Strade Bianche to Il Lombardia - Tadej Pogačar dominates like few before him

Pogačar may never equal Merckx's exploits and palmarès but he is the Cannibal of 2024 and his generation

Tadej Pogačar lifts his bike aloft after taking stunning wins at Strade Bianche and Il Lombardia, his first and last races of the season
From an 81km breakaway victory at Strade Bianche on March 2 to a record-equalling fourth consecutive Il Lombardia triumph on October 12, Tadej Pogačar's 2024 season has been record-breaking, dominant and almost unparalleled. He has earned his end-of-season holidays and title as the best rider in the world.

He regularly distanced his rivals in the peloton and won 25 races in just 58 days of competition. He completed the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double, then added the world title in Zurich to complete cycling's Triple Crown.

