The dirt doubleheader of Leadville 100 MTB and SBT GRVL 2021 - Gallery

Image 1 of 44 Sarah Sturm competed at both Leadville Trail 100 MTB and SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 44 Laurens ten Dam at Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 44 Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 44 Lachlan Morton's bike choice for Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 44 Lachlan Morton's spare tube for Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 44 A bit of padding for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 44 Tyre choice for Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 - riders take the start line (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 - race begins (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 44 Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) during Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 44 Eddie Anderson rode Leadville Trail 100 MTB and SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 44 Keegan Swenson and Lachlan Morton during Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 44 Keegan Swenson, Howard Grotts and Lachlan Morton at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 men's winner Keegan Swenson (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 44 Keegan Swenson (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 44 Keegan Swenson chose the hardtail for Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 44 Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo) finished second in the Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 22 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 women's winner Rose Grant (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 23 of 44 Mariah Wilson came in second at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 24 of 44 Rose Grant (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 25 of 44 Mariah Wilson (2), Rose Grant (1) and Sarah Sturm (3) on the Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 women's podium (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 26 of 44 Katerina Nash after the Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 27 of 44 Scott Tietzel after the Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 28 of 44 Leadville Trail 100 MTB finish area (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 29 of 44 Sarah Sturm's SBT GRVL 2021 steed (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 30 of 44 SBT GRVL 2021 start area (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 31 of 44 SBT GRVL 2021 riders during the early miles (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 32 of 44 SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 33 of 44 SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 34 of 44 Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Cycling) during SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 35 of 44 Alex Howes out front during SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 36 of 44 Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo) is the men's winner on Black course for SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 37 of 44 Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo) wins the men's SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 38 of 44 Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Cycling) gets a hug from her coach after she wins the women's SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 39 of 44 Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Cycling) (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 40 of 44 Eddie Anderson (Alpecin-Fenix) after an encounter with a barbed wire fence (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 41 of 44 Peter Stetina, the winner of the men's LeadBoat Challenge, after coming in fourth at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and third at SBT GRVL 2021 (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 42 of 44 The LeadBoat men's podium with Stetina on the top step, Russel Finsterwald in second, Payson McElveen third, Alex Howes fourth and Cameron Piper fifth (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 43 of 44 LeadBoat women's winner Sarah Sturm with her bikes of choice for two races (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 44 of 44 Women's LeadBoat podium with Sarah Sturm on the top step, Melisa Rollins in second, Jasmin Duehring third, Kaysee Armstrong fourth and Kristen Legan in fifth. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

It was a weekend of challenging endurance in the Rocky Mountains, first with the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and then with the SBT GRVL race. Some hardy souls even took on both, tackling 250 arduous miles in two days as part of the LeadBoat challenge.

As the racing started on Saturday, 1,500 riders lined up to take on the 106-mile course of the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, with its 13,000 feet of net elevation gain. Rose Grant held up to the pressure provided by the depth of the women's field, defending her title with a finishing time of 7:23:57. Then within the next seven minutes both the second-placed Moriah Wilson and third-placed Sarah Sturm crossed the line.

In the men’s category, national cross country champion Keegan Swenson crossed the line first with a time of 6:11:26, holding off Lachlan Morton (EF Education-Nippo), who was eight minutes back, and then in third was 2019 champion Howard Grotts.

It was a quick turn-around for about 100 of those riders who made the transfer to Steamboat Springs to join the star-studded list of riders taking on the 144-mile (225-kilometre) long marquee SBT GRVL Black course.

Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Cycling) and Alex Howes (EF Education-Nippo) wrangled the gravel, water crossings and Rocky Mountains to win the race in the women's and men's categories, respectively, which included 104 miles of gravel and 9,400 feet (2,865 metres) of elevation gain.

The men’s competition thinned out on a testing climb so in the end it came down to Howes, Ian Boswell (Wahoo Frontiers) and Peter Stetina (Canyon). After 6:19:44 it took a sprint to separate the trio, with Howes taking the victory from Boswell and Stetina.

It was a second long day for Howes and Stetina, who had both taken on the doubleheader. Saturday the Colorado native finished 16th, while Stetina finished fifth. The combination of fifth in the mountain bike event and third on the gravel meant Stetina took the victory in the men’s combined event, the LeadBoat challenge.

Less than half an hour after Howes crossed the line, it was then De Crescenzo who delivered a clear victory in the women’s race, with a time of 6:45:36. Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) was next, precisely 10 minutes later, while Flavia Oliveira (Abus Pro Cycling) was third. Sarah Sturm, who had also spent a second long day on the bike, came in after 7:49:41 to win the women’s LeadBoat challenge.

Scroll through our gallery of images above from throughout the two races to see the bikes, people and unfolding of the competition at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB and SBT GRVL 2021.