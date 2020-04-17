Teasing out the facts and figures from Amstel Gold Race

A relatively new top-level one-day race, Amstel Gold Race was due to hold its 55th edition on Sunday. The race has been postponed, however, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and is unlikely to be rescheduled at a later date this year.

There will be a virtual race, though, following on from a similar event run for the Tour of Flanders.

Prior to this season, the race had run uninterrupted since 1966, with beer company Amstel serving as the title sponsor since the beginning.

Originally, the race was to start in Amsterdam, through which the Amstel River runs, though complications with route planning put paid to that. Alternate starts in Utrecht and Rotterdam couldn't be realised either, and so the race moved to the south of the Netherlands.

The race finish moved to Maastricht in 1991, with the start moving there seven years later, as the race followed a sinuous route through the hills of Limburg. The finale moved to Valkenburg and the climb of the Cauberg in 2003, with the finish line shifted 1.8km beyond the summit a decade later.

The route underwent a further alteration in 2017 and the Bemelerberg is now the final ascent, a little over 7km from the finish in Berg en Terblijt, just outside Valkenburg.

Since Frans Maassen's 1991 triumph, only three Dutch riders have won Amstel Gold Race – Michael Boogerd (1999), Erik Dekker (2001) and Mathieu van der Poel (2019).

Here, Cyclingnews looks back at the previous 54 editions of the race, teasing out the statistics, stories, facts and figures of Amstel Gold Race.

Most wins: Jan Raas, 5

Jan Raas follows Didi Thurau in 1978 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dutchman Jan Raas dominated the race in the late 1970s, taking five victories, four of which came with the famous TI-Raleigh squad. A strong sprinter with enough quality to excel on shorter climbs, Raas once said that Amstel Gold Race was made for him.

He won solo in 1978 and 1979, and twice won in a sprint, while his final win in 1982 came from a late attack. Philippe Gilbert has four wins between 2010 and 2017, and the Belgian blasting up the Cauberg has been a familiar sight in April in recent years. For good measure, he also won the 2012 World Championships thanks to a devastating acceleration on the climb.

Most wins Rider Wins 1 Jan Raas 5 2 Philippe Gilbert 4 3 Eddy Merckx 2 4 Gerrie Knetemann 2 5 Rolf Järmann 2 6 Enrico Gasparotto 2 7 Michael Boogerd 2

Medal table: the most podium finishes

Philippe Gilbert enjoys a beer on the podium in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Raas once again tops the table here, with his five wins coming alongside two podium places. At his first participation, Raas finished second, 4:29 behind Freddy Maertens, while at his last outing he was third behind solo winner Phil Anderson.

Gilbert usually wins when he's in the mix – he has no second of third places – but has finished fourth, fifth and sixth.

Michael Boogerd, meanwhile, came close to adding to his two-win tally on numerous occasions, finishing runner-up to Erik Zabel, Alexandre Vinokourov and Davide Rebellin during his career. He also finished third on two occasions and fourth on one occasion.

Medals table Rider 1st 2nd 3rd 1 Jan Raas 5 1 1 2 Philippe Gilbert 4 0 0 3 Michael Boogerd 2 3 2 4 Gerrie Knetemann 2 1 0 5 Enrico Gasparotto 2 0 2 6 Eddy Merckx 2 0 1 7 Rolf Järmann 2 0 0 8 Steven Rooks 1 2 0 9 Joop Zoetemelk 1 1 2 10 Johan Museeuw 1 1 1

Most finishes: Davide Rebellin, 16

Rebellin in 2007, his 11th participation. He'd finish second behind Gerolsteiner teammate Stefan Schumacher (right) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Davide Rebellin, still riding at Continental level with Meridiana Kamen this year at the age of 48, holds the record for the most participations with 16 between 1993 and 2016. He won the race in 2004 and was second in a Gerolsteiner one-two in 2007.

Philippe Gilbert, 37, is the next most-experienced active rider, with 14 Amstels under his belt. He's under contract with Lotto Soudal for two more seasons, so could match Rebellin in 2022.

Most finishes Rider Finishes 1 Davide Rebellin 16 2 Maarten den Bakker 15 3 Mauro Gianetti 14 3 Johan Museeuw 14 3 Joop Zoetemelk 14 3 Philippe Gilbert 14 3 Bram Tankink 14

Finishing frequency

Nearly man: Óscar Freire

Freire attacking in 2012, his final participation. He'd go on to take fourth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Óscar Freire had plenty of top 10 finishes at the race, though only came truly close to victory on one occasion – his final participation in 2012. There, a late attack almost came off, only to be caught by a small group led by Enrico Gasparotto within sight of the line. Freire ended up fourth.

Valverde has six top 10s, too, plus three podium places. He lost out in a sprint finish to then-world champion Michał Kwiatkowski in 2015. Kuiper, meanwhile, got on the podium once, in 1977.

