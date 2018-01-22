Race tech from the Tour Down Under - Gallery

Image 1 of 71 BMC Racing prepare their team bikes ahead of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 71 A Quick-Step mechanic uses a power drill to speed up wheel changes on thru-axles (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 71 Dimension Data and Katusha-Alpecin are wearing Oakley's new helmet line up in 2018 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 71 Several riders would take a few moments ahead of the stage to clean up their shoes each day (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 71 A team mechanic removes the wire mesh from a rider's shoe to improve ventilation in the hot Australian summer (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 71 Prologo make team issue saddles for Astana, UAE Team Emirates and Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 71 A UAE Team Emirates rider opts for a short Prologo Dimension saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 71 Trek-Segafredo will be racing on Emonda Discs throughout the year and equipped the bikes with the Dura-Ace rotors for the final few stages of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 71 Traditional caps seem to becoming more popular again for 2018 over the baseball caps used in recent years (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 71 Trek-Segafredo riders wear Rudy Project's Tralyx sunglasses for racing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 71 EF-Education First wear helmets, sunglasses and kit from Swedish brand POC (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 71 A new aero lid from Specialized was spotted throughout the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 71 Nathan Haas adds a personal touch to his Canyon stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 71 Luis Leon Sanchez wears Oakley Frogskins at the stage sign on (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 71 Georg Priedler has added a custom finish to his Shimano S-Phyre shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 71 A look inside a Bora-Hansgrohe mechanics extensive tool box (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 71 The UCI conducting their pre race technical fraud tests (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 71 Several teams are equipped with SciCon's race day bags for each rider's spare clothing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 71 The most aggressive rider from the previous day's stage gets to wear a red race number for the following day (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 71 Israel Cycling Academy's Zak Dempster also has custom finished Bont Vaypor S shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 71 Several WorldTour teams now have specific training jerseys, usually in a more visible design than their race jerseys (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 71 Specialized have also given Peter Sagan's saddle the world champion custom treatment (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 71 Most of the Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick-Step Floors riders used PRO's Vibe Sprint stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 71 Greipel pairs his custom frame with a custom saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 71 The Ridley Noah SL Andre Greipel rode to Stage 6 victory on (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 71 Peter Sagan split the race between his Tarmac SL6 and a Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 71 A few spare S-Works tubulars for the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 71 Several companies are giving more prominence to their in house finishing kit, such as Scott and Syncros (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 71 LottoNL-Jumbo are dressed in Shimano from head to toe (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 71 Thomas De Gendt models Lotto-Soudal's new HJC aero helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 71 A tech gallery wouldn't be a tech gallery without Adam Hansen's custom carbon shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 71 Peter Sagan isn't the only cyclist who wears 100% glasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 71 A few of Astana's spare wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 71 Dimension Data are using Italian brand Astute's saddles for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 71 A BMC Racing mechanic fixes the Velon data box to Paddy Bevin's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 36 of 71 Negative angle and a slammed stem for Quick-Step Floors' new signing Elia Viviani (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 37 of 71 UAE Team Emirates riders have a choice of C60, Concept or V2-R models to race on (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 38 of 71 Custom inner soles for a Movistar rider (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 39 of 71 Bora-Hansgrohe wore the new S-Works 7 shoe in a bright fluoro colour throughout the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 40 of 71 Movistar promote their riders' social media accounts on their jerseys and team bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 41 of 71 Daniel Oss keeps cool with an ice pack under his jersey ahead of sign on (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 42 of 71 Pierre Latour is one of a few riders who race with shoes from French brand Mavic (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 43 of 71 Shimano's S-Phyre shoes are popular throughout the peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 44 of 71 Another look at the blue to white fade on the Movistar Team edition Fiziks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 45 of 71 A Bora-Hansgrohe mechanic fixes the number plate holder to the seat post (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 46 of 71 A minority of riders use elliptical rings during racing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 47 of 71 A look at the unique drivetrain of Team Dimension Data (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 48 of 71 The whole of the Movistar Team are wearing team issue blue fade Fizik Infinito R1 shoes for the 2018 season (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 49 of 71 Several riders opt to wear compression socks ahead of stage starts throughout the week (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 50 of 71 Riders' race numbers began to get tired after a few stages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 51 of 71 Rohan Dennis wears Giro Techlace Prolight shoes in custom BMC colours (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 52 of 71 Quick-Step Floors are equipped with custom out front mounts from K-Edge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 53 of 71 B'Twin shoes performing in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 54 of 71 Low-tech solutions are sometimes the best (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 55 of 71 Sidi make custom versions of their flagship Shot model for Astana, Katusha-Alpecin and Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 56 of 71 Caleb Ewan wears customised Bont Vaypor S shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 57 of 71 Team Sky chose to race with Stages power meters at the Tour Down Under, but also have the choice of using Shimano's new unit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 58 of 71 Some final brake pad adjustments ahead of the start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 59 of 71 Many riders, including Peter Sagan, will wear casual glasses from their eyewear sponsors for sign on (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 60 of 71 Tim Roe placed some foam padding between his saddle and the Velon data unit to prevent rattling (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 61 of 71 Plenty of teams were passing round stockings filled with ice throughout the week (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 62 of 71 Ben Gastauer sets his saddle far forward on the rails (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 63 of 71 AG2R La Mondiale equip their Factor O2 bikes with CeramicSpeed's over sized pulley wheel system, which claims to improve drivetrain efficiency (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 64 of 71 UAE Team Emirates rider Roberto Ferrari wears shoes from Italian company Verducci (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 65 of 71 Some riders choose not to wear sponsor correct shoes and cover up their preferred shoes with oversocks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 66 of 71 Katusha-Alpecin made a kettle of espresso ahead of each stage start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 67 of 71 World champion Peter Sagan cools down with an ice pack ahead of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 68 of 71 The new S-Works 7 shoes were also seen in an all white finish at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 69 of 71 Richie Porte wears Giro's Factor Techlace road shoes in a custom colourway for BMC Racing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 70 of 71 Team Sunweb riders are wearing shoes and helmets from former title sponsor Giant (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 71 of 71 Lachlan Morton is the only WorldTour rider to wear Rapha shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The 2018 season kicked off at the 20th edition of the Tour Down Under last week. Mitchelton-Scott’s Daryl Impey won a closely contested race, finishing on the same time as last year’s winner Richie Porte but taking the ochre jersey on countback.

