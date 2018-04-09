Peter Sagan extends WorldTour ranking lead with Paris-Roubaix victory
Quick-Step Floors remain top team
World Champion Peter Sagan has extended his lead atop the individual WorldTour rankings with his first Paris-Roubaix victory. Sagan replaced Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of the rankings following the Tour of Flanders and now has 1626 points to his name. Third place for Niki Terpstra at Paris-Roubaix, a week after the QuickStep-Floors rider won Tour of Flanders, has elevated the Dutchman into second place on 1297 points. Valverde sits third on the rankings with 1079 points.
Vuelta a Pais Vasco winner Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits 18th on the standings with 611 points after the first one-week WorldTour stage race victory of his career.
Of the riders to have raced Paris-Roubaix and finish top ten, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) has subsequently risen seventh positions into fifth place, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) has improved five places to sit sixth while Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education-Drapac) jumps from 16th to 11th. The biggest improver though was Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the Swiss national champion up 156 places to sit in 28th place on 420 points.
329 riders have now scored WorldTour points in the 2018 season.
Following Paris-Roubaix, QuickStep-Floors continue to dominate the team rankings. The Belgian team has amassed 5366 points with Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team a distant second on 3426 points. Of the 18 teams, Katusha-Alpecin are bottom with just 885 points and are joined by Dimension Data as the only squads to have scored less than 1000 points.
The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the Amstel Gold Race (15 April) with 500 points to be awarded to the winner. La Flèche Wallonne follows three days later with 400 points to the victor. The Ardennes week then concludes 22 April with Liège–Bastogne–Liège where 500 points are also awarded to the winner. The next WorldTour stage race on the calendar is the Tour de Romandie in late-April.
WorldTour rankings - 9 April
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1626
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1297
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1079
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|986
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|953
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|935
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|861
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|855
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|827
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|817
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|800
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|760
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|745
|14
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|657
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|641
|16
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|633
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|630
|18
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|611
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|590
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|557
|21
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|555
|22
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|549
|23
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|520
|24
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|516
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|509
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|5366
|pts
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3426
|3
|Movistar Team
|78528:00:00
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|77423:45:36
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|75503:45:36
|6
|Bahrain-Merida
|59784:00:00
|7
|Team Sky
|57408:14:24
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2247
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|2159
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|2113
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|1981
|12
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|1720
|13
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1592
|14
|Team Sunweb
|1493
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|1234
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|1203
|17
|Dimension Data
|963
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|885
