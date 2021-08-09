Pro bike: Dhani Jones' custom Speedvagen for SBT GRVL
By Josh Croxton
Custom steel frame complete with Zipp, Enve and SRAM components
Speaking exclusively to Cyclingnews, former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones enthused about his lifelong passion for cycling. How it led to the most unorthodox of cycle-commutes in which he would ride his fixie to the stadium on game day - wading through the tens of thousands of fans - as a way to warm up; and how he finds himself "mesmerized" by the scenery when riding gravel.
That passion has led the former New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals player to ride 150 to 200 miles per week in retirement, and to ride SBT GRVL - Steamboat Gravel - later this month. He will do so aboard his custom made Speedvagen frameset - a brand that features in our own guide to the best steel road bikes - complete with an Enve carbon fork, SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset and a host of components from Zipp.
Referring to his stature - at 1.85m and 107kg - Jones describes himself as a Clydesdale on a bike, stating this as one of the motivators for going for a custom Speedvagen bike.
"Being a Clydesdale on a bike, knowing that they had the engineering and the tools where I wouldn't lose any power, the bike would look good and perform beyond my imagination. It's lived up to all of that."
And the decision to choose Speedvagen over another custom brand came through the bike's builder and founder of the Vanilla Workshop, Sacha White, who Jones describes as a "legend".
"I've been a fan of Sacha White for a very long time. And when I heard about Speedvagen, I knew that that was going to be the next bike that I wanted customized."
Tech Specs: Dhani Jones' Custom Speedvagen
|Frame
|Speedvagen custom
|Groupset
|SRAM Red eTap AXS
|Brakes
|SRAM Red eTap AXS
|Wheelset
|Zipp 404 NSW
|Stem
|Zipp SL Sprint
|Handlebars
|Zipp Service Course SL-70
|Power Meter
|SRAM Red AXS Power Meter
|Pedals
|Look Keo Blade Carbon
|Saddle
|Specialized Power Expert
|Tyres
|Specialized Roubaix Pro 2BR
|Computer
|Wahoo Elemnt Roam
|Bottle Cages
|Zipp SL Speed
|Computer mount
|K-Edge Aero Wahoo Roam mount
|Headset
|Chris King Tapered Nothreadset
|Bar tape
|Lizard Skins DSP V2 3.2mm
Josh has been with us as Senior Tech Writer since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Team Tor 2000. He's always keen to get his hands on the newest tech, and while he enjoys a good long road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium.
