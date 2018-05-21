Selle Italia: Custom and historic saddles - gallery

Image 1 of 35 Possibly one of the most famous racing saddles in history: Marco Pantani's The Pirate (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 35 Pippo Pozzato's custom Selle Italia Signo (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 35 Selle Italia created this saddle to celebrate Alexandre Vinokourov's 2012 Olympic road race victory (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 35 Alessandro Ballan's world champion rainbow saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 35 Hinault's famous Selle Italia Turbobio (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 35 This saddle commemorates Alberto Contador's victories at all three Grand Tours (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 35 Alejandro Valverde's 'Bala' custom Selle Italia (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 35 Norwegian sprinter Alexander Kristoff's custom saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 35 Another custom saddle for Rodriguez (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 35 Purito Rodriguez's custom pink saddle for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 35 Claudio Chiapucci's Selle Italia Mythos 'Diablo' (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 35 Richard Virenque's saddle features a scorpion design (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 35 Jan Ullrich's saddle features the eagle wings of Germany (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 35 Mario Cipollini's 'The King Lion' (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 35 Bernard Hinault's 1985 Selle Italia Turbo SLG (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 35 Historical machinery is on display at the Selle Italia offices (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 35 The company was bought by its current owner in the late 1970s and the brand was revolutionised (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 35 Selle Italia's Net saddles are completely customisable for consumers (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 35 Selle Italia are the official saddle partner of the Tour de France (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 35 Old team jerseys adorn the Selle Italia offices (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 35 The company's saddle moulds since 1970 decorate the walls (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 35 Selle Italia has been producing bicycle saddles since 1897 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 35 A worn leather saddle from 1955 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 35 Miguel Indurain's Selle Italia Turbo Pro Team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 35 A 1993 Selle Italia Turbo Forced Ventilation (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 35 A 2006 Selle Italia Preziosa made from Iguana skin (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 35 This 1994 Selle Italia Novus was designed in conjunction with Ferrari Engineering (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 35 The iconic Selle Italia Turbo (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 35 A 1994 Selle Italia Flite Titanium (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 35 The Italian company has made saddles for the US Triathlon team (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 35 Selle Italia produced a range with Troy Lee Designs (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 35 The Italian company has made an array of special edition Giro d'Italia saddles over the years (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 35 A 1998 Selle Italia Radius (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 35 This 1990 Selle Italia Prairie Turbomatic claimed to give racers more support when climbing (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 35 A Selle Italia saddle from 1960 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

Founded just outside of Milan in 1897, Selle Italia has been producing bicycle saddles for more than 120 years.

Early traditional designs constructed from leather and steel were the foundation of the brand, but after being bought by the current owner in the late 1970's the company was revolutionised and now focuses on leisure cycling and racing.

As well as pushing the boundaries in using titanium, carbon and other materials to improve comfort and performance, Selle Italia has also made a name for itself in producing custom saddles for the biggest names in cycling.

Marco Pantani's 'Il Pirata' yellow saddle is one of the most recognisable custom saddles ever made and is proudly on display at the Selle Italia headquarters to the east of Bassano del Grappa in the Treviso region of Northern Italy.

Alongside Pantani's saddle, Selle Italia displays their custom creations for Jan Ullrich, Richard Virenque, Bernard Hinault, Alexandre Vinokourov, Mario Cipollini, Alejandro Valverde, Alberto Contador and more.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the custom and historic saddles from Selle Italia.