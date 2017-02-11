Adam Hansen's Ridley Helium SLX - Gallery

Renowned for his homemade carbon shoes, Adam Hansen extends this unique behaviour to his Lotto-Soudal team bike. Whilst the Ridley frame, Campagnolo wheels and brakes remain standard, Hansen opts for 180mm Lightning carbon cranks. Attached to the cranks is a SRM powermeter, an inner chainring from French component brand Specialite-TA and a massive 54-tooth Dura-Ace 7800 chainring, first manufactured in 2004, that Hansen had lying around in his garage. The engraved Dura-Ace logos are masked with electrical tape to save the blushes of his team's sponsors.
At the opposite end of the seat tube, 275mm of Tharsis T800 carbon seat post from Shimano's component brand lead to a Selle Italia Flite saddle that has seen better days, and set forward beyond the normal safety limits. The madness doesn't end there, though. Hansen's bike weighs in under the 6.8kg UCI limit and relies on weights stuck to the bottom of the downtube to meet race weight.
A 150mm Dedacciai stem at a negative angle of 17 degrees, paired with narrowest bars also manufactured by the Italian brand completes what is the most unusual bike in the WorldTour peloton.
Frame: Ridley Helium SLX HM unidirectional carbon, size M Fork: Ridley Helium SLX HM unidirectional carbon Handlebar: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 38cm width Stem: Dedacciai Zero100 alloy, 150mm, -17 degree Brakes: Campagnolo Super Record Brake / shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record, 11-27 Cranks: Lightning carbon crank, 180mm Outer chainring: Shimano Dura-Ace 7800, 54T Inner chainring: Specialite-TA HEGOA, 38T Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 35 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular, 25mm Seatpost: PRO Tharsis T800 carbon Saddle: Selle Italia Flite Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Critical Measurements: Rider's height: 1.86m Rider's weight: 75kg Saddle height from BB: 815mm Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 735mm Head tube length: 175mm Top tube length (effective): 565mm Total bicycle weight: 6.64kg
