Watch Peter Sagan win his first Paris-Roubaix crown - Video
Race highlights from the 2018 Hell of the North
Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) stormed to his first Paris-Roubaix title on Sunday courtesy of a long-range attack with 54 kilometres to go. The world champion cut through the early break, taking Silvan Dillier (AG2R la Mondiale) with him before out-sprinting the Swiss rider on the Roubaix velodrome. The win marked Sagan's second Monument title after his 2016 Tour of Flanders victory.
Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) completed the podium but the day belonged to Sagan. For a full report, results, and photos from the race, click here.
