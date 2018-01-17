Egan Bernal's Pinarello Dogma F10 - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Egan Bernal's 2018 Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 18 Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 groupset extends to the pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 18 Team Sky have the choice of Stages or Shimano power meters for 2018, but at the Tour Down Under there is one clear favourite (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 18 Bernal opts for a colour coordinated Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 18 A look at the front profile of Bernal's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 18 The Di2 cables are shrink wrapped to the brake cables for a tidy front end on Bernal's bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 18 K-Edge provide Team Sky and an array of WorldTour teams with computer mounts and other accessories (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 18 Team Sky have switched from PRO cokpits to Pinarello's MOST brand for 2018 (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 18 Bernal's cockpit is comprised of MOST components and equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 18 A closer look at the rear brake and the carbon specific brake pads (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 18 Team Sky opt to run Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages on their Pinarellos (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 18 2018 is the first season at WorldTour level for Colombian Bernal (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 18 Pinarello pair the Dogma F10 frameset with a proprietry seat post and give it a flash of white for the 2018 season (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 18 Team Sky's leader for the Tour Down Under opts for 24mm Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 18 Continental provide Bernal and his Team Sky teammates with tubular tyres to pair with their Shimano wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 18 Team Sky run full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 electronic groupsets (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 18 Bernal is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset with standard 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 18 A Dura-Ace Di2 specific port allows charging and connectivity for the Di2 system (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)

Last August, Team Sky announced the signing of one of the biggest rising stars in the sport.

At just 20 years of age, Egan Bernal finished in the top-10 at the Tour of the Alps, in the top-20 at Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Torino and Il Lombardia, and won the Tour de l'Avenir, to name just a few of his achievements in 2017.

Turning 21 on the cusp of the 2018 season, Bernal is now riding for the biggest team in the WorldTour in Team Sky, after two successful seasons with the Italian Pro Continental squad Androni-Sidermec-Bottechia.

Pinarello launched the Dogma F10 ahead of the Tour Down Under in 2017, and for 2018 the legendary Italian frame builders have given Team Sky's all-round race machine a fresh lick of paint for the new season.

Keeping the black base colour and blue and white dot-dash data-driven design, Bernal's Dogma F10 has additional flashes of white inside the frame triangle and to the rear of the seat tube and seat post.

On the top tube, Pinarello has added a bold blue strip that has become an icon of the British team since their inception in 2010.

Complementing the predominantly black frame is Shimano's flagship Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, which also comes in an all-black finish.

Ahead of the Tour Down Under, both Shimano and Stages stated that they would be providing Team Sky with power meters for the new season and later clarified that despite the commitment, the team was not obliged to use either meter in 2018.

Tellingly, however, each of the seven riders at the Tour Down Under are all equipped with Stages offering ahead of the WorldTour opener.

Along with a new paint job, Team Sky have also switched cockpits for the new season.

Shimano's sister company PRO provided the team with handlebar, stem and bar tape combinations for more than five seasons, but Team Sky have now switched to Pinarello's component wing MOST for their cockpits.

Team Sky retains the partnerships with Fizik and Continental for their saddle and tyre suppliers respectively.

Full specification

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10 Torayca T1100 1K DreamCarbon

Fork: Onda F10 with ForkFlap

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Stages power meter, 170mm cranks, 53/39 chainrings

Wheels: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C24

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: MOST Jaguar XFC Aero 1K, 400mm

Stem: MOST TigerUltra Aero 3K Di2, 130mm

Tape/grips: MOST Ultragrip 2mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Pinarello Dogma F10

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)

Other accessories: K-Edge Wahoo out-front mount

Critical measurements

Rider’s weight: 60kg

Rider’s height: 1.74m

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 745mm

Seat tube length (c-t): 515mm

Tip of nose to handlebars at stem: 580mm

Handlebar drop: 125mm

Handlebar reach: 80mm

Head tube length: 125mm

Top tube length: 535mm