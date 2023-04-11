Paris-Roubaix Femmes tech gallery: Over 80 nerdy highlights from the women's race

Paris-Roubaix Femmes is certainly one of if not the most demanding races on the women's WorldTour calendar. The challenging cobbles sections take their toll on the body and bike and are a serious test for even the best equipment.

Canadian Alison Jackson took the win this year from an earlier breakaway topping the podium ahead of Katia Ragusa and Marthe Truyen respectively.

Cyclingnews was at the race and snapped a huge gallery of all the interesting tech and components choices used in the women's race. There are a mixture of tyre choices both tubular and tubeless, double-wrapped handlebar tape and the use of grip tape in key places like bottle cages, not to mention a rather special pair of pedals.

Grab a brew, take a seat, and scroll down to enjoy our tech tidbits from the women's race.

SD Worx used some Specialized Turbo 'hell of the north' special edition tyres for the race (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Some Jumbo-Visma Cervelo S5 bikes were fitted with 1x Sram chainsets and chain keeper devices for the relatively flat race (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Elynor Bäckstedt used a Trek Domane with 1X chainset and K-Edge chain keeper for the race (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

An aero Sram 1x chainring was used for the flat Roubaix course (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A neat K-Edge chain catcher helped minimise the risk of the chain bouncing off over the cobblestones (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Trek-Segafredo mechanics used an elastic band to prevent the Sram Red rear derailleur batteries from rattled loose or falling out (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Plenty of tubular tyres were used in the womens race. Here, a Pirelli tubular is mounted to a Bontrager rim (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Jumbo-Visma mechanic inflated a Vittoria tyre with a cordless Bosch inflator (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Canyon Aeroad complete with post race mud splatter, note the inner tube on the fork leg to protect the race transponder and make it a bit more aero (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Martha Truyen's Canyon Aeroad post-race after being ridden to third on the day (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Alison Jackson's race winning Cannondale Supersix Evo post-race (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A shallower Dura-Ace C36 wheel fitted to a Team Arkea Bianchi shod in a Continental GP5000 Tyre (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Jumbo-Visma Cervelo bike racked and ready on a team car (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Trek-Segafredo riders seemed to be using a mix of Madone and Domane bikes from Trek. The aero focused Madone is pictured here (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Domane for Balsamo here, note the IsoSpeed decoupler unit at the rear of the seat tube (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Jumbo-Visma Cervelo, this time with a WolfTooth chain keeper device (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Look's integrated handlebar and stem for the Cofidis Women's team, note the race notes on the stem (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Corima carbon wheels shod with Michelin tubular tyres (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A range of saddles could be seen fitted to the Look bikes (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

The purposeful looking cockpit of the DSM Scott Foil bike (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Katia Regusa raced her Liv bike to second place (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Paris-Roubaix winner in 2004 Magnus Bäckstedt hugs his daughter Zoe at the end of the race after her first participation (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Canyon Aeroad with stem notes attached to the handlebar stem (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Alison Jacksons Cannondale Supersix Evo (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Jackson appears to have run tubular tyres on her Metron carbon wheels (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Uno X Pro Cycling's stealthy Dare bikes (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Teniel Campbell's Liv Racing TeqFind team bike with a good amount of spacers under the handlebar stem (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A carbon fibre stem and round handlebar with stem notes and Fouriers computer mount (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Campbell's name adorns the top tube of the bike (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Quite a few spacers are required here to achieve the desired fit for the 1.8-metre-tall rider (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres again. And we thought tubulars were dead (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A round handlebar and stem and exposed cabling looks almost dated now in the WorldTour, but it works just fine for Liv Racing TeqFind (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Team Lifeplus-Wahoo were using Ribble Endurance bikes, not the hyper-aero Ultra SLR model (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Here we have a Vittoria Corsa Contral tyre set up tubless, and a bike roof rack from Roof Racks Chantal who supplies a lot of pro teams (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A name sticker lets the world know this one is Alison Jacksons (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Zoe Bäckstedt's nickname, given to her by one of the team mechanics, is the Pink Panther. The same mechanic then printed the stickers. (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Prologo saddle complete with anti slide grippers and PAS - Perineal Area System technology (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