The race is also a chance for teams to show off new kit designs and test new sponsors’ products in race conditions, and for new signings to get acquainted with their new team bikes and kit.

Specialized made headlines in the days leading up to the race with a new power meter, shoes and aerodynamic helmet all spotted in the build-up to the WorldTour event.

New season, new frames

Although new products are generally aligned with calendar years, the biggest cycling brands launch these in the previous year’s summer at the biggest race of the year, the Tour de France. So while we are now seeing 2018 models in 2018 livery, many of the products were first seen during the build-up to, or at, the 2017 Tour de France.

Some of the key products that fall into these categories are the Specialized Tarmac SL6, Lapierre’s Aircode, Merida’s Reacto, BMC’s Teammachine SLR01 and the Trek Emonda.

Along with the 2018 frames, new sponsorship deals and partnerships see teams switching finishing kit providers and can in turn also provoke colour or design changes.

More teams are moving away from plain black bikes and Bora-Hansgrohe and Quick-Step Floors have both added splashes of colour to their otherwise black bikes.

Movistar Team’s complete team colours overhaul sees the Spanish squad switch from the navy blue and green that has become emblematic of the squad in recent years, to a lighter and brighter blue with an attractive fade to navy blue on the jersey, bikes and even the team issue Fizik shoes.

Hot, hot heat

In the cycling heartland of Europe January is in the depths of winter, but in the Southern Hemisphere Australia is enjoying the peak of its summer. On two stages during the Tour Down Under, temperatures rose into the mid-forties Celsius and riders used ice in stockings, ice packs, slathered on sun screen and consumed vast amounts of water in an attempt to beat dehydration or heat stroke.

A few riders succumbed to the heat, with Nathan Haas being the biggest name victim, losing significant time and his GC hopes on Norton Summit during stage 4 of the race.

Shoes, helmets and glasses

The race is also an opportunity to take a closer look at the rider’s shoes, helmets and accessories from the season opener. In the dry summer, white shoes are a common trend and the pro riders regularly get wet wipes out for a final clean of the shoes as a pre-race ritual.

Eyewear sponsors offer riders some of their casual or lifestyle designs to accompany the cycling specific sunglasses and plenty of riders utilised these for the short period during sign on for each stage.

Along with the new aerodynamic helmet model from Specialized, Kask also launched a similarly styled lid with Team Sky. Lotto-Soudal sported HJC helmets for the first time, and Katusha-Alpecin and Team Dimension Data are wearing the new line of helmets from Oakley.

Take a look at the extensive gallery above from the Tour Down Under with the latest products and trends from the 2018 WorldTour peloton.