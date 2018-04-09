Trending

Peter Sagan extends WorldTour ranking lead with Paris-Roubaix victory

Quick-Step Floors remain top team

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan on top step of the podium after winning Paris-Roubaix

Peter Sagan on top step of the podium after winning Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Niki Terpstra third at 2018 Paris-Roubaix

Niki Terpstra third at 2018 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Alejandro Valverde with the 2018 GP Miguel Indurain trophy

Alejandro Valverde with the 2018 GP Miguel Indurain trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at 2018 Paris-Roubaix)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) at 2018 Paris-Roubaix)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Peter Sagan and Silvan Dillier after crossing the finish line at Paris-Roubaix

Peter Sagan and Silvan Dillier after crossing the finish line at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World Champion Peter Sagan has extended his lead atop the individual WorldTour rankings with his first Paris-Roubaix victory. Sagan replaced Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of the rankings following the Tour of Flanders and now has 1626 points to his name. Third place for Niki Terpstra at Paris-Roubaix, a week after the QuickStep-Floors rider won Tour of Flanders, has elevated the Dutchman into second place on 1297 points. Valverde sits third on the rankings with 1079 points.

Vuelta a Pais Vasco winner Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits 18th on the standings with 611 points after the first one-week WorldTour stage race victory of his career.

Of the riders to have raced Paris-Roubaix and finish top ten, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) has subsequently risen seventh positions into fifth place, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) has improved five places to sit sixth while Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education-Drapac) jumps from 16th to 11th. The biggest improver though was Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La Mondiale) with the Swiss national champion up 156 places to sit in 28th place on 420 points.

329 riders have now scored WorldTour points in the 2018 season.

Following Paris-Roubaix, QuickStep-Floors continue to dominate the team rankings. The Belgian team has amassed 5366 points with Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team a distant second on 3426 points. Of the 18 teams, Katusha-Alpecin are bottom with just 885 points and are joined by Dimension Data as the only squads to have scored less than 1000 points.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is the Amstel Gold Race (15 April) with 500 points to be awarded to the winner. La Flèche Wallonne follows three days later with 400 points to the victor. The Ardennes week then concludes 22 April with Liège–Bastogne–Liège where 500 points are also awarded to the winner. The next WorldTour stage race on the calendar is the Tour de Romandie in late-April.

WorldTour rankings - 9 April

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1626pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1297
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1079
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal986
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team953
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo935
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott861
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors855
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ827
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors817
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale800
12Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott760
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team745
14Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team657
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky641
16Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida633
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors630
18Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo611
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida590
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale557
21Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team555
22Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott549
23Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo520
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida516
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team509

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors5366pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe3426
3Movistar Team78528:00:00
4Mitchelton-Scott77423:45:36
5BMC Racing Team75503:45:36
6Bahrain-Merida59784:00:00
7Team Sky57408:14:24
8AG2R La Mondiale2247
9Lotto Soudal2159
10Trek-Segafredo2113
11Astana Pro Team1981
12LottoNL-Jumbo1720
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1592
14Team Sunweb1493
15UAE Team Emirates1234
16Groupama-FDJ1203
17Dimension Data963
18Katusha-Alpecin885

