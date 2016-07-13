Michael Matthews' Tour-stage-winning Scott Foil

Image 1 of 12 Michael Matthews won his first ever Tour de France stage win aboard a Scott Foil (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 2 of 12 Fizik's Arione (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 3 of 12 When the rear brake is down here, it helps to have the quick release up above for wheel changes (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 4 of 12 Direct-mount calipers front and rear. An inline adjuster acts as a quick release for the rear brake (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 5 of 12 Di2 sprint shifters let riders shift while keeping all the fingers wrapped tightly around the bar (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 6 of 12 Continental Competitions are not a dime a dozen — they are more like $100 / £80 a piece — but they are quite a common sight at the Tour (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 7 of 12 An SRM magnet, but no SRM power meter here (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 8 of 12 Shimano's PRO Vibe carbon handlebars, with an empty SRM PC8 mount (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 9 of 12 A whopping 140mm stem gives Matthews his desired 56cm reach from saddle to bars (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 10 of 12 Mechanics glued on the number holder (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 11 of 12 Elite's super-minimalist cages get the job done (Image credit: Nick Legan) Image 12 of 12 Michael Matthews' Scott Foil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

This article first appeared on Bike Radar.

Australian Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange) scored the first Tour de France stage win of his career on stage 10 aboard a Scott Foil. Matthews found himself in a breakaway with teammate Daryl Impey, and together they outfoxed world champion Peter Sagan.

Matthews' Foil is quite similar to the one his teammate Matt Hayman rode to victory in the 2016 Paris-Roubaix — a testament to the newly redesigned aero bike's capabilities.

Matthews uses Shimano's PRO Vibe carbon handlebars instead of the Foil's integrated bar/stem combo, likely because he prefers a massive 140mm stem with 42cm bars. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 sprint shifters peek out of the green handlebar tape.

The real pro touch is the number plate glued onto the back of the seatpost. No rinky-dink rubber bands here.

While all his bikes are set up for SRM power meters — with magnets glued to the frames, and ANT+ wheel-speed sensors and head-unit brackets strapped on — he sometimes races without the actual power meter.

Matthews' Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels are dressed in Continental Competition 25mms — far and away the most popular tubular in the Tour peloton.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at his bike, and be sure to visit BikeRadar for more Tour de France tech.