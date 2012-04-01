Tech gallery: Pro bikes at the 2012 Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 71 We found Shimano's new carbon tubular wheels on the bikes of Sky, Argos-Shimano (formerly Project 1t4i), and Rabobank. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 71 Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) rode the new Trek Domane at Ronde van Vlaanderen but he gets his own special geometry with a much lower front end than on consumer bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 71 Check out the ultra-curved fork blades on Fabian Cancellara's (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) new Trek Domane. Also note the Nokon housing, mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace levers, the FMB Paris-Roubaix tubular tires, and the anatomic bars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 71 Bontrager's clever Duotrap integrated speed and cadence sensor tucked into the chain stay of Fabian Cancellara's (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) new Trek Domane. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 71 Fabian Cancellara was the only Radioshack-Nissan-Trek rider aboard the new Domane for Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 71 Aluminum bars mated to a carbon fiber stem on this Radioshack-Nissan-Trek Madone. Hair by mechanic Roger Theel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 71 Tom Boonen's (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) new SRAM Red DoubleTap levers are each wrapped with a bit of electrical tape. We're still working to find out exactly why. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 71 Tom Boonen's (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4 is fitted with SRAM's new Red group, Zipp 303 carbon tubulars and cockpit components, FMB tubular tires, and Look KéO Blade pedals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 71 New wide-profile Mavic carbon tubular wheels on Peter Sagan's (Liquigas-Cannondale) Cannondale SuperSix Evo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 71 Curious rear brake cable routing on Peter Sagan's (Liquigas-Cannondale) Cannondale SuperSix Evo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 71 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) set off for Oodenaarde aboard this Cannondale SuperSix Evo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 71 A steel-caged SRAM Red front derailleur and a custom chain keeper on Peter Sagan's Liquigas-Cannondale Cannondale SuperSix Evo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 71 Cannondale Hollowgram SL cranks and an SRM spider makes for an ultralight power meter on Peter Sagan's Liquigas-Cannondale Cannondale SuperSix Evo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 71 Classic-bend bars (and older SRAM Red) on Peter Sagan's Liquigas-Cannondale Cannondale SuperSix Evo. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 71 White hoods and team-special green detailing on the Liquigas-Cannondale SRAM Red levers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 71 Trek built extra raked-out fork blades offset by rear-facing dropouts into the new Domane but Cannondale did a similar thing with its SuperSix Evo, too. Also note the sleek aluminum hub shell and bladed stainless steel spokes on the new Mavic carbon tubular wheel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 71 Sky has some of the fanciest cars in the peloton - shame then that one was disabled in a crash during the Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) had at least two spares for Ronde van Vlaanderen, including this Pinarello Dogma K fitted with brand-new Shimano wide-profile carbon tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 71 Aluminum Elite Ciussi cages on Edvald Boasson Hagen's (Sky) Pinarello Dogma 2 are chosen for their extra security on the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 71 Section depth on Shimano's new carbon tubulars looks to be about 50mm and the width is at least 23mm across. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 71 The rims on Shimano's new carbon tubular wheelset are notably wide with a signficantly more rounded profile than before. Hidden spoke nipples will complicate truing, though. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 71 Flange spacing on the new Shimano rear hub is very wide, too, with straight-pull spokes all around and crossed lacing only on the driveside. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 71 Flange spacing on the new Shimano rear hub is very wide, too, with straight-pull spokes all around and crossed lacing only on the driveside. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 71 Shimano's new front wheel features very widely spaced flanges, the company's so-called 'indexed' bearing adjustment, and paired spoke heads. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 71 Snap-on covers for Sky's Kask helmets might improve aerodynamics but given the weather conditions, the riders were probably more concerned with just staying warm. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 71 Veloflex tubular tires on Edvald Boasson Hagen's (Sky) Pinarello Dogma 2. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 71 The swoopy stays on Sky's Pinarello Dogma 2. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 71 Aluminum-bodied Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky). (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen's (Sky) Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 setup is augmented by a set of sprint shifters on the drops. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 30 of 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen's (Sky) Pinarello Dogma 2 arrives at the start area for Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 31 of 71 (Image credit: James Huang) Image 32 of 71 The front end of Sky's Pinarello Dogma 2 machines is more integrated than the original for a smoother appearance. Note Edvald Boasson Hagen's choice of a true anatomic-bend bar. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 33 of 71 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2's front shift performance is amazing but cobbles are cobbles. Sky team mechanics lend a little extra insurance to Edvald Boasson Hagen's Pinarello Dogma 2 with this chain keeper from Token. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 34 of 71 Edvald Boasson Hagen's (Sky) primary Pinarello Dogma 2 is equipped with a power meter from SRM. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 35 of 71 Liquigas-Cannondale is still running the previous-generation SRAM Red. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 36 of 71 Liquigas-Cannondale team bikes ready for the start of Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 37 of 71 Canyon's head tubes are on the long side but team riders don't seem to have too much trouble achieving their desired position - at least with a lower-profile headset cone and standard compression assembly fitted. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 38 of 71 Andreas Klier (Garmin-Barracuda) was the one black sheep of the team with his aluminum-bodied Shimano Dura-Ace SPD-SL pedals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 39 of 71 Cervélo offers two frames higher up in the range - the R5 and R5ca - that it could modify instead of the standard R3. But then again, this is a very well proven formula that has brought the company heaps of success in the past. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 40 of 71 The Shimano Dura-Ace front derailleur on this Garmin-Barracuda Cervélo R3 is augmented with Gore Ride-On sealed cables and a Rotor chain keeper (Image credit: James Huang) Image 41 of 71 Garmin-Barracuda team bikes were fitted with Garmin Vector pedals that were seemingly devoid of the power measuring hardware. Note the omission of a transmission antenna that would normally be hanging in between the crankarm and pedal spindle. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 42 of 71 Garmin-Barracuda team leader Tyler Farrar used a Cervélo R3 at Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 43 of 71 Garmin-Barracuda riders are using their full-on Classics bikes at Ronde van Vlaanderen, featuring different forks and longer rear ends for more tire clearance and stability. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 44 of 71 Several sprinters such as Garmin-Barracuda's Tyler Farrar seem to prefer the mechanical version of Shimano's Dura-Ace group. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 45 of 71 Note the position of the brake pads in the slots of Garmin-Barracuda's rear calipers. Longer stays are featured on these bikes for more tire clearance than standard Cervélo R3s. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 46 of 71 Schwalbe Ultremo HT tubular tires on the bikes of Farnese Vini-Selle Italia. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 47 of 71 The non-driveside spokes are radially laced on the Ursus Miura T 24 rear wheels of Farnese Vini-Selle Italia but the driveside ones are still tied-and-soldered. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 48 of 71 Traditionally built wheels and tied-and-soldered spokes on this Farnese Vini-Selle Italia team bike. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 49 of 71 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia team bikes weren't all neon yellow. Several (including that of Filippo Pozzato) were a more sedate black. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 50 of 71 Rarely seen Polar CS500 computers on the bikes of Farnese Vini-Selle Italia. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 51 of 71 The MCipollini RB1000 bikes of Filippo Pozzato and Farnese Vini-Selle Italia feature a massively built rear end. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 52 of 71 Alessandro Ballan and the rest of the BMC team rode a fleet of SLR01 Team Machines. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 53 of 71 Andreas Klier started MyKnoaky partially as a little good luck charm but purchases also benefit Plant for the Planet. It's pretty neat - check it out. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 54 of 71 Garmin-Barracuda team sponsor Cervélo was arguably the pioneer of the giant chain stay, tiny seat stay design movement. It worked back then, and it still works really well now. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 55 of 71 25mm-wide FMB Paris-Roubaix tubulars for the Garmin-Barracuda team bikes at Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 56 of 71 Katusha supplier Canyon pulls off the big chain stay-tiny seat stay thing really well. Past experience has demonstrated the rear end to be extremely efficient but super comfy, too. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 57 of 71 The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 wire is fed right into the top tube on Katusha's Canyon team bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 58 of 71 World championship stripes for Katusha's Oscar Freire. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 59 of 71 A Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 satellite shifter is fitted to the bar tops on Oscar Freire's (Katusha) Canyon Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 60 of 71 Canyon uses a more compact rear triangle on the Aeroad CF relative to the Ultimate CF SLX. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 61 of 71 Oscar Freire (Katusha) uses a custom Selle Italia saddle with a clipped nose. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 62 of 71 Check out the custom number plate holders used by the Katusha team. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 63 of 71 Shimano hasn't produced these pedals in years but yet they seem to be favored by Katusha rider Oscar Freire. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 64 of 71 Three-time world champion Oscar Freire (Katusha) gets this custom painted Canyon Aeroad CF for Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 65 of 71 Critical sections of the course are marked on the top tube of Oscar Freire's (Katusha) Canyon Aeroad CF. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 66 of 71 Oscar Freire (Katusha) ran a 27T cog on his Canyon Aeroad CF at Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 67 of 71 Katusha rider Oscar Freire isn't just a former world champion - he's won it three times. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 68 of 71 Katusha's Canyon Aeroad CF uses a 1 1/8-to-1 1/4" tapered steerer instead of the bigger 1 1/4-to-1 1/2" dimension of the Ultimate CF SLX. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 69 of 71 Several teams modify their usual bikes with special dropouts to lend greater tire clearance and a longer wheelbase but these look like standard-issue on this Katusha Canyon Ultimate CF SLX. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 70 of 71 Katusha riders ran a mix of Canyon Ultimate CF SLX and Aeroad CF frames. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 71 of 71 Sky's Chris Sutton runs the unusual looking O.symetric chainrings. (Image credit: James Huang)

