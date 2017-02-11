Adam Hansen's Ridley Helium SLX - Gallery

Image 1 of 34 Adam Hansen's Ridley Helium SLX (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 2 of 34 Lizard Skins DSP handlebar tape for Lotto-Soudal (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 3 of 34 You can see the huge seat to shifter hoods drop (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 4 of 34 180mm Lightning cranks are used as Campagnolo don't yet offer 180mm cranks (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 5 of 34 French pedals in famous colours (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 6 of 34 Dedacciai top cap (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 7 of 34 Dedacciai headset (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 8 of 34 A closer look at the cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 9 of 34 The Helium is equipped with a chain catcher (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 10 of 34 The front brake is equipped with carbon specific pads (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 11 of 34 Whilst most of the peloton opt for Continental, Lotto-Soudal roll on Vittoria tubulars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 12 of 34 Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 13 of 34 A closer look at the PRO components Tharsis seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 14 of 34 The complete cockpit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 15 of 34 The steam has a negative 17 degree drop (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 16 of 34 A glimpse of the Shimano Dura-Ace branding (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 17 of 34 A look at the front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 18 of 34 The EPS junction box is cable tied to the stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 19 of 34 Campagnolo Super Record EPS shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 20 of 34 A colour coordinated SRM PC-8 headunit (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 21 of 34 Look Blade carbon pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 22 of 34 Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 23 of 34 The bizarre crank, powermeter and chainring combination (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 24 of 34 The Dura-Ace 7800 54T outer chainring is stickered up as the team uses Campagnolo components (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 25 of 34 Campagnolo Super Record EPS front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 26 of 34 There is only one person this bike belongs to (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 27 of 34 The saddle is set way forward (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 28 of 34 Lots of seatpost for Hansen (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 29 of 34 A closer look at the Selle Italia saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 30 of 34 Campagnolo Super Record EPS rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 31 of 34 It looks like the seatpost had a small plastic clamp for ease of bike setup (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 32 of 34 The 150mm Deda Zero100 stem (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 33 of 34 Campagnolo Super Record skeleton brakes (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate) Image 34 of 34 The inner Hegoa chainring isn't designed for 11 speed gearing (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate)

This article was first published in Procycling

Renowned for his homemade carbon shoes, Adam Hansen extends this unique behaviour to his Lotto-Soudal team bike. Whilst the Ridley frame, Campagnolo wheels and brakes remain standard, Hansen opts for 180mm Lightning carbon cranks. Attached to the cranks is a SRM powermeter, an inner chainring from French component brand Specialite-TA and a massive 54-tooth Dura-Ace 7800 chainring, first manufactured in 2004, that Hansen had lying around in his garage. The engraved Dura-Ace logos are masked with electrical tape to save the blushes of his team's sponsors.

At the opposite end of the seat tube, 275mm of Tharsis T800 carbon seat post from Shimano's component brand lead to a Selle Italia Flite saddle that has seen better days, and set forward beyond the normal safety limits. The madness doesn't end there, though. Hansen's bike weighs in under the 6.8kg UCI limit and relies on weights stuck to the bottom of the downtube to meet race weight.

A 150mm Dedacciai stem at a negative angle of 17 degrees, paired with narrowest bars also manufactured by the Italian brand completes what is the most unusual bike in the WorldTour peloton.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see more of Hansen's bike.

Frame: Ridley Helium SLX HM unidirectional carbon, size M

Fork: Ridley Helium SLX HM unidirectional carbon

Handlebar: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 38cm width

Stem: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 150mm, -17 degree

Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake / shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27

Cranks: Lightning carbon crank, 180mm

Outer chainring: Shimano Dura-Ace 7800, 54T

Inner chainring: Specialite-TA HEGOA, 38T

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 35

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm

Seatpost: PRO Tharsis T800 carbon

Saddle: Selle Italia Flite

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical Measurements:

Rider's height: 1.86m

Rider's weight: 75kg

Saddle height from BB: 815mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 735mm

Head tube length: 175mm

Top tube length (effective): 565mm

Total bicycle weight: 6.64kg