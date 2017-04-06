Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 22 An understated and blacked-out custom bike for Bouhanni (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 22 The Orbea is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 levers and mechs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 22 The low profile Vision Metron integrated handlebar and stem are designed to provide stiffness and aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 22 The handlebars remain untaped on the tops of the bar (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 22 The Kenda SC tubular tyres are not available commercially (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 22 A closer look at the front hub and fork dropouts (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 22 Bouhanni's gear and brake cables are kept together neatly with a Jagwire Road Elite Link cable system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 22 FSA's SL-K brakes have a dual pivot design (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 22 The Vision Metron handlebars are paired with Prologo handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 22 A closer look at the Vision wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 22 Initials on the forks and Campagnolo carbon brake pads (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 22 Bouhanni opts for an 11-28 Shimano Ultegra cassette (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 22 53/39 chainrings up front and a FSA K-Force Light crankset for the Frenchman (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 22 Cofidis' team bikes are equipped with Look pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 22 The blacked out bike features a svelte carbon race number holder (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 22 Simple solutions: a red spoke helps to locate the tubular valve, whilst electrical tape prevents rattling on the rim (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 22 Bouhanni runs 55mm Vision Metron wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 22 The blacked out Prologo Nago Evo saddle is set back on the FSA K-Force set back seat post (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 22 This version of the Orbea Orca was launched late last year and focusses on stiffness and weight savings rather than aerodynamic ability (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 22 Bouhanni has his logo on the integrated handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 22 No sprint shifters on the drops or other trickery for Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Nacer Bouhanni lined up for Scheldeprijs this week alongside his Cofidis teammates and a stellar selection of sprinters. Marcel Kittel took victory for the fifth time at the race, whilst Olympic Omnium Champion Elia Viviani placed second and Frenchman Bouhanni completed the podium in a reduced peloton following a late crash.

The Orbea Orca was launched late last year and Cofidis' sprinting superstar has a custom blacked-out edition. Small detailing on the wheel rims, forks and handlebars display Bouhanni’s name and logo depicting a boxing glove, the Frenchman's second sport.

Shimano Dura-Ace provides the levers and shifting, whilst American outfit FSA provide the brakes, crankset and seat post. FSA's sister brand Vision provide the 55mm Metron tubular wheels and integrated stem and handlebars.

The French team have Look pedals, whilst Italian component brand provide a blacked-out Nago Evo saddle and the black-and-white handlebar tape.

Complete bike specifications



• Frame: Orbea Orca

• Fork: Orbea Orca

• Handlebar/Stem: Vision Metron 5D

• Brakes: FSA SL-K

• Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

• Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

• Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070

• Cassette: Shimano Ultegra 11-28

• Crankset: FSA SL-K, 53/39, 172.5mm

• Wheelset: Vision Metron 55

• Tyres: Kenda SC

• Seatpost: FSA SL-K

• Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo

• Bottle cages: Tacx Deva



