Trending

The latest cyclo-cross tech from the USA cyclo-cross nationals - gallery

A closer look at the bikes and kit used at the USA cyclo-cross national championships

Image 1 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Gage Hecht's title winning Donnelly C//C bike (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 2 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Hecht's name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 3 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

This lucky Bart Simpson figure joins Hecht on race days (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 4 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Donnelly is a Boulder-based company specialising primarily in tyres (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 5 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Hecht's 1X set up is made more secure with this K-Edge chain keeper (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 6 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Shimano GRX Di2 and a direct-mount hanger will provide rapid wheel changes and super-crisp shifting (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 7 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Aevolo is a USA-based continental U23 development team (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 8 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Someone's having a bad day. That wheel's officially been tacoed. (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 9 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

A trio of pristine-clean Moots 'cross bikes ready to be bathed in mud... minus a front wheel (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 10 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

A sneak peek inside the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld tent (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 11 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Former USA CX champ Stephen Hyde's Cannondale Super-X bike was given the stars-and-stripes treatment (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 12 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Even the Fabric saddle pays tribute to Hyde's two-year success streak at national level (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 13 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Hyde uses SRAM Red eTap AXS, and opts for brave (foolish?) white bar tape (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 14 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

His name is incorporated into the USA-themed paint scheme (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 15 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Hyde uses Vittoria Terreno tyres with the Graphene 2.0 technology (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 16 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

A minimalist chain keeper should do the job of keeping the SRAM 12-speed AXS chain from jumping ship (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 17 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Hyde's Super-X isn't the only custom-painted Cannondale on show (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 18 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Katie Clouse's Super-X was raced to victory in the U23 women's race (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 19 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Clara Honsinger's Kona Major Jake. The bike she rode to victory, ending Katie Compton's 15 year winning streak (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 20 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

The bike's model name is neatly integrated into the design on the top tube (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 21 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Clara's nickname adorns the other end near the seat-tube junction (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 22 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Challenge provide Honsinger's tyres, paired with HiFi wheels that are hand built in Portland, Oregon (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 23 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

A nod to Sellwood Cycle Repair, the Portland based bike shop at which Honsinger worked (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 24 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Honsinger's Major Jake wasn't the only Kona on display (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 25 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

You've heard of a fire sale, what about a tyre sale? (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 26 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Breadwinner cycles is an award-winning handmade bicycle brand, based out of Portland (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 27 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Check out this intricate head badge on the Breadwinner Holeshot (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 28 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

This Van Dessel belongs to Heidi Franz, who rides for Tete de la Course Cycling (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 29 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Is Full Tilt Boogie the best bike name out there? (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 30 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Katie Compton's custom-painted Trek Boone (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 31 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

A star for each of her 15 consecutive national championship victories (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 32 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Ceramic bearings from Enduro replace the standard Shimano jockey wheels (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 33 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

KFC. Or Katie F'ing Compton; a nod to her ferocious competitiveness (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 34 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Grip tape on Di2 Shifters should make missing a shift a thing of the past (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 35 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Not everyone rides carbon at nationals (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 36 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

As the chainstay suggests, these Speedvagen bikes are built in house (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 37 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

This Niner BSB 9 RDO belongs to Amanda Nauman and was ridden to 9th in the women's elite race (Image credit: Patrick Malach)
Image 38 of 38

USA Cyclo-cross national championships tech gallery

Saving the best 'til last. Katie Compton's top tube is finished off with a picture of her dog Pixie (Image credit: Patrick Malach)

The USA Cycling Cyclo-Cross National Championships took place this weekend, and Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood, Washington provided a sublime setting for testing tech in the mud-filled subsection of competitive cycling.

Mud, sand and roots tested the riders and their kit, but in cyclo-cross terms, the weekend remained comparatively filth-free. 

At a competitive setting like a National Championships, riders and their equipment were always going to be pushed to the limit, and for a particularly unfortunate individual, that very limit was exceeded with wheel- and race-buckling consequences. 

One of the major themes of the weekend was custom paint, with many riders taking the spray gun to their pride-and-joy. Katie Compton's fifteen-year winning streak might've finally come to an end, but she'll always have the stars on board to remind her of her outstanding career, along with Pixie the rottweiler to keep her company. 

Patrick Malach from Cyclingnews was on hand to snap some of the newest equipment being employed during the weekend, where 23-year-old Clara Honsinger took the win putting an end to Katie Compton's 15 consecutive years on the top step and 22-year-old Gage Hecht took the stars-and-stripes from Stephen Hyde. 

In the U23 races, Eric Brunner took the men's U23 race, and Katie Clouse claimed the women's U23 event.

Josh Croxton

Originally from Bude but now based out of Exeter, Josh is the former eCommerce manager of the Bike Shed in Devon. After racing cross-country with friends as a youth, he soon turned to road cycling. Nowadays, 27-year-old Josh is a Cat 1 road racer for Team Tor 2000. While he enjoys a good road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium. He dabbles in fair-weather cyclocross and will happily slog out a century if you reward him with cake. Oh, and in his spare time, he writes about tech and deals for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect. Rides: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Disc, Trek Emonda ALR, Specialized Crux. 

Josh Croxton

Originally from Bude but now based out of Exeter, Josh is the former eCommerce manager of the Bike Shed in Devon. After racing cross-country with friends as a youth, he soon turned to road cycling. Nowadays, 27-year-old Josh is a Cat 1 road racer for Team Tor 2000. While he enjoys a good road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium. He dabbles in fair-weather cyclocross and will happily slog out a century if you reward him with cake. Oh, and in his spare time, he writes about tech and deals for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect. Rides: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Disc, Trek Emonda ALR, Specialized Crux. 