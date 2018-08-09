Postnord Vargarda West Sweden Team Time Trial - Start list
Provisional teams as of August 9
|#
|Team
|1
|Wiggle High5
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|Team Sunweb Women
|8
|Ale Cipollini
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott Women
|10
|BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Astana Women's Team
|12
|Cogeas-Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Movistar Team Women
|14
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|15
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
