Michael Matthews' Tour-stage-winning Scott Foil
The bike of Tour de France stage 10 winner
This article first appeared on Bike Radar.
Australian Michael Matthews (Orica-BikeExchange) scored the first Tour de France stage win of his career on stage 10 aboard a Scott Foil. Matthews found himself in a breakaway with teammate Daryl Impey, and together they outfoxed world champion Peter Sagan.
Matthews' Foil is quite similar to the one his teammate Matt Hayman rode to victory in the 2016 Paris-Roubaix — a testament to the newly redesigned aero bike's capabilities.
Matthews uses Shimano's PRO Vibe carbon handlebars instead of the Foil's integrated bar/stem combo, likely because he prefers a massive 140mm stem with 42cm bars. Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 sprint shifters peek out of the green handlebar tape.
The real pro touch is the number plate glued onto the back of the seatpost. No rinky-dink rubber bands here.
While all his bikes are set up for SRM power meters — with magnets glued to the frames, and ANT+ wheel-speed sensors and head-unit brackets strapped on — he sometimes races without the actual power meter.
Matthews' Shimano Dura-Ace C50 wheels are dressed in Continental Competition 25mms — far and away the most popular tubular in the Tour peloton.
