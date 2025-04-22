MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Super agents - How pro cycling's rich and powerful are growing ever more influential

A lot of contracts and futures are controlled in the hands of a small number of people in this new era of professional cycling

At the end of Paris-Roubaix, as Tadej Pogačar was escorted from the velodrome by his entourage, his agent Alex Carera briefly walked away from the superstar to shake hands with a longtime team manager who was standing nearby. That boss then turned to Cyclingnews and said: “There are very few people who are making as much money from cycling as Alex is.” There’s no way to verify that statement, but it’s almost certainly true.

Agents have had an increasingly powerful role within professional cycling since the turn of the century, but in recent years their influence – and personal wealth – has skyrocketed. 