Trending

Postnord Vargarda West Sweden Team Time Trial - Start list

Provisional teams as of August 9

Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Crescent Vargarda team time trial

Boels Dolmans en route to winning the Crescent Vargarda team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden Team Time Trial - provisional teams as of August 9

#Team
1Wiggle High5
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
4Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Hitec Products-Birk Sport
7Team Sunweb Women
8Ale Cipollini
9Mitchelton-Scott Women
10BTC City Ljubljana
11Astana Women's Team
12Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team
13Movistar Team Women
14FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
15Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank

 