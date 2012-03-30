Video: Fabian Cancellara on his new Trek classics bike

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 13 Attention to detail on Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 13 Fabian Cancellara's personalised Trek Domane. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 13 Cancellara's bike is personalised: the "Tony M." refers to Tony Montana of Scarface fame rather than Tony Martin. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 13 The IsoSpeed system allows greater flex than the Madone. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 13 Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 13 Fabian Cancellara points out the IsoSpeed suspension system. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 13 Fabian Cancellara is primed for Sunday. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 13 Fabian Cancellara is confident ahead of the Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 13 The Trek Domane got off to a winning start at Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 13 Fabian Cancellara's new Trek Domane. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 13 The all-important UCI seal of approval. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 13 Fabian Cancellara's Trek Domane was still mud splattered from a morning training ride. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

The Tour of Flanders may be less than 48 hours away but Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) still found time to show Cyclingnews his new Trek Domane bike.

The Classics bike was launched today in Belgium, with a full extensive report right here.

But Cancellara is the rider who will be putting the bike through its paces on Sunday as he bids for his second Tour of Flanders title. Trek and Cancellara have worked on producing the best possible race equipment and the Swiss rider talks about his new bike, including the IsoSpeed in the rear section of the frame.

“There’s no engine,” Cancellara tells Cyclingnews, “there’s just something to give you a bit more comfort.”

