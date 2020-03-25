The biggest controversies of the past three seasons - Video

Cycling is a wild sport that takes place for the most part on open roads around the globe. Those circumstances, combined with competition, inevitably lead to myriad controversies, and inCycle has compiled a handy video of some of the biggest over the past three seasons.

Costly crashes, relegations and untimely bathroom stops are covered, along with plenty more in the nearly 20-minute video above, so sit back and enjoy reliving some of the most hotly debated topics cycling has offered up in recent years.

Video content created by inCycle.

More videos at https://www.youtube.com/user/inCycleTV