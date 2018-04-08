Watch Peter Sagan win his first Paris-Roubaix crown - Video

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) stormed to his first Paris-Roubaix title on Sunday courtesy of a long-range attack with 54 kilometres to go. The world champion cut through the early break, taking Silvan Dillier (AG2R la Mondiale) with him before out-sprinting the Swiss rider on the Roubaix velodrome. The win marked Sagan's second Monument title after his 2016 Tour of Flanders victory.

Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) completed the podium but the day belonged to Sagan. For a full report, results, and photos from the race, click here.