Most top 10s without a win Rider Top 10s 1 Òscar Freire 6 1 Hennie Kuiper 6 1 Alejandro Valverde 6 2 Claude Criquielion 5 3 Karsten Kroon 4 3 Julian Alaphilippe 4 3 Paolo Bettini 4 3 Gerard Vianen 4 3 Simon Gerrans 4

Oldest winner: Joop Zoetemelk, 40 years old

Zoetemelk, pictured here in 1978, won Amstel Gold Race nine years later at the age of 40 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Zoetemelk is by far the oldest winner of the race, beating his next best competitor – Philippe Gilbert – by almost six years. The Dutchman, whose pro career ran from 1970 to 1987, also holds the record for being the oldest winner of Tirreno-Adriatico (38 years, 101 days) and the World Championships road race (38 years, 273 days).

After three podium places during his career, Zoetemelk finally triumphed in his final year as a pro, soloing to victory 30 seconds ahead of compatriot Steven Rooks.

Gilbert has a chance to take the record in future, though it's a long shot. He'd have to race on to the 2023 edition, when he'd be 40 years and 284 days old.

Oldest winners Rider Age Year 1 Joop Zoetemelk 40 years, 143 days 1987 2 Philippe Gilbert 34 years, 286 days 2017 3 Gerrie Knetemann 34 years, 53 days 1985 4 Sergei Ivanov 34 years, 46 days 2009 5 Enrico Gasparotto 34 years, 27 days 2016

Youngest winner: Gerrie Knetemann, 23 years old

The youngest riders to win the race come clustered at the 23-year mark, with no prodigies standing out from the crowd. Mathieu van der Poel, winner in 2019, is seventh on the list – he was 24 when he took his amazing last-gasp victory.

Youngest winners Rider Age Year 1 Gerrie Knetemann 23 years, 38 days 1974 2 Jacques Hanegraaf 23 years, 128 days 1984 3 Harry Steevens 23 years, 147 days 1969 4 Georges Pintens 23 years, 192 days 1970 5 Walter Planckaert 23 years, 352 days 1972

Fastest edition: 1967

Bjarne Riis rode the third-fastest edition in 1997 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Arie den Hartog's sole victory at the race brought its fastest edition, with an average speed touching 44kph. The Dutchman, who won Milan-San Remo two years earlier, beat Cees Lute and Harry Steevens in a sprint finish in 1967.

The mid-1990s saw a couple of speedy editions too, rather unsurprisingly. Solo wins by Stefano Zanini and Bjarne Riis round out our podium.

Recent years have seen the race hover around the 39kph mark, though last year's edition saw an average speed of 41.056kph, the fastest since 2003.

Fastest editions Rider Year Speed (kph) 1 Arie den Hartog 1967 43.9175 2 Stefano Zanini 1996 42.6884 3 Bjarne Riis 1997 41.6895 4 Alexandre Vinokourov 2003 41.6618 5 Jan Raas 1980 41.5740

Slowest edition: 1973

Merckx racing in 1973 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

A solo win by Eddy Merckx provided the slowest edition of the race so far. The Belgian triumphed by 3:13 in a race where only 28 finished from a field of 165. That 1973 edition was hit by driving rain and freezing conditions. By the time Merckx made it to the finish, after over six and a half hours of racing, it was dark and sleet and snow was falling.

Slowest editions Rider Year Speed (kph) 1 Eddy Merckx 1973 35.8554 2 Eddy Merckx 1975 37.2311 3 Johan Museeuw 1994 37.2609 4 Michele Bartoli 2002 37.2945 5 Rolf Järmann 1993 37.3438

Average speeds

Looking at the data trends, we can see that the race has steadily grown in distance over the years, growing from between 230 and 240km in the 1970s to 260km+ in the past several years. It is harder to draw any real conclusion from the average speed given the changes to the course over the years, though it has ticked up in recent editions.

Winning group size: 60, 1981

Nowadays, anything over 10 riders would be seen as a large group at the finish, given the sapping nature of the hill-filled course. In fact, we've only seen a lead group that large three times since the turn of the millennium, with Michał Kwiatkowski, Erik Zabel and Danilo Di Luca all winning from groups of ten or more riders.

In general, large groups at the finish are rare, with only nine occasions we've seen 10 or more riders duke it out in the race's history.

There are a few outliers though, including Bernard Hinault's triumph from a 60-man group back in 1981, his only win at the race in two participations.

Winning group size Riders Winner Year 1 60 Bernard Hinault 1981 2 52 Olaf Ludwig 1992 3 42 Adrie van der Poel 1990 4 17 Michał Kwiatkowski 2015 5 14 Erik Zabel 2000 6 11 Michael Boogerd 1999 7 11 Jan Raas 1980 8 11 Arie den Hartog 1967 9 10 Danilo Di Luca 2005 10 8 Mathieu van der Poel 2019

Largest winning margin: Freddy Maertens, 4:29

Finally, we come to the largest winning margins, a category dominated by the 1970s. Freddy Maertens' 1976 win takes the prize, with a massive 4:29 margin of victory ahead of Jan Raas. It's no surprise to see Eddy Merckx up there either – his big win came at the brutal edition described in our 'slowest edition' section.

Philippe Gilbert's 2014 win was the last time we've seen a rider cross the line solo. He won by four seconds ahead of Jelle Vanendert. A year earlier, Roman Kreuziger soloed to the win 22 seconds up on Alejandro Valverde. The Czech rider attacked 17km out, riding the final 7km on his own.