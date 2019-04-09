Selle San Marco Shortfit Carbon FX Narrow saddle first look

Image 1 of 5 The Selle San Marco Shortfit Carbon FX Narrow saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 5 The carbon rails feature a 'Node' at the nose of the saddle to improve comfort and weight (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 5 Selle San Marco Shortfit Supercomfort Racing (Image credit: Selle San Marco) Image 4 of 5 Selle San Marco Shortfit Supercomfort Dynamic (Image credit: Selle San Marco) Image 5 of 5 Selle San Marco Shortfit Supercomfort (Image credit: Selle San Marco)

Founded in 1935, Selle San Marco are a cycling brand with genuine history and racing pedigree - working with Fausto Coppi in the 1950s, winning a world championship title with Giuseppi Saronni in the 1980s and the Tour de France with Greg LeMond in 1990.

Continuing to develop and push boundaries with their designs throughout Selle San Marco's history, in 2018 the brand launched a new company logo alongside an extended line-up of saddles cut out for 21st-century demands. The company is supporting Pro Conti teams Androni Giocatolli-Sidermec, Wanty-Gobert and Delko Marseille Provence for the 2019 season.

As part of the 2018 saddle line-up, Selle San Marco included their first 'short' saddle - the Selle San Marco Shortfit – perhaps looking to emulate some of the commercial success Specialized have experienced through their range of Power saddles.

Originally the Selle San Marco Shortfit was only launched in 'Wide' models, which obviously didn't work for all body shapes, but for 2019 the brand have added narrow fit options across the Shortfit's now 12-model range.

At the top of the range sits the Selle San Marco Shortfit Carbon FX, which is available in Narrow or Wide fit. The shorter saddle length enables proper support when riding in a more aggressive position with the pelvis tilted towards the handlebars.

Both designs feature a central cut-out section, designed to reduce pressure on softer tissue and increasing blood flow to reduce the chance of numbness, say Selle San Marco.

Carbon seat rails help to reduce weight and prevent movement while retaining comfort. The seat rail design also features a 'Node' feature towards the nose of the saddle, which the brand say improves these performance qualities.

The carbon fibre seat shell is covered in a Biofoam that supports the pelvis while pedalling and is then covered in a Microfeel material, which is claimed to be abrasion resistant and less subject to deformation.

Selle San Marco Shortfit Carbon FX Narrow saddle price: €199.00

See the full Selle San Marco Shortfit range here.