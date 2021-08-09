Pro bike: Dhani Jones' custom Speedvagen for SBT GRVL

Image 1 of 9 Dhani Jones' custom Speedvagen for SBT GRVL (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 2 of 9 Complete with SRAM Red eTap AXS (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 3 of 9 Specialized's Power Expert saddle provides the perch (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 4 of 9 The saddle sits atop a carbon fibre seatmast, supplied by Speedvagen with the frame (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 5 of 9 Steel construction is famed for offering a compliant ride, and the curved stays will no doubt aid that (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 6 of 9 Up front, the frame is paired with an Enve carbon fork, custom painted to match (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 7 of 9 The junction where the axle, derailleur and two stays meet is classy and minimalist in its design (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 8 of 9 Shifting is wireless, and brakes are hydraulic, courtesy of SRAM (Image credit: Dhani Jones) Image 9 of 9 Wahoo's Elemnt Roam will supply the navigation while tracking Jones' data (Image credit: Dhani Jones)

Speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews, former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones enthused about his lifelong passion for cycling. How it led to the most unorthodox of cycle-commutes in which he would ride his fixie to the stadium on game day - wading through the tens of thousands of fans - as a way to warm up; and how he finds himself "mesmerized" by the scenery when riding gravel.

That passion has led the former New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals player to ride 150 to 200 miles per week in retirement, and to ride SBT GRVL - Steamboat Gravel - later this month. He will do so aboard his custom made Speedvagen frameset - a brand that features in our own guide to the best steel road bikes - complete with an Enve carbon fork, SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset and a host of components from Zipp.

Referring to his stature - at 1.85m and 107kg - Jones describes himself as a Clydesdale on a bike, stating this as one of the motivators for going for a custom Speedvagen bike.

"Being a Clydesdale on a bike, knowing that they had the engineering and the tools where I wouldn't lose any power, the bike would look good and perform beyond my imagination. It's lived up to all of that."

And the decision to choose Speedvagen over another custom brand came through the bike's builder and founder of the Vanilla Workshop, Sacha White, who Jones describes as a "legend".

"I've been a fan of Sacha White for a very long time. And when I heard about Speedvagen, I knew that that was going to be the next bike that I wanted customized."

Tech Specs: Dhani Jones' Custom Speedvagen