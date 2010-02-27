North American Handmade Bicycle Show 2010 - Part one

Headset icon Chris King returned to the framebuilding work after a long hiatus with his Cielo nameplate and things have gone even better than anticipated. What was once a two-model collection with just two color options has already grown to three models and six colors after barely a year on the market and the brand has also been picked up by high-profile outlets such as Mellow Johnny's in Austin, Texas and River City Bicycles in Portland, Oregon with another well-known retailer in California nearly locked in.
The newest member of the Cielo family is a 29" hardtail mountain bike, added to the range after two prototypes on a worldwide tour with employees Chris DiStefano and Jeff Menand received overwhelmingly positive response. The TIG-welded frame is built with True Temper OX Platinum tubing and features stainless steel head tube reinforcement rings to help support the Chris King internal-cup Inset headset, machined stainless steel seat stay caps and Paragon Machine Works sliding dropouts with built-in tensioners for easy singlespeed or geared options.
DiStefano says that while only 29"-wheeled versions are currently available, smaller wheel sizes may be coming in the future.
One of the most interesting bikes in the Chris King/Cielo booth, however, was the company's entry in the Oregon Manifest Constructor's Design Challenge – and it definitely wasn't available for sale. Designed and built by recent hire Jay Sycip, the one-off prototype featured the usual stainless steel head tube rings, front and rear dropouts, and seat stay plugs plus a polished Chris King stainless steel NoThreadset, custom front and rear racks, a cheeky placard mounted on the rear fender and a built-in cable lock.
Sacha White of Vanilla Bicycles to collaborate with Dario Pegoretti on collection of track bikes
Handbuilt trendsetter Sacha White of Vanilla Bicycles is continuing on with his subset of Speedvagen limited edition racing rigs for 2011 and this iteration's genre of choice is track following successful runs with road and 'cross. After two years of working with fellow framebuilder Mike DeSalvo, though, White is now shifting gears a bit and will collaborate with Italian icon Dario Pegoretti.
"Dario's going to be coming out in May and we're going to build 25 of these track racing machines," said White. "But we're actually going into a deeper collaboration than we've ever done with Speedvagen before. Because of his deep experience with racing I've asked him to work with me on developing the tubing and work with me on geometry and then he'll come out and we'll build the bicycles."
Historically, White's Speedvagen machines have been offered in a limited range of straightforward colors plus a more unpredictable option simply dubbed 'Surprise Me' – which he says is now chosen by most Speedvagen customers. In addition to the tubing and geometry, Pegoretti will provide input on the next version of special paint, too.
"Dario's so well known for his paint schemes and I feel like I am, too, but we really come from opposite ends of the spectrum. He's very much the rocker and the artist and does abstract and that's one of the things I love about him. He has such history and such pedigree for building winning racing bicycles and so he can paint a bike the way that he paints a bike and you can't just pigeonhole them as art bikes."
Pegoretti now cancer-free, carrying on with business
Meanwhile, Dario Pegoretti has been busy on his own long-standing collection after successfully battling lymphoma.
New at NAHBS this year is a burly rear dropout design featuring scalloped joints where they meet with the stays plus brazed-in cylinders fully piercing the tubes for a distinct appearance.
Paint schemes have continued to evolve as well. On display at NAHBS was a 'Venetian stucco' panel treatment and a superb 'mica' tactile finish with a not only an obvious sparkle but also a novel texture.
Click here to see the first of Cyclingnews' full galleries from the NAHBS.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy