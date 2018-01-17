Egan Bernal's Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery
Colombian rising star's race machine for debut WorldTour season
Last August, Team Sky announced the signing of one of the biggest rising stars in the sport.
At just 20 years of age, Egan Bernal finished in the top-10 at the Tour of the Alps, in the top-20 at Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Torino and Il Lombardia, and won the Tour de l'Avenir, to name just a few of his achievements in 2017.
Turning 21 on the cusp of the 2018 season, Bernal is now riding for the biggest team in the WorldTour in Team Sky, after two successful seasons with the Italian Pro Continental squad Androni-Sidermec-Bottechia.
Pinarello launched the Dogma F10 ahead of the Tour Down Under in 2017, and for 2018 the legendary Italian frame builders have given Team Sky's all-round race machine a fresh lick of paint for the new season.
Keeping the black base colour and blue and white dot-dash data-driven design, Bernal's Dogma F10 has additional flashes of white inside the frame triangle and to the rear of the seat tube and seat post.
On the top tube, Pinarello has added a bold blue strip that has become an icon of the British team since their inception in 2010.
Complementing the predominantly black frame is Shimano's flagship Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, which also comes in an all-black finish.
Ahead of the Tour Down Under, both Shimano and Stages stated that they would be providing Team Sky with power meters for the new season and later clarified that despite the commitment, the team was not obliged to use either meter in 2018.
Tellingly, however, each of the seven riders at the Tour Down Under are all equipped with Stages offering ahead of the WorldTour opener.
Along with a new paint job, Team Sky have also switched cockpits for the new season.
Shimano's sister company PRO provided the team with handlebar, stem and bar tape combinations for more than five seasons, but Team Sky have now switched to Pinarello's component wing MOST for their cockpits.
Team Sky retains the partnerships with Fizik and Continental for their saddle and tyre suppliers respectively.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the Colombian sensation's first WorldTour race bike.
Full specification
Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10 Torayca T1100 1K DreamCarbon
Fork: Onda F10 with ForkFlap
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Stages power meter, 170mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings
Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C24
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: MOST Jaguar XFC Aero 1K, 400mm
Stem: MOST TigerUltra Aero 3K Di2, 130mm
Tape/grips: MOST Ultragrip 2mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)
Other accessories: K-Edge Wahoo out-front mount
Critical measurements
Rider’s weight: 60kg
Rider’s height: 1.74m
Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 745mm
Seat tube length (c-t): 515mm
Tip of nose to handlebars at stem: 580mm
Handlebar drop: 125mm
Handlebar reach: 80mm
Head tube length: 125mm
Top tube length: 535mm
