rides: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Disc, Trek Emonda ALR, Specialized Crux.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy