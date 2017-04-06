Nacer Bouhanni's Orbea Orca - Gallery

A closer look at Bouhanni's Basque bike from Scheldeprijs
Nacer Bouhanni lined up for Scheldeprijs this week alongside his Cofidis teammates and a stellar selection of sprinters. Marcel Kittel took victory for the fifth time at the race, whilst Olympic Omnium Champion Elia Viviani placed second and Frenchman Bouhanni completed the podium in a reduced peloton following a late crash.
The Orbea Orca was launched late last year and Cofidis' sprinting superstar has a custom blacked-out edition. Small detailing on the wheel rims, forks and handlebars display Bouhanni’s name and logo depicting a boxing glove, the Frenchman's second sport.
Shimano Dura-Ace provides the levers and shifting, whilst American outfit FSA provide the brakes, crankset and seat post. FSA's sister brand Vision provide the 55mm Metron tubular wheels and integrated stem and handlebars.
The French team have Look pedals, whilst Italian component brand provide a blacked-out Nago Evo saddle and the black-and-white handlebar tape.