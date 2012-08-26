Race tech: Bikes of the USA Pro Challenge

Image 1 of 93 Most of Omega Pharma-QuickStep is on Specialized's S-Works Tarmac SL4 but Matt Brammeier took off from Breckenridge aboard an aero Venge instead. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 93 Optum Pro Cycling rider Michael Creed recently embarked on a campaign to raise money to aid people affected by the recent wildfires in Colorado Springs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 93 This saddle from Boulder-based Dash Cycles may look funny but it's freakishly light and apparently comfortable enough for Michael Creed (Optum Pro Cycling) to race on all day. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 93 Tom Zirbel is back in the saddle with Optum Pro Cycling and this Orbea Orca. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 93 Optum Pro Cycling is racing aboard HED carbon wheels. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 93 Belgium-based RadioShack-Nissan-Trek resorted to borrowed vehicles for the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 93 While most of the RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team is using Trek's new Madone 7-Series, Chris Horner took off from Breckenridge aboard a Domane instead. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 93 The handlebar setup of pro cycling legend Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek). (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 93 RadioShack-Nissan-Trek team bikes were fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace direct-mount brakes at the Tour de France but Bontrager calipers were installed for the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 93 A Shimano Dura-Ace/SRM crank and Speedplay Zero pedals for Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 93 HED also provides cockpit components for Optum Pro Cycling. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 93 Key points on the day's route are marked to the top tube of Levi Leipheimer's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 93 New Specialized tubular tires mounted to Zipp carbon rims on Levi Leipheimer's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 93 Omega Pharma-QuickStep trainee Jeroen Hoorne is racing the USA Pro Challenge aboard a Specialized Tarmac SL3 Pro. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 93 Check out the clever number plate holder on the Specialized Tarmac SL3 Pro of Omega Pharma-QuickStep trainee Jeroen Hoorne. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 93 Jeroen Hoorne (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) stagaire may not win the hearts of the 'SLAMTHATSTEM' crowd but if it works, it works. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 93 Check out the wear pattern on Levi Leipheimer's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) SRAM Red brakes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 93 Levi Leipheimer's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) lightweight drivetrain includes Specialized's FACT carbon crankarms, a Quarq power measuring spider, a SRAM PG-1070 cassette, and derailleurs and chain from SRAM's new Red group. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 93 The integrated chain catcher on the new SRAM Red front derailleur, as mounted to Levi Leipheimer's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 93 Levi Leipheimer's (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 93 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is using K-Edge's new machined aluminum mount for Garmin Edge computers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 93 (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 93 Check out the graphics on the inside of Jens Voigt's (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) custom painted Trek Madone 7-Series. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 93 It's tough to see but the big 'Trek' logo on the down tube of Jens Voigt's (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) Madone 7-Series is embedded with several of the affable German's well-known catchphrases. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 93 Several Team Type 1 spare bikes are equipped with Vittoria open tubular tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 93 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) is using Timex's latest GPS computer. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 93 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) is racing the USA Pro Challenge aboard a barely disguised Cervélo R3 instead of a team-issue NeilPryde. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 93 Bont Vaypor shoes for UnitedHealthcare's Danny Summerhill. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 93 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) makes a last minute swap to deeper section wheels before the stage start in Breckenridge, Colorado. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 30 of 93 A SRAM/Quarq power measuring crank for Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare). (Image credit: James Huang) Image 31 of 93 Rory Sutherland's (UnitedHealthcare) NeilPryde Diablo before the start of Stage 5 in Breckenridge, Colorado. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 32 of 93 UnitedHealthcare team wheels are built around Chris King hubs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 33 of 93 Rory Sutherland's (UnitedHealthcare) number plate is affixed to a K-Edge stainless steel holder. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 34 of 93 Vittoria tires glued to Shimano Dura-Ace carbon wheels for Team Type 1 at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 35 of 93 Team Type 1 is racing the USA Pro Challenge on a mix of Colnago M10 and C59 machines. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 36 of 93 Hutchinson tubulars are glued to Shimano carbon rims on the Spidertech team bikes at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 37 of 93 It's about time Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) got a custom painted bike, no? (Image credit: James Huang) Image 38 of 93 Jens Voigt's (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) Trek Madone 7-Series looks to be dressed in plain matte grey garb until you look a little closer. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 39 of 93 A sign of Jens Voigt's (RadioShack-Nissan-Trek) tenacity is featured on the seat tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 40 of 93 (Image credit: James Huang) Image 41 of 93 A carbon stem and aluminum handlebar for RadioShack-Nissan-Trek veteran Jens Voigt. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 42 of 93 Say no more, Jens, say no more. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 43 of 93 Spidertech's Argon 18 Gallium team bike. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 44 of 93 Spidertech rider Lucas Euser checks his tire pressure before departing Breckenridge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 45 of 93 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic groups for the Spidertech team at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 46 of 93 UnitedHealthcare team bikes roll on Enve Composites carbon rims. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 47 of 93 Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Matt Brammeier is all aero, all the time - including the Look KéO Blade Aero pedals on his Specialized S-Works Venge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 48 of 93 A Ritchey saddle and seatpost for UnitedHealthcare captain Rory Sutherland. