Ridley commemorates Adam Hansen's 20th Grand Tour with custom frame

Adam Hansen's custom painted Ridley Helium SLX for the 2018 Giro d'Italia
The Ironman-inspired airbrushing is surrounded by a contrasting, white base coat
The clean seat cluster of the Ridley Helium SLX
Hansen photographs his new bike ahead of the Giro start in Israel
Hansen's name decorates the head of the top tube, while finishing kit is provided by Deda
Round 20' decorates the forks on the bike
The gold seat tube has contrasting decals to catch the eye
Custom paint and a roundel inspired by Ironman and commemorating Hansen's 20th Grand Tour start adorn the bike
A neat number plate mount keeps it clean at the rear end of the bike
A look at the head cluster of Hansen's custom Ridley

Adam Hansen's record-breaking Grand Tour streak continues at the 101st Giro d'Italia. To commemorate Hansen's 20th consecutive Grand Tour start, Belgian frame manufacturer Ridley has produced custom-painted frames for the Lotto Soudal rider to use during this year's Giro.

Ridley Bikes' and custom paint specialists Color-Monkey's design is dubbed 'Round 20' and is inspired by Marvel Comics character Iron Man – the nickname Ridley says Hansen is known by in the WorldTour peloton. Hansen is also known for his homemade carbon shoes, unique bike setups and spare-time computer-software development, so it seems a fitting nickname for the Australian.

A white base-coat is overlaid with red, black and gold artwork with the Round 20 roundels located around the head-tube cluster.

Perhaps the only rider in the WorldTour peloton to race with 180mm cranks, Hansen has been supplied by Campagnolo with a non-production-length crankset after he previously used carbon cranks from Lightning.

Campagnolo also provides Hansen with a Super Record EPS 11-speed groupset and Bora Ultra 50 carbon wheels.

Deda provides Hansen with a 140mm, negative 17-degrees stem and 380mm handlebars, which are wrapped in LizardSkins DSP 2.5 handlebar tape.

The Italian theme continues with Vittoria Corsa 25mm tubular tyres and a Selle Italia Flite Flow saddle, while ceramic bearing specialists C-Bear provides Lotto Soudal with bottom-bracket bearings.

As well as the Ridley Helium SLX frameset, Hansen also has the option to race aboard a Ridley Noah SL Disc Aero+. Using the majority of the same components, the bike is equipped with Campagnolo's hydraulic disc brakes and Hansen runs 160mm disc rotors at the front of the bike and 140mm rotors to the rear.

During the presentation of the bike to Adam Hansen ahead of the Giro, the Australian said, "I'm super-happy to start the 20th Grand Tour at the Giro, and even happier with my Iron Man painted Ridley bike. It's been a long journey to come here with all those race days – bad and hard memories, and some of the nicest memories too.

"I'm in good shape and I hope I can finish this 20th Grand Tour on a high!"

Jochim Aerts, CEO of Ridley Bikes, added, "We are extremely proud of this Belgian cooperation. Together with Color-Monkey, we have created the ultimate bike for Adam. This way he can attack his 20th Grand Tour in style."



