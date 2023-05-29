The epic battle for the 2023 Giro d'Italia: Stunning images of the final weekend

Geraint Thomas battling for the maglia rosa on stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has been on the receiving end of a devastating defeat at the hands of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the 2020 Tour de France so he knows exactly how Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) felt on Saturday.

In that fateful year at the Tour, Roglič went into the final time trial with a 57-second lead over his much younger rival and lost more than twice as much on La Planche des Belles Filles.

So, when Roglič came into the Giro d'Italia's critical final mountain stages at Tre Cime di Lavaredo trailing Thomas by just 29 seconds there was every chance he would be on the delivering end of that sporting agony.

After matching each other on the steep final kilometres of the Dolomite ascent, Roglič sprinted to the line and gained a slim three seconds but it was the first signs that Thomas' flawless Giro facade might be starting to crack.

Amid the battle for the general classification was an equally scintillating breakaway showdown, with the race's most attacking rider, Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) launching first only to be passed and dropped by Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) for the stage win.

The spectators only had to wait a couple minutes to see the Ineos rider in the maglia rosa outsprinted by his Jumbo-Visma rival on the line. The gap at the finish meant the riders would go into the uphill time trial separated by only 26 seconds.

Stage 19 - Chipping away on Tre Cime di Lavaredo

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Geraint Thomas follows Primoz Roglic on Tre Cime Lavaradeo

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Santa Claus made an appearance but riders were giving no gifts on the high mountain stage

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The snow-capped Dolomites provided a stunning backdrop for a thrilling stage

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The huge rock formations dwarf the riders as they climb

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The soaring peaks of the Dolomites were shaped by intense volcanic eruptions and the drama provided a perfect backdrop for the stage

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Santiago Buitrago intensely focussed as he heads toward the stage victory

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Derek Gee en route to his fourth second-place finish of the Giro

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Derek Gee's face is twisted with suffering as he races up the final climb

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Further down the mountain, Mark Cavendish is in a fight for survival chasing in the gruppetto

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Geraint Thomas resplendent in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primoz Roglic leads Geraint Thomas on the ascent

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Far, far behind the stage winner, maglia ciclamino Jonathan Milan is helped up the climb by fans

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish made it to the finish well within the time limit

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

After the stage, rides return to team buses with whistles to warn spectators to move

Stage 20 - The turnaround

The paths to Monte Lussari had never been used in the Giro d'Italia before, and were deemed to be too steep and too narrow for teams to follow riders with cars as is traditional. The stage was the subject of intense negotiation between teams and race organisers - it was a day far too critical to leave to chance and new procedures.

The race settled on a compromise - riders were allowed a zone to swap bikes and mechanics would hop onto a motorcycle carrying a spare bike for their rider.

On race day the weather, which had been atrocious for most of the Giro, turned into a sunny, warm and perfect day for the moment of truth where the general classification would be decided.

For the overall contenders, the only incidents were Roglič dropping his chain just as his gap to Thomas started to turn the tide of the GC. A collective gasp went up across the cycling world as Roglič stepped off and his mechanic struggled to deliver the replacement bike on the ridiculously steep gradient.

Getting his chain back into position, Roglič remounted smoothly and was given a push by the mechanic and, it just so happens, a former ski jumping teammate Mitja Mežnar. As calm as the Slovenian seemed, at the finish line, his teammates were in varying states of disbelief, despair and despondence.

But the Ineos camp soon took on those emotions and Jumbo-Visma's shifted to glee as Roglič did the unthinkable - in just 2.5km he hammered up the mountain, won the stage, put 40 seconds into Thomas and the Giro d'Italia was his.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Irish champion Ben Healy - winner of stage 8 - suffers on the climb

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

German champion Lennard Kämna lost one spot on GC on the stage

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

João Almeida couldn't make up ground on Thomas and Roglič but held onto third overall

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Spectators who braved the punishing walk up the mountain were treated to keepsake images

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Andreas Leknessund proved his mettle as a Grand Tour rider with 8th place overall

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Team DSM with a spare bike

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Soudal-QuickStep finished with just two riders after COVID-19 swept through the team

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Soudal-QuickStep mechanic demonstrates the bike carrying method for the stage

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Slovenian fans were out in force

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Thibaut Pinot wearing the mountains classification leader's jersey heads toward the fastest time before being surpassed and finishing fifth on the stage

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primož Roglič gives his all

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primož Roglič with intense focus

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Geraint Thomas took time to switch helmets during the bike change and it cost him time

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Geraint Thomas watches his Giro d'Italia slip out of his grasp

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The agony shows on Thomas' face

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Monte Lussari is close to Slovenia and the fans crossed the border in droves to cheer on riders like Australian champion Jay Vine

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primož Roglič gets a taste of how his compatriot felt in 2020

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Rogličin the maglia rosa celebrates on the podium with the legions of his Slovenian fans making a deafening roar

Stage 21 - When in Rome

After riders and team staff completed the long transfer to Rome for the final stage, there was an air of relief and celebration. The peloton passed by the most iconic places in the city.

The competition grew more intense as the stage went on, with Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) clipping off the front to snatch the intermediate Sprint classification from Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech).

In the finale, Mark Cavendish was left with only one Astana teammate but Geraint Thomas came to his aid, gave a strong pull to keep Luis Léon Sanchez fresh for the finish.

The play worked and Cavendish claimed the stage win. It wasn't enough to dislodge Jonathan Milan from the points jersey. Milan's team Bahrain Victorious finished with all eight riders and won the teams classification.

Thibaut Pinot finished as winner of the mountains classification, João Almeida as best young rider, and of course, Roglič won the overall.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Points leader Jonathan Milan

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The race passes the Colosseum

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Altare della Patria, completed in 1925, destroyed large parts of the ancient Roman Capitoline Hill

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The peloton during the final stage in Rome

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Ineos Grenadiers finishing in Rome

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish before claiming the stage win

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish came to the line with a sizeable gap

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A very happy Mark Cavendish got a little help from a friend - Geraint Thomas helped his lead-out men with a strong pull with 1km to go

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Primož Roglič celebrates as he finishes the stage in 32nd place

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Job done, Primož Roglič wins the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

João Almeida could be happy with a Grand Tour podium

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Roglič heads through the media scrum

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Stage winner Mark Cavendish seeks out Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A hug between old friends

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Pink sidewalls for the Giro d'Italia is a nice touch

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish celebrates on the podium after winning the stage

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Mark Cavendish celebrates the stage win in Rome

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Geraint Thomas on the podium with trophy and child

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Bahrain Victorious celebrates as best team of the 2023 Giro d'Italia