New Trek Madone: Everything we know so far

As riders rolled out of La Voulte-sur-Rhône for Stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, a brand new Trek Madone was spotted beneath some of the Trek-Segafredo riders, including Toms Skujinš and Jasper Stuyven.

While at first, the bike appeared devoid of any mention of the Madone model name, rumours prior to the race and the bike's clear aerodynamic intentions gave us all the clues we needed that this was a replacement for the bike that had previously won the 2019 World Championships beneath Mads Pedersen and Milan-San Remo beneath Stuyven.

On closer inspection, the one-piece cockpit had the name of the famous French col - after which the bike is named - across its leading edge, confirming our suspicions. Given the finished, painted, and race-ready state of the bike, it's not a stretch to assume that the official launch of the Madone is due imminently, perhaps in time for the ever-nearing Tour de France.

So with confirmation that a new Madone is coming, what can we deduce from the photos, and what do we know so far?

What do we know about the new Trek Madone?

Second and third in line here, you can see the wild seatpost junction of the new Trek Madone (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most noticeable aspect of the bike's design is the wild-looking junction between the top tube, the seat tube and the seatstays. Thanks to the below images taken by Road.cc, we can see that, put simply, there's a hole in the seat tube.

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

However, from a side-on angle, the intention of this hole becomes more apparent. The seat tube splits and forks outward to join the seatstays, and the seatstays continue in their direction, joining the top tube around three inches further forward than the seat tube usually would. From here, the top tube juts backward, creating three inches of floating top tube. This then turns and points upward to create a continuation of the seat tube, and it's this that the seatpost fits into.

The point, presumably, is that the floating top tube - and thus the floating seat tube - allows a few degrees of flex for the saddle and in turn the rider, without losing stiffness and power transfer at the bottom bracket area.

Another look at that split seat tube as it joins the seatstays (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Madone - and indeed Trek as a brand - has never been afraid to adopt novel solutions to the problem of compliance on a bicycle. The outgoing Madone used a technology called IsoSpeed, which featured a sliding adjustable damper on the underside of the curved top tube and a pivot point to allow the bike to flex to a rider-chosen degree depending on the terrain.

IsoSpeed no longer appears to be in use, but in the images above, the word 'IsoFlow' can be seen printed inside this hole. Given its similarity to the previous term, we assume the "Iso" part of this is related to the flex it offers, and predict the "Flow" part relates to the airflow it permits.

This leads us nicely onto the aerodynamics of the new Madone, which will be a key selling point when Trek eventually launches it as it has been ever since aero bikes became a thing.

Trek has opted for deep section tubes and a massive bottom bracket junction (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Looking at the side-on shot of Skujins descending, it's clear that Trek has gone to town on deep tube sections. The head tube looks to be pushing the UCI's boundaries on tube profiles, while the fork legs are similarly optimised.

Trek's response to our request for information was the standard "We work with our athletes to continually develop new products…" so while we can all assume the new Madone is more aerodynamic than its predecessor, it's unlikely we'll have any idea for the specifics of how much more until the company officially launches it.

Will the new Madone have disc brakes?

Yes, and only disc brakes. It's probably not news to anyone at this stage, but Trek has been committed to disc brakes for around three years now, so we're certain that the new Madone will be available with disc brakes only.

Is there a new cockpit too?

As mentioned earlier, the Madone on which Trek-Segafredo are racing is fitted with a cockpit adorning the Madone wordmark. This likely means a new cockpit will launch alongside the bike, and if history is anything to go by, we predict it will be compatible with other Trek models, perhaps even with other brands of bike.

Will the new Madone have a threaded bottom bracket?

The cycling industry already has enough bottom bracket standards, and thankfully Trek appears to agree. From the images we can't be certain, but given Trek's outward confidence in its new T47 threaded bottom bracket standard, and the recent sighting of the still-unreleased Domane at Paris-Roubaix showing a continual commitment to the standard, we believe T47 will be found here too.

What about new Bontrager wheels?

Will we see new wheels alongside the new Madone? We think not. When Trek launched the new Emonda in 2020, it came with a slew of new 37mm deep Bontrager Aeolus RSL wheels alongside it. In the two years since, it has added to that range with the 51, 62 and 75mm depths. Trek Segafredo's riders appear to be using the existing wheels, so there's nothing here to suggest an update.

Price and availability of the new Trek Madone

Trek's existing Madone sits at an eyewatering £12,500 / $12,549.99 for the top-tier model shod with Dura-Ace Di2. Don't expect the new model to be anything less than this.

Like most bikes, we believe that you'll be able to buy the new Madone as soon as it launches, but until that day comes, we can't be sure how quickly it'll then arrive at your door. However, Trek typically has good relationships with its dealers, so in-store purchases will likely be available immediately after launch.