This story originally appeared on BikeRadar.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) conquered his demons for a third win at the Tour of Flanders and a huge boost in his confidence heading into next weekend's Paris-Roubaix. We profiled Boonen's Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4 just recently so we won't repeat ourselves here but it's still worth noting that this now marks the fifth win in a row at Flanders for the big 'S' and the first for SRAM's new Red group.

Just behind was Filippo Pozzato in second – his best finish yet – aboard M Cipollini's radical RB1000 machine while Alessandro Ballan rode his TeamMachine BMC SLR01 to complete the podium.

New gear was seemingly sparse in the pits this year but we still spotted some new carbon tubular wheels from Shimano. Measuring roughly 50mm in depth, the new wheels mark a new design direction for Shimano with their wide-section rims and distinctly rounder profile than in years past. We'd heard rumblings that Shimano is making a serious push towards improving wheel aerodynamics and this looks to be the first step.

Hubs look to have improved, too, with wider flange spacing front and rear for improved side-to-side stiffness and straight-pull spokes that are more easily accessed if one needs replacing. Also carrying over is Shimano's indexed cup-and-cone adjustable bearing system.

We're not terribly excited about the hidden nipples, though. While they certainly require a smaller rim hole – thus minimizing any reduction in strength due to drilling – it'll still make for a rough time in case the wheel needs to be trued.

Enjoy this gallery from the start of this year's Ronde van Vlaanderen but rest assured this is only half of the bunch – the rest will come tomorrow.

