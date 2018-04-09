Peter Sagan extends WorldTour ranking lead with Paris-Roubaix victory

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan on top step of the podium after winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra third at 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde with the 2018 GP Miguel Indurain trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at 2018 Paris-Roubaix) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan and Silvan Dillier after crossing the finish line at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World Champion Peter Sagan has extended his lead atop the individual WorldTour rankings with his first Paris-Roubaix victory. Sagan replaced Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of the rankings following the Tour of Flanders and now has 1626 points to his name. Third place for Niki Terpstra at Paris-Roubaix, a week after the QuickStep-Floors rider won Tour of Flanders, has elevated the Dutchman into second place on 1297 points. Valverde sits third on the rankings with 1079 points.

Vuelta a Pais Vasco winner Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits 18th on the standings with 611 points after the first one-week WorldTour stage race victory of his career.

Of the riders to have raced Paris-Roubaix and finish top ten, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) has subsequently risen seventh positions into fifth place, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) has improved five places to sit sixth while Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education-Drapac) jumps from 16th to 11th. The biggest improver though was Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the Swiss national champion up 156 places to sit in 28th place on 420 points.

329 riders have now scored WorldTour points in the 2018 season.

Following Paris-Roubaix, QuickStep-Floors continue to dominate the team rankings. The Belgian team has amassed 5366 points with Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team a distant second on 3426 points. Of the 18 teams, Katusha-Alpecin are bottom with just 885 points and are joined by Dimension Data as the only squads to have scored less than 1000 points.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the Amstel Gold Race (15 April) with 500 points to be awarded to the winner. La Flèche Wallonne follows three days later with 400 points to the victor. The Ardennes week then concludes 22 April with Liège–Bastogne–Liège where 500 points are also awarded to the winner. The next WorldTour stage race on the calendar is the Tour de Romandie in late-April.

WorldTour rankings - 9 April

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1626 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1297 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1079 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 986 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 953 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 935 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 861 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 855 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 827 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 817 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 800 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 760 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 745 14 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 657 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 641 16 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 633 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 630 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 611 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 590 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 557 21 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 555 22 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 549 23 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 520 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 516 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 509

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 5366 pts 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3426 3 Movistar Team 78528:00:00 4 Mitchelton-Scott 77423:45:36 5 BMC Racing Team 75503:45:36 6 Bahrain-Merida 59784:00:00 7 Team Sky 57408:14:24 8 AG2R La Mondiale 2247 9 Lotto Soudal 2159 10 Trek-Segafredo 2113 11 Astana Pro Team 1981 12 LottoNL-Jumbo 1720 13 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1592 14 Team Sunweb 1493 15 UAE Team Emirates 1234 16 Groupama-FDJ 1203 17 Dimension Data 963 18 Katusha-Alpecin 885