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 49 of 93 A piece of electrical tape keeps the valve from rattling on Taylor Phinney's (BMC) Easton EC90 Aero carbon rim. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 50 of 93 Taylor Phinney (BMC) sets himself atop a Specialized Romin saddle with the logos blacked out. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 51 of 93 Massive setback on Taylor Phinney's (BMC) BMC TeamMachine SLR01. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 52 of 93 BMC had a single TimeMachine TMR01 aero road bike as a second spare atop the team car. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 53 of 93 SRAM carbon crankarms and chainrings are connected to an SRM power meter on this Champion Systems Fuji. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 54 of 93 Champion Systems riders are using a mix of Fuji Altamira and SST machines at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 55 of 93 Champion Systems' Edco wheels feature a clever freehub body that works for both Shimano/SRAM and Campagnolo cassettes with no swapping required. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 56 of 93 Champion Systems' Edco carbon rims are wrapped with Vittoria rubber. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 57 of 93 Champion Systems mechanics were getting noticeably creative with their team car numbers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 58 of 93 It looks like BMC might be using custom stainless steel rear derailleur hangers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 59 of 93 BMC mechanics used a mix of bolt-on number holders and zip-ties for the riders' USA Pro Challenge number plates. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 60 of 93 Taylor Phinney's (BMC) BMC TeamMachine SLR01. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 61 of 93 Astana riders set off from Breckenridge aboard their usual Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4s. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 62 of 93 Bissell Cycling wasn't taking chances with their unlucky team car number. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 63 of 93 Bissell Cycling is impressively well equipped for a domestic squad with Campagnolo Record equipped Pinarello Dogma 2s. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 64 of 93 We spotted several teams using K-Edge's new stainless steel number plate holders. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 65 of 93 Bissell Cycling captain Christopher Baldwin is using a fi'zi:k Kurve saddle. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 66 of 93 Easton carbon wheels for Bissell Cycling. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 67 of 93 Cadel Evans' (BMC) BMC TeamMachine SLR01 was only dressed up with some world championship stripes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 68 of 93 BMC veteran George Hincapie's race bike arrives in Breckenridge for the last time as a professional rider. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 69 of 93 Taylor Phinney (BMC) is using an SRM power meter. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 70 of 93 Champion Systems mechanics were getting noticeably creative with their team car numbers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 71 of 93 Team Exergy is using Felt's F1 flagship at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 72 of 93 Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is racing the USA Pro Challenge aboard a custom painted SuperSix Evo to celebrate his national championship victory. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 73 of 93 Liquigas-Cannondale team bikes are fitted with SRAM's new Red group. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 74 of 93 Bontrager-Livestrong rising star Joe Dombrowski has a string of axes lining his top tube, denoting various podiums, wins, and other achievements. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 75 of 93 Joe Dombrowski's (Bontrager-Livestrong) Trek Madone 7-Series is built with Bontrager's new integrated front brake caliper. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 76 of 93 A chain catcher is built into the Trek Madone 7-Series of Bontrager-Livestrong rider Joe Dombrowski. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 77 of 93 Joe Dombrowski's (Bontrager-Livestrong) all-Bontrager cockpit is punctuated by a new Quarq computer mount. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 78 of 93 This may be a Garmin Edge 500 computer but the Bontrager-Livestrong team is sponsored by Quarq so all the logos are covered up. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 79 of 93 A new SRAM Red power meter for Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager-Livestrong). (Image credit: James Huang) Image 80 of 93 Joe Dombrowski's Bontrager-Livestrong Trek Madone 7-Series. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 81 of 93 Garmin-Sharp's 3T Integra stems feature integrated mounts for the riders' Garmin Edge computers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 82 of 93 Christian Vande Velde's (Garmin-Sharp) Cervélo R5ca at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 83 of 93 Christian Vande Velde's (Garmin-Sharp) Cervélo R5ca is only designed for external routing so the Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 wires have to be secured to the surface with electrical tape and zip-ties. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 84 of 93 Team Exergy is using levers and derailleurs from Taiwanese company Microshift. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 85 of 93 Alternative Garmin mounts were rife at the USA Pro Challenge, such as this Bar Fly from Tate Labs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 86 of 93 It's tough to overlook Team Exergy's Microshift derailleurs what with their bright green finish. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 87 of 93 Most of the Team Exergy bikes were equipped with green headset spacers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 88 of 93 Team Exergy decorated their bikes with gold bits when they earned a spot in this year's Tour of California and several of the riders opted to leave them on. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 89 of 93 Kenda tubular tires and Vision carbon wheels for Team Exergy. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 90 of 93 International teams such as Garmin-Sharp often have to temporarily adapt for US domestic campaigns. For the USA Pro Challenge, the team cars are fitted with Yakima racks instead of the custom setups built on to the European vehicles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 91 of 93 Stainless steel Arundel bottle cages on Christian Vande Velde's (Garmin-Sharp) Cervélo R5ca. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 92 of 93 Garmin-Sharp team bikes were fitted with Garmin Vector pedals but alas, they're still missing their power measuring hardware. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 93 of 93 The new Trek Madone 7-Series' internal cable routing may make for a cleaner look in theory but it also requires extra adjusters that clutter the appearance. (Image credit: James Huang)

The USA Pro Cycling Challenge is one of the last stops on the calendar for the 2012 road season with the towering mountains of Colorado putting many of the riders higher above sea level than they've ever been outside of an airplane. Here's a look at what some of the riders are using as they make their way to the state capitol of Denver.