EF Education riders were running a range of saddles (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

LifePlus-Wahoo were using Hope disc brake rotors despite running Shimano groupsets (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

The Blue Hope rotors matched well with the blue Ribble frames (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Ultegra cranks, aluminum bottles cages and Wahoo power meter pedals (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

EF Education-Tibco-SVB bikes had the FSA K-Force Team edition chainset fitted with one-piece chainrings (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

The paint on the Canyon-SRAM team bikes really stands out (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

An integrated one piece handlebar stem and bar on this Canyon team bike (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Tiffany Cromwell's Canyon team bike, Cromwell was a DNF (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

An integrated Canyon bar and stem, a relatively short stem being used here (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Marie-Morgane le Deunff had a Bianchi Specialissima at her disposal (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A factor bike fitted with a fairly short Black Inc stem (their own in house componentry brand) and K-Edge computer mount. Note the rearward facing stem bolts (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A healthy saddle cutout for Caroline Baur (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Maxxis tubular 'Yalla Academy' team issue tyres on this Factor bike (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

30mm S-Works turbo tyres for SD Worx and a sneaky peak at an CeramicSpeed OSPW (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Someone has got the silver marker pen out here, team issue tyres or just easier to spot? (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Paris Roubaix also saw a new Specialized S-Works Mondo tyre break cover (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Tan walls and purple paint go pretty well together (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Still-unreleased Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres here set up tubeless (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A 50T Sram X-Sync 1x chainring with pro edition silver logos (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Marianne Vos's Cervelo Caledonia bike with traditional handlebar stem (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A variety of spare Bontrager Aeolus wheels waiting to be called upon, these all looked to be tubular (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

More Bontrager wheels for Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

The iconic P-Zero logo, you guessed it: tubular (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

We think this was Longo Borghini's 2nd bike on the car roof rack, note the no.2 sticker at the top of the seat tube (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Another rubber band to add a little extra insurance in case a SRAM battery rattled loose (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Another shot of Marianne Vos's bike, complete with 1x setup and non-integrated bar and stem (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin had a different Look model to call on from her teammates, this one had a little more exposed cabling, but was perhaps a bit more forgiving on the rough stuff (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Dura-Ace 9100 chainsets are still being used, despite R9200's existence (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A Team DSM Scott bike with Ultegra C36 wheels, not the Dura-Ace you would expect to find (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Shifters turned slightly inward here and stem notes taped to the stem again (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Pfeiffer Georgi was using a distinctive looking ISM saddle (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Supacaz bar tape and aero K-Edge mount for this Tarmac SL7 (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

The short head tube on this Dare has meant the brake hose has had to be kept a little longer (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Ultegra cranks for this Uno-X Dare bike (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Shimano Di2 climber shifter provide gear changes on the tops too (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

A gaggle of SD-Worx Tarmac SL7 bikes ready to race (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

One of Grace Brown's Lapierre team bikes on the team car roof (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Dura-Ace 9100 cranks again, these ones look like they have seen some action (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Not the neatest Prologo bar tape wrap on this Lapierre (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Grace Brown raced the no.31 bike (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

More still-unreleased stuff, this time the Roval integrated bar and stem that we've seen all season. This time with climber switches (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Some sort of anti slip tape could be seen on this saddle (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

SRAM shifter blips are fitted here for changes in the drops (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

These tyre pressures are being checked with a digital pressure gauge (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Mavic carbon wheels and GP5000 TL tyres (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Zoe Bäckstedt used her father Magnus's old Speedplay pedals from his time racing Paris-Roubaix the open design is meant to shed mud more easily, the axles look quite long too (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

No plastic pedal body here helps with mud (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Grip tape is used on the Arundel carbon bottle cages to keep bottles safe (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

These Scwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres, we aren't sure what the marker pen denotes (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

Team UAE Enve wheels have one of the wider internal widths making the tyres look bigger (Image credit: Peter Stewart)

The white dot may just make it easier for mechanics to find the valve in a hurry (Image credit: Peter Stewart)