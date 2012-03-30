Video: Fabian Cancellara on his new Trek classics bike
Swiss star presents his Trek Domane
The Tour of Flanders may be less than 48 hours away but Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) still found time to show Cyclingnews his new Trek Domane bike.
The Classics bike was launched today in Belgium, with a full extensive report right here.
But Cancellara is the rider who will be putting the bike through its paces on Sunday as he bids for his second Tour of Flanders title. Trek and Cancellara have worked on producing the best possible race equipment and the Swiss rider talks about his new bike, including the IsoSpeed in the rear section of the frame.
“There’s no engine,” Cancellara tells Cyclingnews, “there’s just something to give you a bit more comfort.”
